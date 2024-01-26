OwenPrice

This article was coproduced with Chuck Walston.

The market's reaction to Discover Financial Services' (NYSE:DFS) Q4 earnings miss last week pummeled shareholders. In less than 24 hours, the stock fell nearly 11%.

The quarter's results tell us why the shares fell so precipitously, but there is more to DFS than one earnings release.

Discover has a number of strengths, but recent developments indicate that the company's emphasis on younger, lower-credit customers is largely responsible for its current predicament.

Why Discover Dropped

Even though Discover's fourth-quarter revenue surged by 13% to $4.2 billion, net income dropped by 59% to $388 million, or $1.54 per share. That's down from $3.74 in the comparable quarter and well below the $2.51 consensus.

The company's provisions for credit losses more than doubled with a $305 million increase in reserve build and a $717 million increase in net charge-offs.

Net charge-off rates, which measure the percentage of the firm's debts that cannot be collected, hit 4.11%. That marked the fourth consecutive quarter net charge-offs increased, and that's up from a net charge-off rate of 3.52% in Q3.

Net charge-offs are also expected in a range of 4.9% to 5.3% for 2024.

That wasn't the only bad news.

Management guides for flat loan growth in 2024, and a drop in net interest margin (a measure of the net interest income Discover generates compared to the interest the firm pays) to a range of 10.5% to 10.8%, down from the 11.07% rate for 2023.

However, investors should note that 15% loan growth contributed to the increase in Discover's reserve balance.

Other positives found in the earnings included a 23% increase in personal loans, and DFS ended Q4 with over $102 billion in credit card loans, a 13% year-over-year increase.

Discover's Biggest Strength Is Also Its Worst Weakness

Discover generates approximately 70% of its revenue through interest income from its credit cards, and it's important to understand that the company focuses on younger customers with minimal credit histories.

Consequently, Discover's card members tend to maintain credit balances from month-to-month.

During strong economic cycles, this drives interest income for the company. Additionally, Discover generally benefits from a rising rate environment, because consumers grappling with inflation are more likely to use credit cards for purchases.

However, this also results in DFS recording higher charge-off rates when times get tough.

The current environment is a bit of an anomaly.

During the pandemic, Americans spent less, and their finances were boosted by government stimulus and mandated forbearance on some debts. (The pause in student loan payments comes to mind.)

This resulted in an increase in savings and a boost in credit scores. In turn, this led to a surge in consumers approved for credit cards.

According to Charlie Wise, senior vice president of research and consulting at TransUnion, for two years beginning in June of 2021, twelve million folks that never had credit cards became cardholders.

Obviously, Discover benefited from the legion of new cardholders, but there is a catch to that development. Investors perusing the last earnings call might have skimmed past the following comments by the CFO:

In card, as anticipated, delinquency formation is slowing as more recent vintages season. …if you go back in time, we had about two years of unusually low charge-offs and delinquencies, so from the pandemic. And that process of normalization typically will take about the same amount of time, two years. The vintages, 2021 and 2022 are seasoning, and that's why we expect it to plateau.

"Vintage" refers to the time frame in which an account was opened. The dynamics that led to a surge in new card members is also resulting in vintages that are experiencing high charge off rates.

Lest one think this is a management cop-out, other lenders are experiencing similar problems. For example, during last quarter's earnings call, the CFO of Ally Financial (ALLY) spoke of headwinds his company faces related to vintages.

The 2022 vintage, more specifically the second half of 2022 is showing elevated loss content versus expectations…

However, as I studied other lenders, I found that Discover seems to be suffering more than most in terms of poor vintage outcomes.

According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, the charge-off rates on credit card loans for commercial banks in the third quarter was 3.49%. Of course, that includes the likes of American Express (AXP), a company with higher lending standards than DFS.

This circles back to the premise provided by this section's header: during good times, DFS benefits mightily by focusing on those with lower credit scores. However, during bad times, that is the company's Achilles' Heel.

But DFS Has Other Strengths

Discover is the fourth largest credit card network in the U.S, behind American Express, Mastercard (MA), and Visa (V).

However, Discover is also a bank.

At the end of 2021, consumer deposits represented 65% of Discover's total funding at the end of 2023. This provides a lower cost of lending than that of many other credit card issuers. Because Discover is an online bank, it benefits from the overhead costs associated with banks with a brick-and-mortar presence.

Discover's Digital Banking segment contributed about 99% of Discover's revenue and net profit in 2022.

Discover generates approximately 20% of revenue from noninterest income. The company's credit constitutes the largest product category, and interest earned on revolving credit card balances generates around 83% of total interest income.

Debt, Dividend, And Valuation

The current yield is 2.81%. Discover's payout ratio is 24%, and the 5-year dividend growth rate is 12.47%.

DFS has a BBB- credit rating, which is the lowest rating for investment grade credit.

Discover currently trades for $100.06 per share. The 12-month average price target of the 16 analysts covering the stock is$117.10. The price target of the 6 analysts that rated the stock following the last earnings call is $112.00.

Discover has a forward P/E of 8.99x versus the 5-year average P/E for the stock of 11.84x.

Is Discover A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

With consumers flush with cash following the COVID crisis, Discover recorded high loan growth and low net charge-offs for several quarters.

However, the times they are a-changin'. The increase in credit card costs in 2023 is likely to worsen in 2024. In turn, this will weigh on Discover's results over the short to medium term as the company will experience lower loan growth due to tighter underwriting standards.

Higher net-charge offs in 2024 may in part reflect the unique growth in credit that occurred in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite these headwinds, Discover has a firm financial foundation. The large increase in credit loss provisions that weighed on the last quarter's results is unlikely to be repeated.

Furthermore, the company has grown its credit card receivable base markedly which should drive net interest moving forward. As Q4 ended, Discover had just over $102.2 billion in credit card loans, a 13% increase over 2022.

I view the stock as being somewhat undervalued, and I consider Discover to be a solid all-around investment. However, I also believe the company has a fairly high-risk profile for the short to medium term.

With all of this in mind, I rate Discover as a REASONABLE BUY.

I define a reasonable buy as a level at which I would be willing to dollar cost average and/or to initiate a small position in a company.

This is a downgrade from my previous Buy rating. I rated DFS a Buy in mid-November. The total return for the stock since then is nearly 18% versus a less than 8% return for the S&P 500.

I hold a fairly large position in Discover. I'll be monitoring DFS closely in hopes that circumstances will allow me to add to my investment in the company.