IWS: The Mid-Cap And Value ETF Play

jack-sooksan

I still very much believe large-cap momentum and growth will reverse this year, and if I'm right, mid-caps with a value tilt should be relative beneficiaries. This is where the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) comes into play. IWS is a passively managed exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that seeks to track the Russell Midcap Value Index, which measures the performance of mid-capitalization U.S. equities with lower price-to-book ratios, lower sales-per-share historical growth, and lower forecasted growth. Launched in July 2001, IWS is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors and boasts over $12.8 billion in assets under management.

Investing in mid-cap value stocks can provide a nice balance between the growth potential of small companies and the stability of large-cap entities. These stocks represent medium-sized companies with market capitalizations typically between $2 billion and $10 billion, which are often in the mature stages of their business cycle, providing steadier revenues and cash flows compared to their smaller counterparts. They are classified as "value" stocks because they trade at prices that are lower relative to their fundamentals, such as earnings, dividends, and sales, suggesting that they may be undervalued by the market. This undervaluation may occur due to various factors such as market overreactions, sector out-of-favor, or temporary setbacks. The investment case lies in their potential to provide investors with significant upside as they are revalued to match their intrinsic value, coupled with less volatility than small-cap stocks and the possibility of capitalizing on overlooked opportunities that the market has yet to fully recognize. Moreover, mid-cap value stocks often provide attractive dividend yields, enhancing their appeal for income-focused investors.

The ETF offers investors an opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of value stocks from various sectors. By investing in this fund, investors gain exposure to a broad array of companies with solid growth prospects, which are often overlooked in the large-cap-dominated market.

Details on ETF Holdings

IWS has a portfolio of about 700 holdings. Top positions include:

Phillips 66 (PSX): A multinational energy corporation, PSX specializes in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum and petroleum products. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): A leading global manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, PH serves a variety of sectors, including aerospace, climate control, and electromechanical. Aflac Incorporated (AFL): A renowned insurance company, AFL provides financial protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR): A leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies. PACCAR Inc (PCAR): A global technology leader in the design, manufacture, and customer support of high-quality light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates.

No position makes up more than 0.82% of the fund, meaning this is a highly diversified proxy for mid-cap value investing.

Sector Composition and Weightings

IWS has a diversified sector composition, with the most substantial exposure to the Industrial sector, followed by Financials and Real Estate. This sector allocation reflects the fund's value investing strategy, focusing on sectors that are often undervalued in the market but possess strong growth prospects.

ishares.com

Peer Comparison

When compared to similar ETFs that aim to capture the mid-cap value segment of the US equity market such as the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ), IWS has moved fairly lockstep over the last year.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in IWS

Pros:

Diversification: With around 700 holdings, IWS offers a high level of diversification, reducing the risk associated with individual stocks. Strong Past Performance: IWS has displayed strong past performance, delivering consistent returns over the long term. Exposure to Value Stocks: IWS provides exposure to mid-cap value stocks, which are often overlooked in favor of large-cap stocks but can offer significant potential for growth.

Cons:

Expense Ratio: With an expense ratio of 0.23%, IWS is slightly more expensive than some of its peers. Sensitivity to Market Conditions: Like all equity investments, IWS is subject to market risk, which could result in losses during economic downturns.

Conclusion: Should You Invest in IWS?

I like the segment iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF is trying to capture. The fund has a diversified portfolio, decent past performance, and exposure to often overlooked sectors, all of which make it an attractive option for long-term investors. IWS represents a viable investment option for those seeking exposure to the mid-cap value segment of the U.S. equity market. Its strategic portfolio composition and potential for long-term growth make it a worthy addition to a diversified investment portfolio.