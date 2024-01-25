Preview On The FOMC's January Rate Decision

Alex Wong

Next week, on Jan. 30-31, 2024, The Federal Open Market Committee will meet to discuss and announce its monetary policy. Fortunately, investors have the luxury of dismissing the FOMC's interest rate decision. The S&P 500 (SP500) traded above its 2021-22 peak, to 4,875, at the time of this article's submission. Still, companies like Meta Platforms (META), which crossed the $1 trillion market capitalization level, Microsoft (MSFT) at over $3 trillion, and Apple (AAPL) at $3.03 trillion in market cap are skewing the index.

The Russell 2000, seen through the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), is still below its ~$200-$230 highs of 2021. Although Super Micro Computer (SMCI) lifted the small-cap index, other firms have yet to recover.

Data by YCharts

Last September 2023, the FOMC stopped its interest rate hikes. Markets generously interpreted the inaction as a rate pause, followed by an aggressive rate cut. Mainstream media is not the primary source of the bold call for six interest rate cuts.

JPMorgan (JPM) issued a net interest income ("NII") guidance of $88 billion in its outlook for 2024. The bank said that this view "assumes that rates follow the forward curve, which currently includes six cuts this year."

What should investors look for in the January FOMC meeting? Investors have three things to consider.

Background

In December's projections, the FOMC posted its median GDP forecast of 1.4% in 2024. This is below the longer-run target of 1.7% to 2.0%.

FOMC

The bank indicated an increase in unemployment Y/Y to 4.1%, within the longer-term range. The forecast suggests a soft landing: a cyclical slowdown in economic growth that avoids a recession. The Fed does not expect to achieve its target PCE inflation of 2.0% until 2026. At 2.1% in 2025, the Fed is close enough to its target. More importantly, the falling trend between 2.8% in 2023 to 2.4% in 2024 shows that the interest rate hikes are bringing down inflation.

FOMC

As shown below, the Fed participants have a median core PCE inflation of 2.0% in 2026. The data gives investors plenty of room to speculate on the duration of the rate pause along with the first 25 bps rate cut.

FOMC

The committee stated that it is ready to adjust a (tightening) monetary policy if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals of maximum employment and 2% inflation over the longer run.

Magnitude of Rate Cuts in 2024

Investors will want to know from the FOMC meeting the magnitude of the rate cuts in 2024. They should not expect Fed Chair Jerome Powell to offer an exact number. Instead, readers should weigh on JPMorgan's forecast. From its Q4/2023 earnings call, the bank expects around $88 billion from NII. Per slide 10, loan growth will partially offset lower rates:

JP Morgan

JP Morgan believes credit card revolving balances will continue to grow. Cuts in interest rates will fuel the demand for borrowing. Higher borrowing will enable consumers and businesses to spend more. The anticipated rate cut will effectively increase demand, which risks increasing inflation rates.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the U.S. government reported GDP increased by an annual rate of 3.3%. This is vastly higher than the 2.0% consensus estimates, but is below the 4.9% rate in Q3. Stock markets did not worry that the GDP strength would delay the Fed's rate cut (timing discussed below). The Nasdaq (QQQ) is up by 50 bps at the time of writing on a relative volume of nearly 1.5 times. The S&P 500 added around 45 basis points.

Data by YCharts

Above: QQQ ETF is out-pacing the S&P 500.

Below: QQQ compared to the big seven tech firms.

Data by YCharts

The GDP figure includes government investments and spending. It is a poor metric for measuring the health of the economy. Readers should dismiss the GDP in relation to the FOMC's upcoming monetary policy decisions. Instead, continue to follow the non-farm payrolls and consumer price index reports. The government publishes those reports monthly.

To reiterate, a six basis point cut in 2024 is a very aggressive assumption. A cut of this size would suggest that the Fed raised rates by too much and too fast that regional banks (KRE) are on the brink of failing. KRE shares gained over 33% in the past quarter in anticipation of lower rates. Investors believe that last year's bank failures in Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, First Republic Bank, Citizens Bank, or Heartland Tri-State Bank would not re-occur this year.

Data by YCharts

Above: JPMorgan out-performed the regional banks in the last year. KRE shares recovered since October 2023 on expectations of stability.

Last year, the government provided the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") to sustain liquidity to depository institutions. The BTFP expires this March.

Timing of First Rate Cut

Readers may refer to the "dot plot" to predict the first 25 bps rate cut. The target range from 2024 through the longer run looked like this, as of December 13, 2023:

FOMC

Media, Fed members, and former Fed President James Bullard are bouncing around rate hold and rate cut speculation. The news benefits traders as markets react quickly to the headlines. Readers should add the following Treasury Bond yields to a portfolio tracker in order to watch them closely.

Seeking Alpha

In the table above, the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yield de-inverted from the 30-year. The "flip" suggests an economic recession is either underway or is coming next. The Fed needs the slowdown to justify cutting interest rates.

Implication of Rate Cut

Chair Powell is unlikely to predict the implications of a rate cut. The Fed will discuss extensively the merits of the first 25 bps cut instead. It will worry about the impact rate cuts will have on future inflation, which has yet to fall to the 2.0% target. The job market is still very tight. Companies continue to announce job cuts. Since those cuts are specific to the technology industry, the Fed cannot infer that unemployment rates will rise.

Microsoft (MSFT) cut 8% of its staff within the gaming division, or 1,900 employees. The cut relates to its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. eBay (EBAY) cut 1,000 staff. It has efficiency issues and needs to reduce costs to raise its operating profitability amid leaner times.

The media sector is not immune to job cuts either. Business Insider will cut 8% of its staff while Paramount (PARA), ahead of seeking a buyer, is reportedly cutting hundreds of jobs.

Data by YCharts

Above: In the last six months, only Disney (DIS) rose in value, among the media stocks. Sony (SONY), Comcast (CMCSA), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) fell.

Your Takeaway

Investors have no reason to panic at this time. The stock indices trade at all-time highs in anticipation of multiple rate cuts in 2024. Unless Powell suggests no chance of a rate cut as early as March, market sentiment will likely stay at the bullishly skewed level.