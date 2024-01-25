Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of January 2024

Sefa kart

Welcome to the January 2024 cobalt miners news.

The past month saw flat cobalt prices and a quiet month for news.

Cobalt price news

As of January 24, the cobalt spot price was at US$12.90/lb, flat from US$12.90/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$28,185/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory is 92 tonnes, the same as the 92 level from last month. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - $12.90 (source)

Mining.com

Cobalt demand vs. supply forecasts

S&P Global Intelligence cobalt demand vs. supply forecast as of Aug. 2023 (deficit in 2027) (source)

S&P Global

Cobalt supply and demand forecast - Deficits growing from ~2025/26 (forecast as of 2023 by Cobalt Blue, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, & Rho Motion) (source)

Cobalt Blue, BMI, Rho Motion

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts deficits for lithium, nickel & cobalt to increase from 2027 onwards (source)

BMI

Morgan Stanley forecasts cobalt surpluses to grow this decade (as of Nov. 2023) (source)

Reuters courtesy Morgan Stanley

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals (Trend Investing) (IEA)

Trend Investing & the IEA

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x

IEA

2022 - BMI forecasts we need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 62 new 5,000tpa cobalt mines (drops to 38 if include recycling)

BMI

Cobalt market news

On December 27, S&P Global reported:

Oversupply, low prices for cobalt to persist in 2024 as demand slips. Cobalt content in batteries is decreasing. Global supply could reach 257,000 mt in 2024...A cobalt surplus, along with flagging demand, will keep prices down in 2024 as production continues to increase and battery producers turn to more affordable options.

On January 16, NASDAQ/Reuters reported:

Most cobalt producers loss-making after 2023 price slump - ERG... Chinese-owned companies are aggressively expanding cobalt mining in Congo and Indonesia despite the price drop, as they strive to gain market share in the metal used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. "Cobalt had a terrible year in 2023. The lack of supplier discipline in adding new capacity has really pulled the rug under the cobalt market," Sobotka told Reuters' Global Markets Forum at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

On January 18, Small Caps reported:

Cobalt market faces tough 2024 as oversupply and falling demand prevail...“With no quick fix to the oversupplied situation, the ‘cobalt blues’ are set to continue into 2024,” Wood Mackenzie said. However, the company noted that it is not all doom and gloom. “The alloy-grade cobalt market will be one bright spot while returning smartphone demand and rising supply-side risks should keep the price from going into freefall.”

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On January 12, Glencore announced:

Glencore (the Company) announces that, following the purchase of shares announced today, the Company has successfully completed the second part of the share buy-back programme announced on 08 August 2023. Between 08 August 2023 and 12 January 2024, the Company repurchased 215,395,000 ordinary shares for treasury...

CMOC Group Limited [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTCPK:CMCLF) (formerly China Molybdenum)

On January 4, Mining.com reported:

CMOC takes Glencore’s cobalt crown as output jumps 170%...Hong Kong-listed CMOC produced 55,526 tons of cobalt in 2023, it said in a filing on Thursday. In October, Glencore forecast output of as much as 42,000 tons. While investors and traders had been expecting a large increase at CMOC’s massive Kisanfu mine — which came online in the second quarter — the full-year result exceeded the company’s own production guidance by more than 20%.

Zheijiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]

On January 3, Market Screener reported:

Tranche update on Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd's equity Buyback Plan announced on August 31, 2023. From October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, the company has repurchased 18,443,739 shares, representing 1.08% for CNY 638.08 million. With this, the company has completed the repurchase of 25,836,288 shares, representing 1.54% for CNY 919.73 million under the buyback announced on August 31, 2023.

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]

No news for the month.

Chemaf (subsidiary of Shalina Resources)

No news for the month.

Note: An October 2023 Reuters report quoted: "Chemaf SA ...is up for sale as it deals with a cash crunch."

GEM Co Ltd [SHE:002340]

No significant news for the month.

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG own the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

No news for the month.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On January 18, Umicore SA announced:

Umicore enters AI platform agreement with Microsoft to accelerate and scale its battery materials technologies development...

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:STMNF) Stock Price Today, Quote & News)

On December 26, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Announcement of interim target and roadmap toward carbon neutrality."

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (NILSY)

No news for the month.

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

No significant news for the month.

Nickel 28 [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC] (OTCPK:CONXF)

On January 8, Nickel 28 announced: "Nickel 28 releases Ramu 2023 production and provides 2024 production guidance." Highlights include:

"For the calendar year ending December 31, 2023 Ramu produced 33,604 tonnes of nickel and 3,072 tonnes of cobalt contained in mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), exceeding Ramu’s design capacity for a 7 th consecutive year.

consecutive year. For the 2024 calendar year, MCC will undertake a US$33 million capital upgrade plan at Ramu, requiring a 30-day plant shutdown throughout September. As a result, we are expecting to produce approximately 30,000 tonnes of contained nickel and 2,700 tonnes of contained cobalt in MHP in 2024.

The capital upgrades will primarily focus on enhancing equipment performance and stability, as well as phasing out outdated equipment. It is expected that these upgrades will have a positive impact on production levels."

Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (ELBM)

No significant news for the month.

Possible mid-term producers (2025 onwards)

Jervois Global Limited [ASX:JRV] [TSXV: JRV] (OTCQX:JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (formerly Jervois Mining)

No significant news for the month.

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF) (formerly Clean TeQ)

Sunrise Energy Metals has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

On January 22, Sunrise Energy Metals Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Discussions with potential equity funding and offtake partners for the Sunrise Battery Materials Complex (Sunrise Project) remain ongoing.

The Company continues to evaluate relocating the Sunrise Project nickel and cobalt refinery to the United States: A US-based refinery will potentially open up opportunities for grant funding pursuant to a number of US Government programs, as well as possible involvement by US-based strategic investors.

Ongoing work streams to advance the fully integrated Sunrise Project continued...

Field exploration activities continued to advance during the quarter. The FY24 exploration program is focused on: Defining limestone resources in close proximity to the Sunrise Project. Exploring regional tenements for rare earth elements, base metals and copper-gold potential.

Cash on hand of $12.7 million as at 31 December 2023."

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 6.1Mt of contained nickel and 386,000t of contained cobalt at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Ardea is also exploring for gold and nickel sulphide on their >5,100 km2 of 100% controlled tenements in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

No significant news for the month.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

Cobalt Blue has 87kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] (formerly Thackaringa Cobalt Project) in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On January 19, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Cobalt-nickel refinery project update." Highlights include:

"Two bulk samples (up to 5 tonnes each) of third-party feedstock have now been received at the Broken Hill Demonstration Plant and are undergoing evaluation. Importantly, the feedstock test work has delivered up to 95-97% metal recoveries and other positive results that de-risk major refinery cost assumptions.

Samples of the cobalt and nickel products will be used to further offtake negotiations in 1H 2024. COB intends to supply battery grade samples to interested offtake parties, which will be considered an initial step in pre-qualifying the Refinery for commercial purposes..."

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCPK:AMSLF)

No cobalt related news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

End of 2025/early 2026 - FID for the Sconi Project.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL] (OTCPK:HAVRF)

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt Project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants. Havilah’s 100% owned Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt deposit contains JORC Mineral Resources of 1.1 million tonnes of copper, 3.1 million ounces of gold and 23,200 tonnes of cobalt.

No cobalt related news for the month. There was some graphite, uranium, and copper-gold-molybdenum news.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML] (OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

No significant news for the month.

Alliance Nickel Limited [ASX:AXN] (OTC:GMRSF) (Formerly GME Resources)

Alliance Nickel own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

No news for the month.

Global Energy Metals Corp. [TSXV:GEMC][GR:5GE1] (OTCQB:GBLEF)

No news for the month.

Giga Metals Corp. [TSXV:GIGA][FSE: BRR2] (OTCQX:GIGGF) Turnagain Nickel-Cobalt Project is now held via the JV company Hard Creek Nickel Corporation [TSXV:HNC] (HNCKF) (85% Giga Metals: 15% Mitsubishi Corp.)

No news for the month.

The Metals Company (TMC)

On December 28, The Metals Company announced: "TMC subsidiary NORI completes key offshore research campaign, evaluating seafloor ecosystem function a year post nodule collection test." Highlights include:

"Researchers with Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (NORI) successfully gathered further environmental data on ecosystem recovery and functioning as part of its Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) to characterize the potential impacts of proposed polymetallic nodule collection operations.

Despite illegal disruptions from Greenpeace International aimed at hindering the collection of environmental data, researchers were able to complete the major components of the scientific work scope slated for the campaign, and are encouraged by preliminary qualitative assessments...

Building on the rich data gathered from 20 offshore campaigns over the last 11 years, with cumulative ESIA spending of ~$150 million, the results from the latest campaign will inform NORI’s application to the International Seabed Authority (ISA) for a commercial exploitation contract."

On January 3, The Metals Company announced: "Pentagon to deliver report on domestic processing of Seafloor Nodules by March 1 as President Biden signs NDAA." Highlights include:

"Under the National Defense Authorization Act (FY24) now signed into law by President Biden, the House Armed Services Committee directs the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy to submit a report assessing the domestic processing of seafloor polymetallic nodules by March 1, 2024.

Last month, thirty-one Members of Congress wrote a letter to the Secretary of Defense and the Pentagon urging the Department of Defense to “explore every avenue to strengthen our rare earth and critical mineral supply chains”, emphasizing “the importance of evaluating and planning for seabed mining as a new vector of competition...”.

The news comes as American and allied auto and battery makers struggle to secure supplies of critical battery metals that comply with guidelines for incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act."

Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA)

Chilean Cobalt Corp. (C3) is a critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera Project located in Chile’s historic San Juan cobalt district.

No news for the month.

Conclusion

January saw cobalt spot prices flat and LME inventory unchanged.

Highlights for the month were:

Oversupply, low prices for cobalt to persist in 2024 as demand slips.

Most cobalt producers loss-making after 2023 price slump - ERG.

Cobalt market faces tough 2024 as oversupply and falling demand prevail. The alloy-grade cobalt market will be one bright spot. Returning smartphone demand and rising supply-side risks may also help.

CMOC takes Glencore’s cobalt crown as output jumps 170% in 2023 to 55,526 tons of cobalt.

Nickel 28 - In 2023 the Ramu Mine produced 33,604 tonnes of nickel and 3,072 tonnes of cobalt, exceeding design capacity for a 7 th consecutive year. Planning a 30 day shutdown in Sept. 2024 with upgrades to have a positive impact on future production levels.

consecutive year. Planning a 30 day shutdown in Sept. 2024 with upgrades to have a positive impact on future production levels. Cobalt Blue - Third party feedstock test work has delivered up to 95-97% metal recoveries.

TMC - Pentagon to deliver report on domestic processing of Seafloor Nodules by March 1, 2024.

