Introduction

KPN (OTCPK:KKPNF) (OTCPK:KKPNY) is the largest telecom company in The Netherlands. The operating and financial performance has been better than I had expected in the past few years and in my article from approximately a year ago I highlighted the attractive dividend yield. The share price has lost approximately 5% since that article and now KPN has published its 2024-2027 outlook, I think dividend growth investors could now be very interested in the stock.

KPN’s listing on Euronext Amsterdam is the most liquid listing. The company is trading in Amsterdam with KPN as its ticker symbol and the average daily trading volume exceeds 11 million shares. As there are just under 4 billion shares outstanding, the current market capitalization is approximately 12.5B EUR.

The cash flow remains strong, and the capex is still reasonable

The set-up of this article will be slightly different as KPN does not publish detailed financial statements on a quarterly basis. That’s why I will first take a step back to have a look at its first half results before discussing the trading update on the third quarter of last year and the subsequent capital markets day where the company provided a longer-term outlook.

During the first semester, KPN reported total revenue of 2.66B EUR which was an increase of just under 2% compared to the first half of the preceding year. Fortunately the company was also able to keep its operating expenses under control and the total amount of operating expenses decreased by approximately 1% resulting in an increase of the operating profit by approximately 10%.

That was great, but the Dutch telecom company also had to deal with increasing interest expenses. As you can see above the net interest expenses increased from 97M EUR in H1 2022 to 115M EUR in H1 2023 but the total finance expenses actually decreased due to the lower amount of "other financial results." The latter is related to the lower hedge ineffectiveness losses and an adjustment to the fair value on the deferred purchase price of an asset.

This means KPN posted very robust results and the company’s bottom line indicates a net profit of 412M EUR which, divided over 4 billion shares, represents an EPS of 0.10 EUR per share.

The company’s cash flows also remained very strong. KPN reported an operating cash flow of 1.04B EUR which includes an 86M EUR working capital investment. Additionally we should deduct the 86M EUR in lease payments and the 10M EUR coupon on the hybrid securities. This means the underlying operating cash flow was approximately 1.03B EUR, and roughly 970M EUR if you would deduct the taxes that were owed based on the H1 results, but weren’t settled in cash yet and were thus deferred.

The cash flow statement also shows total capex was approximately 467M EUR spent on tangible assets and 135M EUR on software resulting in a total capex of 602M EUR. This means the underlying free cash flow was 268M EUR or just under 7 cents per share. That’s lower than the net income as the company continues to invest in expanding and improving its network (see later).

Looking at the Q3 update, KPN saw a 1.8% EBITDA increase which jumped to 629M EUR but as the revenue increased by 2.2%, the EBITDA margin actually decreased by a few base points.

According to the image above, the company generated a positive free cash flow of 198M EUR but there aren’t enough details to check where the free cash flow is coming from and what role the working capital changes played in this. That being said, with a net profit of 636M EUR in the first three quarters of the year, the EPS came in at 0.16 EUR, which means the anticipated full-year dividend of 15 cents per share is already covered by the 9M 2023 earnings.

The capex will remain relatively high in the next few years but will decrease from 2027 on, which should pave the way for a free cash flow acceleration.

While KPN will likely provide more color on its expectations for 2024, the preliminary guidance is definitely very reassuring. As you can see below, the company expects to increase its revenue and EBITDA by about 3% per year and this should result in a free cash flow of 870M EUR, a similar result as the company is expecting in 2023.

Interestingly, KPN plans to hike the dividend by 2 cents per share to 0.17 EUR which represents a dividend yield of approximately 5.4% based on a share price of 3.15 EUR.

That’s a good start, but I'm equally charmed by KPN’s guidance for the 2024-2027 period. The company expects to continue to grow its revenue and EBITDA by approximately 3% per year but the free cash flow is expected to have a CAGR of 7%. The explanation for this is relatively straightforward: While the company is currently spending 1B EUR per year on capex, the majority of the heavy lifting will be done by 2027 and in that year the capex will drop to just 1B EUR, which is in line with the depreciation rhythm.

Applying the anticipated 7% CAGR for the free cash flow result, the implied free cash flow generation in 2027 is approximately 1.07B EUR which translates into 26.5 cents per share. However, as the company also is planning on spending 1B EUR on buying back stock, the share count will continue to decrease. If I would assume an average share price or 4 EUR per share (30% higher than the current share price), KPN would be able to buy back 6% of its share count which would further increase the free cash flow result to 28 cents per share.

Buying back stock also will support the dividend growth rhythm. KPN expects to increase its dividend by 7% per year as well, which is in line with its anticipated free cash flow increase. This implies a dividend of 20.8 cents per share based on the 2027 results. This represents a payout ratio of 78% based on the anticipated free cash flow result excluding buybacks. Including the impact of buybacks (using the same scenario as outlined above), the payout ratio would decrease to approximately 74%.

Investment thesis

KPN has had its fair share of issues in the past, but management’s transparency level has been excellent. The guidance for 2024 and even 2027 is clear, and management will be held accountable for those targets. And if we are to believe the dividend growth projections, KPN’s current share price represents a forward dividend yield of 6.6% by 2027 while the stock is trading at just 11 times the anticipated free cash flow for that year.

And that makes KPN very attractive. The dividend and free cash flow projections appear to be reasonable and while the capex will remain high in the next few years, the company’s investments should pay off for its shareholders.

