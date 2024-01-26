Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UTG: Don't Miss Buying This High-Quality, High-Yielding Utilities CEF

Summary

  • Reaves Utility Income Trust has underperformed due to the significant Fed rate hikes, making its dividend yields relatively less attractive.
  • However, the UTG CEF may already have bottomed out and could benefit from the Fed potentially transitioning into rate cuts in 2024. Its solid yields should provide robust support.
  • UTG's portfolio comprises high-quality companies with sustainable competitive advantages, making it a potential core holding for income-focused investors.
  • UTG's 1Y total return remains well below its medium- and long-term averages, suggesting significant mean-reversion potential.
  • Notwithstanding a remarkable recovery from its October 2023 lows, UTG remains well-poised to retake its long-term uptrend, potentially benefiting total return investors.
Reaves Utility Income Trust (NYSE:UTG) is a high-quality closed-end fund, or CEF, mainly investing in utilities and infrastructure companies. As a result, it's deemed designed to be suitable for income investors looking to benefit from the fund's use of leverage to

Comments (3)

t
theroc
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (89)
I've owned UTG for a long time and am well under water. UTF is better. They will both rise as interest rates drop. Both good for long term income.
John Pirie profile picture
John Pirie
Today, 9:00 AM
Comments (173)
Looks solid, and an enticing yield, but I'll pass.
(a) Liabilities have been increasing substantially last few quarters.
(b) I don't pay anyone 223 basis points to manage my money.
If short rates come down soon then I will have missed the boat; but if they don't, the spread between debt and dividend yields will be unkind to this fund.
Lovestocruise profile picture
Lovestocruise
Today, 8:33 AM
Comments (37)
Have held UTG for several years and agree with your assessment. Will be adding to my current position.
