UTG: Don't Miss Buying This High-Quality, High-Yielding Utilities CEF

Reaves Utility Income Trust (NYSE:UTG) is a high-quality closed-end fund, or CEF, mainly investing in utilities and infrastructure companies. As a result, it's deemed designed to be suitable for income investors looking to benefit from the fund's use of leverage to improve its distribution yield. However, the Fed's significant rate hikes in 2022-23 have battered utilities companies. The double whammy of higher financing costs and relatively less attractive dividend yields (compared to bond yields) impacted the performance of UTG. Accordingly, UTG has delivered a 1Y total return of -4.7%, well below its 5Y and 10Y total return CAGR of 4.1% and 7.44%, respectively.

Notwithstanding its relative underperformance, I gleaned that UTG had already bottomed out in early October 2023, in line with the peers represented in the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU). In other words, with the Fed expected to transit into rate cuts this year, I assessed the worst hammering in UTG is likely over.

It's important to consider that while UTG's total return has underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500), the fund is designed to provide stability to investors by investing "at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying stocks and debt instruments of utility companies." Given the predictability of the revenue and income streams of utilities and infrastructure companies, the fund manager believes it's "attractive for income-focused investors." Despite that, the fund manager also highlighted in its annual report that the "dividend yields of many holdings became less competitive due to the rise in interest rates." Worsened by higher financing costs, utilities companies have had a year to forget through October 2023 before UTG and its peers bottomed out.

Despite that, I believe UTG can still be represented as a core holding for income-focused investors, given the high-quality companies in its portfolio. According to Morningstar's analysis, more than 95% of the companies have at least a narrow moat rating, suggesting sustainable competitive advantages. Management also stressed that the outlook for utilities companies remains favorable, as "regulated utilities can pass expenses to customers, though there may be a delay in cost recovery." As a result, I believe the opportunity for investing in UTG is still early, even as the market has likely priced in the effect of the Fed's initial cut cadence.

Given the employment of leverage (20.6%), UTG can potentially provide investors with a more attractive distribution yield. Accordingly, it has a distribution rate of about 8.7%, affording a reasonable spread over the 10Y (US10Y), as it fell to 4.14% (after surging above the 5% level in October). As a result, it should be clear that anticipating the directional bias in the 10Y could provide meaningful clues on whether the risk/reward profile on the UTG is still attractive. Income investors less concerned with the capital appreciation aspect will likely not be unduly concerned. However, UTG's relative underperformance over the past year suggests that total return investors should pay attention to risk/reward. Furthermore, the investment objective of UTG is "to provide a high level of after-tax total return," aligning with the thesis of total return investors.

UTG price chart (monthly, long-term) (TradingView)

As seen above, UTG could be close to regaining its long-term uptrend bias, which suffered significant damage after falling to its lows in October 2022. The initial recovery in early 2023 lost momentum before another steep collapse found support from dip buyers in October 2023.

Consequently, Reaves Utility Income Trust has maintained above the October 2022 support level, suggesting the worst is likely over. With the Fed moving into potentially cutting rates this year, I expect the high-quality assets of UTG's portfolio to shine, as it potentially mean reverts to its medium- and long-term total return CAGR.

To be sure, Reaves Utility Income Trust has already recovered remarkably from its October 2023 lows, up more than 20% through its December 2023 highs. As a result, a period of consolidation should be expected, allowing buyers another opportunity to add exposure before a further recovery is expected. As a result, I have assessed that UTG is well-primed to retake its January 2023 highs and recapture its long-term uptrend momentum.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

