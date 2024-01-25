ABM Industries: Still No Buying Opportunity (Technical Analysis)

Chun han

I last wrote on (NYSE:ABM) in June 2023. I didn’t see any buying opportunity in it back then, and it has underperformed since then compared to the market. I still see no buying opportunity in it because its B&I segment is still struggling. Hence, I assign a hold rating to it for now. However, the market conditions are improving, which can boost its financial performance in the coming quarters.

Financial Analysis

It announced its Q4 FY23 and FY23 results. The revenues for Q4 FY23 were a little over $2 billion, a rise of 4.1% compared to Q4 FY22. Its aviation and technical solutions segments performed quite well, which led to increased revenues. The aviation segment revenue grew by 15.7% in Q4 FY23 compared to Q4 FY22. The aviation segment benefited from new business wins and strong leisure airline traffic. The technical solutions segment revenue grew by 6.2% in Q4 FY23 compared to Q4 FY22. Several legacy project closeouts were the major reason behind the revenue growth. The operating profit margin for Q4 FY23 was 5%, which was 3.9% in Q4 FY22. The operating margin was benefitted by higher pricing and no adverse project timing.

ABM's Investor Relations

Its net income increased 28.4% in Q4 FY23 compared to Q4 FY22. In my opinion, they delivered healthy results amidst tough market conditions. They performed well in times when interest rates were sky-high, and the commercial real estate market was struggling. However, my concern is that their main segment, Business & Industry [B&I], is still experiencing stagnant growth, which I believe is one of the major reasons behind ABM’s share price underperforming. The revenue from the B&I segment grew just 0.4%, and I think until the time this segment starts to perform, we might not see its share price rise. However, I see some positives due to which the B&I segment revenues might get a boost. The market conditions are improving, like the fall in the interest rates and revival of the construction industry in the U.S. So we might see growth in the B&I segment in the coming quarters if the market conditions remain favorable.

Technical Analysis

Trading View

It is trading at $42.3. The ABM chart looks bearish for now. It has been making lower highs since 2021, and it has been trading in a descending triangle pattern. The stock has tried to break the triangle pattern many times in the past but failed every time. The most recent attempt was made in December 2023, and we can see the breakout candle had a huge wick, which shows sellers are active in the stock. So, considering the selling pressure, I think there is no buying opportunity in this stock. Buying opportunity will only arise when the stock breaks out of the triangle pattern with a strong green candle with no wick; otherwise, if the stock reaches the support zone of $38. It has strong support at $38, and buying at the support level will provide a better risk-to-reward trade and will be a safer option than investing at the current level.

Should One Invest In ABM?

In the last report, I mentioned that its B&I segment underperforming is concerning. It is still experiencing modest growth, which I think is responsible for its share price underperforming. However, I see market conditions improving, which might benefit them and boost the growth in the B&I segment. So, the expectations going forward are positive, and if the management is successful in utilizing favorable market conditions, then its share price might rise significantly. So, it would be interesting to see its Q1 FY24 results, which they will be reporting in March. Till then, I would advise not to make any fresh positions as its main segment, B&I is still struggling, and its technical chart offers no buying opportunity. Hence, I stay with my rating of hold.

Risk

They have about 123,000 employees, and a sizable and diversified workforce is essential to their operations. They have to keep labor expenses under control while drawing in, developing, and keeping a sizable and increasing number of competent workers. Numerous internal and external factors, including shifts in the unemployment rate, immigration laws, regulations, market wage rates, and competition from other businesses for similarly skilled workers, might affect their capacity to regulate labor and benefit expenses. They remained affected in 2023 by labor shortages, wage inflationary pressures, and a more competitive labor market. In order to satisfy the needs of their clients, they may need to hire more temporary workers or pay higher overtime expenditures if there are ongoing labor shortages or higher employee turnover rates. They may also need to raise wages in order to draw and keep talent. Furthermore, a lot of their contracts stipulate that their clients must pay specific costs—like insurance, healthcare, wage and related fees, and other costs—at predetermined rates. They risk losing money if real expenses rise above the rates mentioned in the contracts.

Bottom Line

The results were decent, but its main segment is still suffering and experiencing stagnant revenue growth. However, the current market conditions seem favorable compared to what they were two or three months back. So we might see positive growth in the coming quarters. But for now, I see no buying opportunity in it, so I stay with my rating of hold.