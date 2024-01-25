Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Superconductor: Encouraging Fundamentals, Technical Picture Not Lining Up

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.23K Followers

Summary

  • American Superconductor Corporation is a small-cap stock known for its power control systems that are used to supplement energy applications.
  • AMSC reported solid Q3 earnings with the topline run rate witnessing a strong expansion from what was seen in Q2.
  • Gross margin hit the 25% threshold for the second successive quarter although further expansion from here may be capped.
  • AMSC looks well poised to benefit indirectly from positive developments in the Indian wind energy market.
  • We like the reward-to-risk on the standalone charts, but AMSC may not benefit from rotational momentum within the clean energy sector.
A forest landscape with wind turbines on a summer day

Marcus Lindstrom/E+ via Getty Images

Company Snapshot

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a small-cap stock that is primarily noted for its power control systems which seek to address and alleviate some of the complexities associated with various energy-related applications.

The company currently reports under two

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.23K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMSC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMSC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMSC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.