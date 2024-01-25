baona

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 24, 2023. According to a Seeking Alpha news article, share price rose nearly 2% in after hours trading after it reported quarterly results and guidance that topped estimates.

However, memory, and particularly NAND memory, is critical to the company and its outlook was vague at best. And without clarity, there's a minimal change that the company will meet its fiscal third quarter guidance.

In this article, I present my analysis for the company, which is a followup of a July 24, 2023, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Lam Research Earnings: All Eyes On Memory Chip Recovery."

Vague NAND Guidance

Most telling in the company's earnings call were questions from the analysts. Importantly for LRCX, CEO Timothy Archer reported memory WFE was down nearly 40% year-on-year, led by cuts in NAND spending of more than 75%.

BofA analyst Vivek Arya asked the most important question:

"For my first one, I'm curious, what's your assessment of NAND supply demand as it exists today? I think in your WFE view, you are assuming that NAND grows but more because of technology upgrades. But what are your customers telling you for as to when they want to start adding more tools? And what's Lam's opportunity to grow NAND right at a measurable pace in the second half of the year?"

But CEO Archer's response was extremely vague:

"Yes. I think that - first of all, I wouldn't necessarily talk about what we are discussing with our customers on that standpoint. But things that are out there. We do know, and I think you know that the utilization cuts were pretty severe in NAND last year. And so there's a tremendous amount of capacity that is - has been offline and we've said in the past that needs to be brought back online. And I think the question and the discussions we're having is that what technology node should that capacity be restarted. And in many cases, there is a very high likelihood that technology upgrade certainly will occur as that equipment is brought back into service. And so in that case, we would actually begin to see a restart of some of the utilization driven revenue that we get from things like spares and services, as well as, at the same time, a restart of technology upgrade revenues. And that's why I think that from a NAND perspective this year, we think that will effectively represent the majority of the spend that occurs in this segment."

Importance of NAND for LRCX

High Exposure to Memory, Particularly NAND

Lam Research generates most of its revenue from customers making memory chips, particularly NAND. According to Lam’s recent 10-K filing ending June, 2023:

“Our most significant customers during the fiscal years ending June 25, 2023, June 26, 2022, and June 27, 2021 included Intel Corporation (INTC) (Logic/IDM]; Kioxia Corporation [NAND]; Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) [NAND/DRAM]; Samsung Electronics Company, Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF) [NAND/DRAM/Foundry]; and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) [Foundry]. Additionally, SK hynix Inc, (OTC:HXSCL) [NAND/DRAM] and Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd. (YMTC) [NAND] were significant customers during the fiscal years ending June 26, 2022, and June 27, 2021.” Note I added the principle products in the brackets, which clearly shows the preponderance of memory customers.

Table 1 shows Lam’s equipment revenues by Chip type. Memory decreased from 60% of in FY 2022 to 42% in FY2023.

Lam Research

Chart 1 shows the impact of the significant drop in NAND revenues on Lam’s total equipment revenues. Between the peak in equipment revenues in F2Q 2023 and 2Q 2024, equipment revenues dropped 35.2% while NAND equipment revenues dropped 71.7%.

The Information Network

Chart 1

Lam’s Continued Loss In WFE Market Share

In Chart 2, I show Lam’s share of the WFE (wafer front end) equipment market between CY 2014 and 2023. The dotted orange Trendline shows Lam’s share against all competitors continues to decline.

The Information Network

Chart 2

Chart 3 shows revenue for the top equipment companies for three quarters 2023 vs. three quarters 2022. Revenues are for equipment only, and do not include service or spare parts.

Lam’s YoY revenues significantly underperformed U.S. peers, generating a YoY growth of -17.2%. Japan’s Tokyo Electron Ltd., (TEL) (OTCPK:TOELY) is the only major equipment supplier that fared worse through three quarters.

The Information Network

Chart 3

Investor Takeaway

Memory in 2024

I previously detailed the importance of Memory on Lam in my July 24, 2023, Seeking Alpha article, and I refer readers to that in-depth analysis.

With Lam’s high exposure to memory, particularly NAND, what happens as the memory industry in 2024 will be critical for the company.

For 2024, I anticipate a 15% industry-wide growth in bit production for NAND, driven by the persistent tight supply conditions for both NAND and DRAM. My outlook maintains a conservative stance on supply growth. Overall, capital expenditure ("capex") is expected to continue decline, with a minor increase projected for the DRAM segment. The recovery of NAND wafer capacity to previous levels seems improbable in the near future, particularly with the growing wafer capacity share of DRAM fueled by increasing demand for High Bandwidth Memory ("HBM").

Lam also is facing challenges from Chinese domestic equipment companies – AMEC and Naura, which make plasma etch systems:

AMEC’s capacitively coupled plasma ("CCP") and inductively coupled plasma ("ICP") contribute to approximately 75% of the company's total revenue. The company's domestic market share for CCP equipment is expected to reach 60% in the next few years, a significant rise from 25% at the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, state-backed Chinese semiconductor equipment giant Naura Technology Group foresees a substantial increase in its 2023 revenue, expecting a growth of around 42% to 57%. The company attributes this surge to advancements in its technology, leading to a larger market share in the country. Naura Technology Group's major clients include China's largest foundries, such as Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC).

Note that as I pointed out above, YMTC was a significant customer during the fiscal years ending June 26, 2022, and June 27, 2021. But these companies were excluded from the list in FY 2023. Keep in mind that China imposed sanctions on Micron in June 2023, but these would have been effective only during the last month of the fiscal year. As these sanctions have not been resolved, FY 2024 for Lam’s YMTC revenues will be impacted.

Share Performance

Over the past one-year period, LRCX has been impacted by a sanction of its products in China, a severe downturn in memory, its traditional business bulwark, and stronger revenue growth from its principle U.S. competitor ASML according to Chart 3 above. Importantly, compare the revenue of ASML, which has grown 47.6% YoY and which moved to the No. 1 position in WFE equipment for 2023 to date to -17.2% for LRCX.

Yet Lam's one-year share price has increased 79.6% while AMAT has increased 54.3%, and ASML growing 30.2%, as shown in Chart 4.

YCharts

I rate LRCX a hold. The lack of clarity on NAND, which is historically the highest sector of Lam's business and the basis of its F3Q guidance, is telling, and I propose that the company's meeting guidance is problematic.