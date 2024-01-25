Phynart Studio

Intro

We wrote about Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) back in October of last year when we looked at the company's valuation through the lens of Kennametal's dividend metrics. At the time, we found KMT to be overvalued from the dividend discount formula we used due to an expected high cost of equity as well as a muted dividend growth rate overall. Furthermore, significant overhead technical resistance led us to stamp a 'Sell' rating on the stock.

However, what we did point out in that article was how Kennametal was improving its liquidity position and how bottom-line growth was expected to bounce back into double-digit territory in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, the most recent first-quarter earnings beat seems to have put a floor in the stock (at least temporarily) which means shares have gained close to 6% (when we include the dividend) since our most recent commentary just over three months ago.

When we go to the technical chart, although KMT's Q1 earnings report resulted in a bottoming out of the stock, it is still undecided whether the November'2023 lows will indeed hold. To give us more confidence that the lows are indeed in, a sustained move above Kennametal's 200-day moving average ($25.61 per share) would be a positive endeavor in this respect. We state this because recent trading seems to have led to an 'island reversal' which normally equates to a temporary top in the stock. This pattern (which leaves a period of price action between the upside gap as well as the downside gap) many times can lead to a sustained down-move if the downside gap is not recovered swiftly.

However, besides the Q1 earnings beat, the earnings report pointed to some strong underlying fundamental trends in KMT which makes us believe that additional downside risk in the share price may be limited at this point. Here are some reasons why we are upgrading our rating in KMT to a 'Hold' position as we approach the company's Q2 earnings report.

KMT Technical Chart (StockCharts.com)

Margin Strength

Kennametal's gross margin performance (33%+) in Q1 came in well ahead of the company's 5-year average (31.65%) & drove the trailing 12-month gross margin number to 31.28%. Now, given how sales have failed to gain any type of upward traction over the last couple of years, we like this encouraging trend for the following reasons.

In inflationary times, the 'cost of goods sold' tends to be the line item that gets hit the hardest on the income statement due to higher raw material prices. This is detrimental to companies with under-average margins as that lost gross margin usually works its way down through the income statement resulting in lower bottom-line (if not negative) profitability overall.

However concerning both of KMT's segments (Metal Cutting and Infrastructure) in the recent first quarter, management was able to withstand lower demand trends (essentially protecting the income statement) through robust pricing actions which compensated for the poorer product mix & lower sales volumes overall.

Concerning operating margins, although weakness in infrastructure came about as expected, strength was seen in 'Metal Cutting' not only from price initiatives but also from restructuring & operating efficiencies. Suffice it to say, that Kennametal's margin trends essentially buy the company time until elevated demand returns in the company's end markets. Stable profitability and an inventory reduction have led the company to continue to undergo share repurchases over time. Suffice it to say, that notwithstanding the company's growth issues, KMT should still have the wherewithal to grow over time as long as working capital trends continue as they are.

Speaking of end markets, management is confident that long-term drivers remain intact & consensus seems to be pricing this in when we look at forward-looking sales estimates. While top-line sales are only expected to report 0.5 to 1% top-line growth this year, fiscal 2025 is expected to report between 2.5 & 3% top-line growth. Although this may not look like much growth on the surface, the company's margin story should act as a solid tailwind in this respect.

KMT Consensus Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Growth Drivers

Earnings of $0.25 per share on sales of almost $499 million are the consensus estimates for Kennametal's second quarter. The report is expected to be released on the 7th of next month. Although shareholders will be hoping the company at least meets these estimates, one would feel that the market will be swayed in the aftermath of the release by how management views the fundamentals of its end markets for the remainder of fiscal 2024. Aerospace & Defense, General Engineering & Transportation drove sales forward in the EMEA region in Q1 but China activity continues to struggle. As we see below, General Engineering-related sales are expected to improve in China & the US over the latter part of the year due to rising PMI numbers and an expected IPI improvement in Europe. Transportation & Earthworks are also expected to show underlying strength over the latter part of the year.

The 'Energy' end-market fell off the most in Q1 (negative 12% growth rate) but management is confident (due to US rig-count growth & associated higher revenues among customers in this space) that negative growth comparables will not be as bad. 'Aerospace & Defense' is expected to keep up its searing growth due to Aircraft build rates still lagging the long-term average.

Suffice it to say, although near-term trading conditions can literally change on a dime & consequently alter demand trends, the long-term fundamentals demonstrate clear secular tailwinds that Kennametal should be able to take advantage of over time.

Kennametal 2024 End-Markets Outlook (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

To sum up, based on Kennametal's encouraging margin trends and a bullish outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2024, we are upgrading our rating from a previous 'Sell' rating to a 'Hold'. This stock though has to be watched closely as it is not recession-proof as witnessed in 2020, 2015 as well as in 2008. If market conditions cooperate, however (with the 200-day-moving-average being regained once more), there is every opportunity that shares could indeed rally from their present level. We look forward to continued coverage.