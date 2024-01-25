Pekic

There's no doubt about it now: after the latest market rally that began in November and continued through early 2024, the broad market indices are quite expensive again - especially considering interest rates, though expected to drop this year, are still high. Now that the S&P 500 trades at a ~19x forward P/E multiple (several turns above historical averages), we should lean more toward value-based plays that have less downside in the event of a correction.

I couldn't think of a more perfect play in the tech sector than Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM). Of course, Zoom is long past its heyday during the pandemic and its growth rates have slowed, but at the same time, the company is continuing to roll out new products and features that have particularly driven greater adoption in the enterprise segment. Rigorous focus on cost has also driven margin expansion in the wake of little top-line growth.

Over the past year, shares of Zoom are only flat - versus major gains for most other tech stocks. It's a great time for investors to re-assess the bull case in this name.

Data by YCharts

There are many software companies that have slowed down to low or near-zero growth rates in the current environment: Twilio (TWLO), Bandwidth (BAND), BigCommerce (BIGC), Yext (YEXT), and ZoomInfo (ZI) are just some examples. But all of these names slowed to no growth before hitting meaningful profitability levels, dramatically reducing their chances of gaining operating leverage - but this isn't the case with Zoom, which has struck it rich with ~40% pro forma operating margins and continues to improve. That's Zoom's differentiating factor, and the reason to be optimistic on the name is because its valuation is more than supported by its bottom line.

I last wrote a bullish note on Zoom in November, when the stock was trading closer to the low $60s. Since then, its cheaper valuation gap versus the rest of the market has widened; at the same time, the company has continued to turn out strong fundamental results. For that reason, I'm upgrading my viewpoint on Zoom to strong buy.

Here is my full updated bull case on Zoom:

Growth drivers are not non-existent- Contrary to popular belief, Zoom's higher macro-driven churn in the lower and mid-market is offset by enterprise expansion strength. It's worth noting as well that FX remains a headwind to Zoom's growth rates.

Contrary to popular belief, Zoom's higher macro-driven churn in the lower and mid-market is offset by enterprise expansion strength. It's worth noting as well that FX remains a headwind to Zoom's growth rates. Zoom One- The company launched this new bundle in mid-FY23, giving it substantial opportunity to diversify its product sales beyond just virtual meetings and encouraging existing customers to broaden their Zoom usage.

The company launched this new bundle in mid-FY23, giving it substantial opportunity to diversify its product sales beyond just virtual meetings and encouraging existing customers to broaden their Zoom usage. Price increases- Zoom has boosted pricing in its Online (self-service) segment, hoping to draw more value from smaller individual users and encourage them to step up to more stable annual plans.

Zoom has boosted pricing in its Online (self-service) segment, hoping to draw more value from smaller individual users and encourage them to step up to more stable annual plans. Margin tailwinds- Zoom has taken a razor-sharp blade to operating costs, cutting down on corporate travel and eliminating outside consultants. It has also sliced out 15% of its headcount. With strong gross margins and upside coming from enterprise expansion, Zoom has been able to substantially lift its operating profits.

Zoom has taken a razor-sharp blade to operating costs, cutting down on corporate travel and eliminating outside consultants. It has also sliced out 15% of its headcount. With strong gross margins and upside coming from enterprise expansion, Zoom has been able to substantially lift its operating profits. Cash hoard makes Zoom's valuation enormously cheap- When excluding the $5+ billion of cash on Zoom's balance sheet, its "ex cash" P/E multiple is incredibly low. The company has plenty of room, with its positive operating cash flow, to return more cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

Currently, consensus expectations are calling for Zoom to generate $4.51 billion in revenue in FY24 (+3% y/y) and $4.95 in pro forma EPS, representing 13% y/y earnings growth. This puts Zoom's FY24 P/E at just 14.1x. After we net off the $6.49 billion of cash (and no debt) on Zoom's latest balance sheet, which represents ~30% of its ~$21 billion market cap, the company's ex-cash P/E is 9.8x.

Needless to say, this is a rare bargain in an expensive market. Multiples this low are usually reserved for companies with major red flags - and though Zoom's growth has certainly slowed, it's not in this position.

Stay long here and be patient for the rebound.

Q3 download

Let's now go through Zoom's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Zoom Q3 results (Zoom Q3 investor deck)

Zoom's revenue grew 3% y/y to $1.14 billion, ahead of Wall Street's $1.12 billion (+2% y/y) expectations.

As has been the case for several quarters, enterprise strength was a major growth engine for Zoom. The company grew its count of enterprise customers 5% y/y to ~220k, while the existing enterprise install base expanded their spend on Zoom by 5%. Zoom One has been a big driver here in helping enterprises consolidate their Zoom usage and encourage cross-sales.

Zoom enterprise strength (Zoom Q3 investor deck)

AI-related tools are another growth driver for Zoom. The company recently launched Zoom Virtual Agent, which is an AI-powered conversational tool for contact centers. These types of products also help to differentiate Zoom and expand its TAM beyond just virtual meetings.

Note as well that despite price increases in the Online segment, churn has dropped slightly - to a 3.0% rate in Q3, versus 3.2% in Q2 and 3.1% in the year-ago Q3.

We also like the fact that Zoom is growing RPOs at a 10% y/y total rate, a strong indicator for future growth:

Zoom RPO trends (Zoom Q3 investor deck)

Meanwhile, on the cost front, Zoom has been able to reduce all components of its opex: particularly sales and marketing cost, which is down 231bps as a percentage of revenue on a pro forma basis.

Zoom expense trends (Zoom Q3 investor deck)

As shown in the chart above, Zoom's pro forma operating margin expanded 477bps y/y to 39.3% - which, stacked on top of Zoom's 3% y/y revenue growth rate, still technically puts the company in the "Rule of 40" category. Pro forma EPS, meanwhile, jumped 21% y/y to $1.29, far ahead of Wall Street's $1.08 expectations with 19% upside.

Key takeaways

It's rare to find a value stock that isn't about to crash and burn into a wall. Though Zoom's growth trajectory has certainly moderated from the pandemic era when entire businesses were conducted straight from Zoom, the company still has a number of growth drivers under its belt, including enterprise expansion, price increases, the possibility of seat expansion as companies re-hire in a stronger macro environment, and AI-driven products.

At a ~14x P/E ratio (<10x ex-cash), adding to your Zoom position here makes sense.