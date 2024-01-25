Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel: A Disaster Guide

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Intel Corporation turnaround story is now on shaky ground.
  • The Intel Q4 headline results were strong, but there were mixed results in key segments.
  • The Intel Q1 guidance was very disappointing, with far lower revenue and adjusted EPS than expected.
  • Is this a bump in the road or portending a weak year for Intel Corporation?
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Asphalt road goes to a nuclear explosion. Terrible atomic explosion of a nuclear bomb with a mushroom cloud of radioactive dust. Hydrogen bomb test. Nuclear catastrophe. Way to nuclear war

Ales_Utovko/iStock via Getty Images

Well, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) just reported Q4 earnings. Is the turnaround story intact? These results suggest that it is on shaky ground. We had anticipated that the company was under-promising and

Welcome 2024! Pay yourself dividends with outsized returns and income

Get more with our playbook to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our one-stop shop.

Our prices are rising in 2024, but take 10% off NOW with our New Year Special

We invite you to try us out, with a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). There's also a light version of BAD BEAT, on sale for 55 cents a day with great benefits too. Come take the next step! Start WINNING

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
40.39K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (101)

Sighcopath profile picture
Sighcopath
Today, 1:15 PM
Comments (4.68K)
Remember one thing about this quarters earnings especially when comparing them to one year ago numbers. One of the analysts a year ago commented that the INTC numbers a year ago were a total disaster. So you want to get excited about an improvement from one year ago numbers? An improving disaster still looks like a disaster to me, especially in the way other tech companies (such as TSMC and IBM) are reporting and forecasting. Oh wait IBM and TSMC aren't coming off of disaster reports one year ago!
dedeaux profile picture
dedeaux
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (1)
Can anyone explain to me why the foundry service by a company that’s also active in end markets would not be perceived as a conflict of interests that would scare away potential customers?
new2investing9999 profile picture
new2investing9999
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (201)
@dedeaux this is a solid question
Trade4ALiving profile picture
Trade4ALiving
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (215)
@dedeaux interesting point
H
HPBunker
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (7.75K)
@dedeaux

It would be, which is why INTC will spin off IFS. They're already treating it as a separate business for accounting purposes.
ET180 profile picture
ET180
Today, 2:26 AM
Comments (2.91K)
Intel gained around 100% from the lows last year. There's some value in being an advanced node semi manufacturer outside of Asia. It really comes down to whether they can regain the process tech lead that they previously held uncontested for several decades. The previous CEOs really hurt the comment. Current CEO has strong engineering background. He's the right man for the job. I'm bullish Intel.
s
stkedu7
Yesterday, 8:51 PM
Comments (95)
It’s easy to beat your own conservative forecast. They did exceed their $3B cost savings by end of 2023, but were silent regarding the progress on the additional $7B savings by end of 2025. There was help to the net PnL due to selling finished goods that had been reserved in previous quarters. I think the lower Q1 fcst. including generating a loss is setting them up to easily beat the numbers. Cashflow continues to be a problem.
ckarabin profile picture
ckarabin
Yesterday, 7:11 PM
Comments (33.74K)
Which of their new chips is disappointing them?
U
User 10400941
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (303)
@ckarabin INTC has a big problem. Their advanced chips are based on tiles, and they farm that manufacturing to TSMC. It appears INTC has serious production problems. The chip designs seem excellent, but the production capability seems poor.
new2investing9999 profile picture
new2investing9999
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (201)
@ckarabin I think they are just being outcompeted
b
brokeagain73
Today, 3:45 PM
Comments (2.26K)
@User 10400941 you must getting your news from the “Fairy Tale Gazette”. You’re painting, purposefully and inaccurately, with a broad brush. Intel doesn’t farm it’s chips from TSM. It does outsource some parts or silicon to TSM which, for some parts due to cost, technology and logistics, it makes sense but the vast majority of its core silicon is manufactured in-house.

I do agree it paints a blurry picture which is hard to reconcile but I think if you look a step back and think broader, it’s actually something paradigm shifting. Intel’s packaging (arguably years ahead of TSMC) allows it to mix and match as much and any IP as it can so it can go what’s best suited based on cost, performance, logistics and availability NOW. It isn’t necessarily stuck to non agile processes and cadences and rigid planning. If my new node is not yielding or is in derisked stage or it’s cost is too high for the part or not right for the part or utilized at capacity and TSMC’s N4 node will be a good fit - do it.

Can TSMC and or any of its customers do that? Let me save you the trouble NO!
Hopping Freights profile picture
Hopping Freights
Yesterday, 5:00 PM
Comments (610)
Intel can't seem to get out of its own way... ever. When a company keeps flashing its true colors over and over, it's best that you believe them.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Yesterday, 4:55 PM
Comments (12.94K)
Funny, @The Asian Investor just now posted that "It's time to Load Up The Truck" with Intel . seekingalpha.com/... Who will get the most clicks here ?
Shookmeister profile picture
Shookmeister
Yesterday, 4:35 PM
Comments (150)
"...but the foundry progress was another home run."

Really? $291m is almost nothing in a company this size. With billions invested in the strategy, they better show Y/Y increases. At this stage, not noteworthy.
c
chrisgar
Yesterday, 4:48 PM
Comments (865)
@Shookmeister I think IFS revenue so far is just packaging services. (not very strategic -- not related to semi fab)
H
HPBunker
Yesterday, 7:03 PM
Comments (7.75K)
@chrisgar

I read the last earnings call transcript. What exactly are packaging services? I assume that we're not talking about putting chips in cardboard boxes and slapping labels on them...
c
chrisgar
Yesterday, 8:49 PM
Comments (865)
@HPBunker Put silicon die on a substrate, test it, ship it. (Amkor, ASE, KYEC are companies that do this as a service). Advanced packaging may combine multiple dies on the package. (not sure if that is the only service that Intel is doing right now for Amazon, for example)

Edit: also it isn't clear if Intel is counting Intel internal as part of their foundry revenue.
R
Red702355B
Yesterday, 2:34 PM
Comments (1.43K)
Another very shaky ER & Guidance report from Guesslinger and INTC. I believe AMD is taking quite a big share of business from them. Over promise and under deliver again.
H
HPBunker
Yesterday, 4:13 PM
Comments (7.75K)
@Red702355B

"I believe AMD is taking quite a big share of business from them."INTC management explicitly says no to the question of continuing market share loss. We'll see if they're lying once AMD reports.

The biggest problem I see for INTC right now is that with MBLY down 50%, it's much harder for them to finance their capex spending. Selling more MBLY shares right now is a lousy deal for INTC. On the other hand, if they're being honest about breaking even with regard to FCF this year, maybe they won't need to do that.

Ultimately, INTC won't be allowed to fail, since the western world needs a source of chips that China can't bomb or invade. I don't expect it to be a great investment, but there's a government put (US + Europe + others) that provides some support. Their accounting is mostly non-GAAP fantasy though, so it takes a lot of faith to buy the stock.
t
typecheck
Yesterday, 4:46 PM
Comments (2.45K)
@HPBunker Intel can operate no matter what. Shareholders need to be happy for that to happen.
P
Proxima
Yesterday, 2:31 PM
Comments (1.39K)
Is Pat Geisinger the right person for the CEO position ?
t
typecheck
Yesterday, 4:47 PM
Comments (2.45K)
@Proxima so far so good. Hard to judge just a few period of time.
ET180 profile picture
ET180
Today, 2:31 AM
Comments (2.91K)
@Proxima he was the chief engineer of the 486, led the development of USB, Centrino, and many others. Previous two or three CEOs screwed up the company. Takes a while to recover from that.
P
Proxima
Today, 1:45 PM
Comments (1.39K)
@ET180 Thank you for your feedback ET and what you are saying makes good sense.
J
Jimghad
Yesterday, 1:35 PM
Comments (5.54K)
I feel they do not want share prices to shoot up ahead of the earnings like the other chip makers.
They prefer a steady growth. They are downplaying the future. They are building 2 new factories in Arizona. Are they foolish?
Rose_Colored_Glasses profile picture
Rose_Colored_Glasses
Yesterday, 12:37 PM
Comments (1.65K)
Oh well - I picked a bad day to give up my Valium.

Still - I think I’m going to stay the course. The biggest problem Pat inherited was just a lack of ability to execute. Térmites that brought down $Intc at its foundation - ouch.

I see improvement there - but now comes the hard part - rebuilding from the ground up. There will be more bumps along the way - but I think they make it all the way back - not until 2026 at the earliest - but hey patience is a virtue and I wannabe virtuous.
b
brokeagain73
Yesterday, 12:01 PM
Comments (2.26K)
Sounds like a bit of blame game hyperbole because they low balled their Q1 numbers and perhaps you guys were a bit too optimistic in.
Chante profile picture
Chante
Yesterday, 8:15 AM
Comments (254)
The Mobileye sell-off earlier this month should have signified this would happen.
We have to read the signs.
E
Etrff
Yesterday, 6:32 AM
Comments (776)
One disappointment after another. Blackrock and Vanguard likely to dump their shares. $43 is coming…
s
steve1189
Yesterday, 1:50 AM
Comments (1.1K)
As a retired IT guy I'll say it again. Intel's decades (many decades) old design makes for inexpensive PC components - more than suitable for business needs (perhaps outside of heavy engineering). That is their base. Their GPU line is geared to those that think, as I do, that spending $800+ on a graphics card to play a game is absurd. Publishing, movie making yes. As a shareholder I watched in despair INTC dropping to mid $20's. (Thank goodness I bought some, but not enough, AMD). I've read up on some of their newer wafer designs. It seems that they are assemblages of more of the same components designed to reduce transmission times across the chip, then there is angstrom reductions. I don't get the same feeling of raw innovation that I get when looking at AMD and Apple chipsets.
I was hoping that one, just one of the many engineers INTC hired would have a CPU epiphany, but perhaps INTC stymies out of the box thinking.
The fab may bring in numerous clients - they'll be using the latest and greatest equipment to make wafers. They won't be able to use the designs of other companies, but it could very well boost the bottom line (ala TSMC).
b
brokeagain73
Yesterday, 12:24 PM
Comments (2.26K)
@steve1189 yeah the problem might that you are old.. too old and have issues with both myopia and hyperopia. You are struggling to identify “innovation” :-).

Chiplets aren’t an AMD innovation and though intel was bit late in adopting tiles it wasn’t without reason. However, when you take a step back connecting chiplets over PCIe is not all that impressive and eventually runs into power and latency constraints in certain workloads. Intel’s disaggregated approach using their 3D packaging is still in its infancy and won’t be fully appreciated until perhaps Clearwater Forrest and Falcon Shores.

More important than any of that Intel is that Intel is also synonymous with software. An area AMD will likely never be successful. In the end that will catch up to them and though it doesn’t seem like it now because AMD seems to catch a lot of free rides on the hype train but a day of reckoning is coming.

I’d also consider Intel’s earning, where they guided light and how that might affect AMD - DC and PSG. PSG due to inventory and DC due to spend shift away from CPU’s. Intel also noted they didn’t lose traction or share in DC - all that would seem ominous for AMD.

That means AMD’s saving grace is going to have to be the MI300 which would shock me if it manages very much about Lisas’s $2 billion estimates. We looked at it and passed quickly. We decided to POC on the Intel cloud because, as stated earlier, AMD’s software support is atrocious. Absolutely abysmal.

Patrick Moorhead does a great job of summing this up. It’s going to take some time but I have no doubt once Intel gets to firing on all cylinders they’ll be an unstoppable stalwart again.
t
typecheck
Yesterday, 12:47 PM
Comments (2.45K)
@brokeagain73 Well said. I think Intel's problem is to do with cost management. Intel needs to spin off its fab business like what AMD did. Call the fab business MAGA foundry. It will bring in a lot of dough and clout.
j
jayn
Yesterday, 5:59 PM
Comments (3.27K)
@brokeagain73 Intel's 47 tile PVC chip is more than just evidence that they can manufacture multi-tile chips. It also demonstrates:
1. a 16 compute tile GPU and associated software.
2. putting 288GB of SRAM on the base tile.
3. combining tiles from different processes and different companies.

I wouldn't count on TSM to provide solutions for 1. and 3.
Sighcopath profile picture
Sighcopath
Yesterday, 12:50 AM
Comments (4.68K)
Very seldom have i ever seen a technology stock continue to go down significantly (from ~$46.50 at 5 est. down to ~$44.50 at 6 est.) during the ER conference call. The best question came from the guy at BAC when he asked about the $10 Billion lifetime(?) commitment from the slide when viewed against the $130 Billion fabrication investment by INTC! The CEO answer was pure doublespeak!
j
jayn
Yesterday, 12:16 AM
Comments (3.27K)
article focuses on a one quarter projected blip while the call included more important info:

The Sierra Forest and Granite Rapids progress.
The ClearWater Forest 18A chip in the fab, and Panther Lake following shortly.
Gaudi 3 :performance leadership with 4x the processing power
"lifetime deal value for IFS is now over $10 billion, more than doubling from the $4 billion we provided in our last update"
"accelerator pipeline for 2024 grew double digits sequentially in Q4 and is now well above $2 billion and growing"

"we can deliver sequential and year-over-year growth in both revenue and EPS each quarter of 2024"
j
jackasd
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (239)
Intel the serial disappointer!
M
Mike Dirnt
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (256)
Will NVDA be affected by this weak result ?
t
typecheck
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (2.45K)
@Mike Dirnt not really. Nvidia is running on faith.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.