Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.31K Followers

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jane Funk - EVP, Treasurer & CFO

David Nelson - CEO

Harlee Olafson - Chief Risk Officer

Brad Winterbottom - President

Bradley Peters - Minnesota Group President

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to West Bancorporation Inc.'s Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Please note that this call is being recorded. All participants are now in listen-only mode. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to Jane Funk, CFO. Please go ahead.

Jane Funk

Thank you, and welcome, everybody. Thank you for joining us today. On the call today, we'll have myself; Dave Nelson, our CEO; Harlee Olafson, Chief Risk Officer; Brad Winterbottom, our Bank President; and Brad Peters, our Minnesota Group President.

I'll start the call with our earnings call forward-looking statements. During today's conference call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform 1995 (ph) regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company.

We caution that such statements are predictions and that actual results may differ materially. Please see the forward-looking statement disclosure in our 2023 fourth quarter earnings release for more information about risks and uncertainties, which may affect us. The information we will provide today is accurate as of December 31, 2023, and we undertake no duty to update the information.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Dave Nelson.

David Nelson

Thank you, Jane, and thank you, everyone for joining us this morning, and thank you for your continued interest and support of our company. Our quarter went as expected. During the quarter, we had a provision

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WTBA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WTBA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.