Q4 2023 GDP Prints To The Upside At 3.3%, But We're Not 'Done' With Inflation

NEW YORK (January 25) - Fourth Quarter 2023 (2023Q4) Gross Domestic Product [GDP] printed this morning at 3.3%, well above the consensus estimates for the year and quashing expectations of recession that had lingered for much of 2023. (We had predicted 3% (+/-25bps) in our 2023Q3 GDP report, but revised it downward in our monthly jobs reports based on anomalous data points that came later in the quarter.) The quarterly number capped an annual GDP growth rate of 2.5%.

Let's look at the components of 2023Q4 GDP:

2023Q4 Components of GDP (©The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy from BEA Data. Used by permission.)

PCE, or Personal Consumption Expenditures, the aggregate of consumer spending on durable goods and services, continued as usual, to drive the greatest proportion of GDP growth, adding 191 bps to the 2023Q4 GDP.

GDI, or Gross Domestic Investment, added 38 bps to the increase. It consists of:

FDI, or Fixed Domestic Investment, which is comprised of new buildings (commercial and residential); equipment; transportation equipment; software; as well as artistic creations like original entertainment, artistic, and literary creations; and,

CPI, the change in private inventories.

FDI and CPI added 31 and 7 bps, respectively, to the 2023Q4 GDP.

NEX, or Net Exports, is the net value of total exports minus total imports. This is also called the "trade balance" or the current account. A positive balance increases GDP; a negative balance reduces it. NEX added 43 bps to the 2023Q4 GDP.

GCE, or Government Consumption Expenditures added 56 bps to the 2023Q4 total.

ANALYSIS & PROGNOSTICATION

The "Soft Landing" May Be Illusory

Most analysts attribute the reduction in the rate of inflation to Federal Reserve Chairman Powell having successfully executed a "soft landing" via monetary policy. I am more circumspect of that view, and believe the recession expectations in the early part of the year tended to restrain economic growth by lowering management's expectations; that is, reducing hiring in better-paying occupations and defraying investment in anticipation of a recession that is yet to appear.

That said, I am not at all convinced yet that we have, indeed, achieved a soft landing. The inverted yield curve is not a signal to be ignored. It is symptomatic of an inherently unhealthy economy. The theory says that investors will put their money in long-term debt securities - and thereby drive down long-term rates so that they are below their shorter-term counterparts - because the economy is so wanting that the investor cannot find longer-term investments in productive assets - equipment, factories, businesses - that would offer higher returns than the rate from bonds. With a spate of layoffs this month, I see nothing other than, perhaps, AI, that would disabuse investors of their negative outlook for business.

We're Not Done With Inflation, And There Will be Consequences

There is a dichotomy in the inflation outlook. There is disinflation from the rapidly decelerating Chinese economy, while geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and South Asia point to inflation.

China is awash with inventory that is not moving and will be marked down and exported. But with a command economy subject to the whims of the CCP leadership, we expect that will be a short-term consideration. Bank of America also feels China's troubles will have only a minimal effect on U.S. disinflation.

On the other hand, the shipping transiting Suez and the Red Sea that have been attacked in recent weeks is bound for Asia and Europe. But forcing ships of all flags to transit the Cape of Good Hope to reach their intended markets cannot help but raise global prices on commodities as well as finished goods.

Another aspect weighing toward inflation is the de-dollarization of the global economy. As our trading partners start settling their trade in their own currencies, and the U.S. debt to GDP ratio remains at or near 120%, Bloomberg points out the market for treasuries has begun migrating away from the Fed, commercial banks, and governments and toward entities like pension funds, insurance companies, private equity funds and other alternatives that demand higher returns.

The importance of this migration cannot be understated.

These newer purchasers are more rate-sensitive than the others, so clearing longer-term debt issuances with them as purchasers will likely drive longer-term rates higher. We think that will have a deleterious effect on regional banks that hold treasuries for sale or investment, much as the rapid increase in Federal Reserve rates affected Silicon Valley Bank and caused it to fail. Keep in mind, that regional banks often keep a large percentage of their reserves in treasuries. And this is on top of the challenges local and regional banks face from their commercial real estate loan portfolio. We expect increasing challenges among these banks.

2024Q1 Prediction

Absent some grey swan, like the Middle East blowing up into an expanded war more deeply involving the United States, we estimate 2024Q1 to print in the range of 2.25%, +/- 25 bps.

Market sectors of interest are:

SHORT: Regional banks, "Green" industrial companies, and ESG funds. Consumer discretionaries, particularly tourism and leisure activities. Transports, including airlines.

LONG: Consumer staples. Healthcare. Insurance. Credit card companies. Money center banks.

