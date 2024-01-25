Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IBM: Back Of Envelope Math Suggests A Big Tech Bargain

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.16K Followers

Summary

  • IBM stock closed up about 10% after reporting strong earnings and guidance on revenue growth exceeding expectations.
  • IBM has been a leader in AI projects for 30 years. They're set to make incrementally more money as interest in AI increases without the stock carrying a huge valuation.
  • IBM's early history with artificial intelligence is a puzzle for investors.
  • Might expectations be too high for flashy AI stocks? And also might old hands like IBM be in better shape than the market realizes in terms of monetizing AI?
  • IBM stock is now a bargain compared to the market, with a dividend yield close to 4% and positive growth prospects.

IBM Canada Head Office Building in Markham near Toronto, Ontario.

JHVEPhoto

In 1997, a New York City chess match changed the world. The opponents: World chess champion Garry Kasparov and International Business Machines Corporation's (NYSE:IBM) Deep Blue computer program. Deep Blue squeaked out a win against Kasparov as

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.16K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

A
Always Bullish
Today, 5:51 PM
Comments (2.6K)
Long IBM drawing on the dividend for a very long time and hope this is the next addition to the “Mag7”. Who says elephants can’t dance ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IBM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IBM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.