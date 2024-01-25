JHVEPhoto

In 1997, a New York City chess match changed the world. The opponents: World chess champion Garry Kasparov and International Business Machines Corporation's (NYSE:IBM) Deep Blue computer program. Deep Blue squeaked out a win against Kasparov as the world watched, symbolically ending the age of man and beginning the age of machine. IBM stock soared over the remainder of 1997, 1998, and 1999. However, today, you would have done better investing in companies far more mundane, and a little better by simply investing in index funds. IBM stock has been far from a long-term loser. The stock returned about what the market has over time. If you look at price return only you'll miss the impact of the company's fairly generous dividend payouts over the years. But the stock is perhaps a cautionary tale in investing in artificial intelligence at any price. IBM shocked the world with early advances in AI with Deep Blue, which I'd argue partially led investors to place their profit expectations at levels that the company was not able to meet. Later, IBM's Watson bested its human competitors and won $1,000,000 playing Jeopardy! in 2011. However, IBM didn't promptly make trillions off of AI. IBM's business and stock price have been fairly stagnant since 2011, lagging far behind the market at large. But now, after some surprisingly strong earnings from IBM, investors are starting to revisit the idea that AI projects will always just be a sideshow for the company. Here, I think bulls may have a point as IBM's valuation doesn't place a terribly high bar.

Data by YCharts

Is IBM An AI Company? Actually, Yes

One thing I find curious about IBM is how the company has been a leader in AI-type projects for so long but hasn't gotten caught up in the hype to the same extent as competitors. If you believe that AI is likely to have a transformational effect on the world, it should stand to reason that IBM will make a lot of money from it, maybe even more than companies like Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). Despite its AI leadership, IBM struggled massively in the 2010s and ended up wisely spinning off part of its business into Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) which has been pummeled. Trailing 12-month earnings per share peaked above $15 per share in 2014, and slid all the way to virtually nothing by 2022. Now IBM is a leaner company, and they reported earnings yesterday.

Yesterday, they reminded the world that they're an AI leader and have been for the past 30 years. Now investors seem to believe. IBM stock closed up about 10% today after the company boosted cash flow and revenue guidance. This is the key - analysts had only expected revenue growth of around 2.8% for this year.

As a rule of thumb, if your revenue is growing slower than GDP at large, you will have to find ways to cut costs at your company or your margins will start to shrink. This usually means shedding payroll, which can start a vicious cycle where talent flees and forces even more cost cuts. The picture was actually much worse than this for IBM, revenue decreased from roughly $90 billion in 2014 to $54 billion by 2020. It's actually quite the feat that IBM was able to maintain some semblance of profitability during this time. It's doubly a feat that they were able to maintain the dividend for all of this time.

If you take the company's guidance at face value (and I don't see any reason not to), I don't think these revenue problems exist for the company anymore. That's a big part of why the stock was up 10% today. IBM yields a little under 4%, trades for 17.6x 2024 earnings estimates that are likely to be revised up and can grow earnings at 5% or more annually given the revenue guidance the company has given. Listening to the company's quarterly earnings conference call, I can't help but get the feeling that they've got things on track. Even after today's price increase, this allows us to make a back-of-the-envelope range on IBM's likely long-term returns in the 10% to 12% annual range (earnings yield + earnings growth). This is close to double the projections I have for the market at large. And it makes sense - IBM is a stock that's not been very well-liked by investors over the past 20 years and has gone through some real business struggles. The company seems to be at an inflection point though on revenue growth, and for that reason, I think their margins could expand. IBM has a very strong track record at controlling costs (otherwise they'd be bankrupt). With a revenue tailwind rather than a headwind, I think this would be reflected in earnings estimates being revised and the company being a good deal cheaper than its current P/E ratio would imply.

IBM's History Shows Opportunities And Risks From Investing In AI Stocks

Another thing I think is worth noting is that IBM has been a market leader in niche AI projects for a long time. However, there wasn't a big Wall Street narrative around them, even with IBM spending millions of dollars in the 2010s on commercials trying to get the public interested. By spreading theories of AI doom and domination, Silicon Valley has generated more hype around AI than IBM ever could with its quirky, good-natured commercials. Let's call it what it is in AI, there's a bubble. There's also an asset bubble in weight loss drugs, and probably in sectors of the semiconductor market. In the past few years, there have been bubbles in marijuana stocks, sports betting, electric cars, alternative cryptocurrencies, and all kinds of other junk. When multiple competitors end up trading at huge valuations, they can't all have enough market share to justify their collective valuations.

However, behind each of these bubbles was a real underlying trend. And at 15-18x earnings in IBM, you don't need them to take over the world. All you need to make a good deal of money in IBM stock is for them to grow revenue faster than costs. IBM is really good at the cost side, so I think you can trust them here. On the other hand, many of these heavily hyped AI companies have exploded the amount of spending they need to do on data centers, payroll, marketing, and more. IBM was a market leader in AI for 30 years and they only made a modest amount of money from it. With interest rapidly increasing in the area, IBM is set to make more money now. But you do wonder if these valuations in tech are bound to disappoint investors expecting the world. I highlighted this week how tech margins fell over the last quarter, casting doubts on an AI earnings boom more broadly. Buying for value is a lot safer here than paying 100x earnings betting on an earnings boom that could easily underperform sky-high expectations.

Bottom Line

Back-of-the-envelope math suggests IBM stock is a bargain compared to the market. With a dividend yield close to 4% and positive growth prospects, you can get exposure to artificial intelligence in IBM stock without paying a hyped-up valuation. After this quarter's surprisingly strong earnings report and guidance, I rate IBM stock a buy, even with the stock up 10% since before earnings.