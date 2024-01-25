SAP: What A Great Quarter; Double Digit Growth In Sight

putilich

Following my coverage of SAP (NYSE:SAP), for which I recommended a buy rating as I thought SAP was a really attractive and defensive business as it offers a mission-critical function to businesses, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I remain positive about SAP stock, as 4Q23 was a tremendous quarter where SAP continued to see growth momentum in the cloud. Moreover, management has also announced a major restructuring program that should better position the business for growth (e.g., in AI).

SAP reported a really strong 4Q23 quarter, where revenue grew 9% organically to €8.5 billion, beating consensus by 2%. The strong growth was primarily driven by the continuous strong cloud performance, which grew 25% organically to ~€3.7 billion. Within that, S/4HANA continued to grow strongly, producing 61% organic growth. These performances led to SAP beating consensus at the EBIT line as well, printing €2.5 billion of EBIT (1.5% above consensus). Finally, SAP reported pro-forma EPS of $1.41 and €1.66 billion of FCF (implying a run-rate FCF yield of 3.3%.

This was a really tremendous quarter with sufficient data disclosures and comments that point to continuous strong performance ahead, with the possibility of double-digit growth in the near term. Firstly, I expect the cloud to continue growing strongly, as the total current cloud backlog grew 25% y/y to €13.75 billion. This backlog translates to ~4 more quarters of 4Q23 cloud performance. Even better, on an organic basis, backlog grew by 27%, which was an acceleration from the 25% we saw in 3Q23, indicating growing demand. Moving one layer above the current cloud backlog, SAP total cloud backlog was up even more, by 39% organically, providing even greater visibility into the coming year's cloud revenue performance. Other operating metrics that are pointing to strong growth ahead were also disclosed:

S/4 HANA saw its current cloud backlog grow 72% organically. SaaS revenues grew 24% organically. PaaS revenues grew 46% organically. The cloud ERP suite grew by 33%.

At the rate that the SAP cloud segment is growing, as it becomes a larger piece of the business (now at around 44%), consolidated growth could very well see acceleration. This will be a key supporting factor in the stock’s valuation, as the last time SAP grew by double digits sustainability was pre-FY12. In fact, management has effectively communicated this during the call.

And with the underlying growing recurring revenue share of SAP, it's just a matter of time when we actually report also total revenue growing double-digit. FY23 earnings results call

Some might say that the macro environment will put pressure on SAP’s growth as enterprises continue to scrutinize budgets. I argue that this is not the case for SAP. In reality, demand for SAP is still very strong. According to management, large customers are utilizing more multi-cloud solutions than the current cross-selling level, and they are observing an increase in net new customer acquisition as a result of their successful market expansion, particularly with GROW with SAP in the midmarket. Concerning cross-selling in particular, management reported that the top 1,000 customers now utilize four SAP cloud solutions, up from three last year, and the top 100 customers now utilize five solutions, up from four last year. Based on this record, if we invert it, it means there is a strong potential for the top 900 customers to gradually shift to five solutions over time.

Further bolstering the top-line growth potential is SAP's intention to restructure the entire organization for growth. SAP announced a company-wide restructuring program (impacting as many as 8,000 positions), which will take place in 2024, but headcount will remain unchanged. In particular, the reorganization plan will redeploy resources to SAP's strategic growth areas, particularly business AI, with the goal of generating new AI-driven efficiencies company-wide. In AI products, SAP is also seeing very positive traction as over half of SAP's customers have chosen one of the two premium packages—GROW premium or Business AI—since their launch. Additionally, SAP announced a partnership with NVIDIA (NVDA) to enhance RISE with SAP's AI capabilities. NVIDIA has chosen RISE with SAP, and both Microsoft and NVIDIA are eager to expand the AI platform by combining their Copilots with SAP's.

My target price for SAP, based on my model, is $190. This target price is a positive revision from my previous target price of $160 (which SAP has hit with the current share price). With management announcing the restructuring program and disclosing other leading growth metrics, I have revised my assumptions:

8% in FY24 to reflect any disruption from the restructuring program, followed by 12% growth in FY25 to reflect SAP's focus on growth segments and continuous cloud growth momentum. Margins should be impacted by the restructuring program as well (mostly in 1H24, as management mentioned), hence I revised my margin assumption by 100bps downwards. But, for FY25, after the restructuring program, margins should inflect higher than what I expected previously. I benchmarked this 23% to SAP historical levels of 23-24%.

Lastly, for valuation, I think the market is gradually catching on to SAP’s ability to drive double-digit growth, as can be seen from the forward PE surging to 27x. In the near term, as SAP continues to show evidence that double-digit growth is within grasp, I expect the more skeptical investors to jump onto the bandwagon as well, thereby supporting this 27x forward PE valuation.

Backlogs are great indicators of growth; however, if a major recession were to take place, customers are going to delay the implementation of this "backlog." In this sense, revenue growth acceleration will be further pushed out. This will likely cause investors to lose hope that SAP will achieve double-digit growth anytime soon.

I remain positive about SAP given the very strong 4Q23 performance and the positive growth outlook ahead. The impressive cloud performance, evident in key metrics such as S/4HANA and cloud ERP suite growth, underpins the positive outlook. Notably, the restructuring program, coupled with a focus on AI and partnerships with industry leaders like NVIDIA and Microsoft (MSFT), paints a positive outlook for SAP. Despite concerns about the macro environment, the reality is SAP has a strong customer base and continues to drive successful cross-selling.