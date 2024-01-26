designer491

Strategy

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) started investing operations on 11/17/2009 and tracks the ICE BofA US Taxable Municipal Securities Plus Index. It has 722 holdings, a trailing 12-month distribution yield of 3.74%, and an expense ratio of 0.28%. Distributions are paid monthly.

As described in the prospectus by Invesco, the underlying index seek to

measure the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated taxable municipal debt publicly issued by U.S. states and territories, and their political subdivisions.

Municipal bonds often attract income-oriented investors because their pay tax-free interest. BAB takes the opposite view.

Eligible securities must meet the following criteria:

At least 18 months to final maturity at the time of issuance,

At least one year remaining term to final maturity,

A fixed coupon schedule (including zero coupon bonds),

An investment grade rating,

A minimum amount outstanding that depends on maturity at time of issuance.

The index uses a market capitalization-weighted methodology and is reconstituted monthly. It has about 5000 constituents, but the fund utilizes a sampling methodology and doesn't invest in all of them. In the most recent fiscal year, the portfolio turnover rate was only 5%.

This article will use as a benchmark the largest municipal bond ETF, measured in asset value: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB).

Portfolio

The portfolio is overweight in the safest part of investment grade bonds, which are defined by a S&P credit rating of BBB and above. About 70% of assets is invested in securities with a credit rating of AA and above. Nevertheless, BAB shows a significantly higher risk than MUB, which holds 83% of assets in this rating range. In the next chart, the "not rated" category includes securities with no rating at either S&P or Moody's, but with an investment grade rating at the other agency.

BAB credit rating profile in % of assets (Chart: author; data: Invesco)

About 62% of the fund's assets has a maturity of 10 years or more, vs. 58% for MUB. Therefore, BAB also shows a slightly higher risk than the benchmark regarding the maturity profile.

BAB maturity profile in % of assets (Chart: author; data: Invesco)

The next table lists the top 10 holdings, which represent 8.8% of asset value.

Issuer Maturity on Coupon% rating Weight% State of California 4/1/2039 7.55 AA-/Aa2 1.35 State of California 4/1/2034 7.5 AA-/Aa2 1.13 State of California 10/1/2039 7.3 AA-/Aa2 1.09 Invesco Government & Agency Portfolio 0.88 University of California 5/15/2027 1.32 AA/Aa2 0.81 University of California 7/1/2029 3.35 AA/Aa2 0.79 Texas Transportation Commission State Highway Fund 4/1/2030 5.18 AAA/Aaa 0.78 American Municipal Power Inc 2/15/2050 8.08 A/A1 0.68 Board of Regents of the University of Texas System 8/15/2030 4.64 AAA/Aaa 0.65 State of California 11/1/2039 7.35 AA-/Aa2 0.65 Click to enlarge

Performance

Since its inception in November 2009, BAB has outperformed MUB by 1.77% in annualized return (including distributions, without tax). However, MUB interest is exempt from U.S. income tax and from AMT, unlike BAB. The real total return after tax depends on a shareholder's income tax rate. Anyway, regardless of tax, the risk measured in drawdown and volatility is significantly higher for BAB.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility BAB 92.96% 4.75% -27.80% 0.53 7.70% MUB 51.28% 2.96% -13.68% 0.43 5.05% Click to enlarge

For both funds, the capital appreciation has been about 5% in 14 years, as reported by the chart below (price return, excluding distributions). In the same time, the cumulative inflation has been about 42%, based on the Consumer Price Index, or CPI. This represents a significant loss in inflation-adjusted value for shareholders. This chart also confirms that BAB is a more volatile instrument.

BAB vs. MUB, price return (Seeking Alpha)

The annual sum of distributions has decreased from $1.41 to $0.98 per share in 10 years (-30.5%). Once again, this represents a large loss of income stream for shareholders, especially in the context of a cumulative inflation of 31% in the same period.

BAB distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

Over the same timeframe, MUB has suffered a lesser decrease in distributions: -8.3% (from $3.13 to $2.87 per share).

MUB distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

BAB vs competitors

The next table compares characteristics of BAB, MUB, and four popular muni bond ETFs:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB).

BAB MUB VTEB SUB TFI FMB Inception 11/17/2009 9/7/2007 8/21/2015 11/5/2008 9/11/2007 5/13/2014 Expense Ratio 0.28% 0.05% 0.05% 0.07% 0.23% 0.65% AUM $1.56B $36.61B $34.35B $9.02B $3.55B $1.95B Avg Daily Volume $6.72M $554.49M $364.43M $61.74M $44.43M $14.35M Yield TTM 3.73% 2.67% 2.83% 1.74% 2.44% 3.04% 4 Year Average Yield 3.21% 1.93% 2.09% 1.12% 2.00% 2.37% Div. Growth 5 Yr (annualized) -4.63% 1.38% 4.41% 5.64% 0.89% 2.63% 5 Year Price Return -10.02% -1.12% -1.22% -0.46% -3.51% -2.82% Click to enlarge

BAB is the smallest (in assets) and least liquid fund (in dollar volume) in this group. It has the second most expensive fee behind the actively managed fund FMB. It has the highest yield (although taxable), but the worst dividend growth rate and price return over the last 5 years.

The next chart plots total returns from 9/1/2015 (to match all inception dates). BAB is the best performer, on par with FMB, and the most volatile. Nevertheless, the other funds invest in tax-exempt municipal bonds, so BAB certainly is behind FMB after tax.

BAB vs. Competitors, since 9/1/2015 (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 12 months, BAB is the middle of the pack:

BAB vs. Competitors, last 12 months (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Municipal bonds often attract income-oriented investors because their pay tax-free interest. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF takes the opposite view and invests in taxable debt issued by U.S. states, their subdivisions and their entities. Compared to the benchmark iShares National Muni Bond ETF, the fund shows a better historical performance, but a higher risk measured in various metrics: credit rating, maturity and price volatility. BAB has outperformed a number of competitors in total return before tax and shows a higher yield, with a caveat: their distributions are not taxable.

Anyway, regardless of benchmarks and peers, losses in inflation-adjusted value and income stream make BAB unattractive as a long-term investment (just like most, if not all, muni bond ETFs). The muni bond asset class may be very useful as a component of a tactical allocation strategy switching between bond categories, but for this purpose a more liquid ETF like MUB or VTEB is preferable.