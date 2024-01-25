Sweet Fantasy For High Dividend Yield Buyers

Tungus-ka/iStock via Getty Images

A reader recently asked me about my outlook on mortgage REITs. They wondered why I had such an uninspired outlook when nearly everyone agrees that interest rates are going to fall. I want to answer that for you, but it might as well be an article.

Mortgage REITs are the poster child for high yield investing. Yields are regularly in the double digits. Often, they move into the upper teens (before cuts, hurray).

The ideal environment for mortgage REITs depends on your perspective. For long-term buy-and-hold investors, the ideal sequence of events is different than it is for traders. That may seem a bit strange, but it comes down to short-term versus long-term potential returns.

A trader is focused on projecting price movements that are likely to occur over the next month to six months. For the trader, most of the success comes down to swings in the risk-reward ratio.

A buy-and-hold investor is focused more on the ability to maintain income several years into the future.

I'll discuss the ideal environment for each kind of investor.

For Long-term Investors

Let's talk about the ideal environment for the long-term investor. You should know upfront that I do not recommend using mortgage REITs as a long-term investment. I trade positions actively to take advantage of mispricing within the market. If you invest in a single mortgage REIT for a long period, such as several years, you are placing a bet on the success of the portfolio and the management team that is in place. There's less emphasis on nailing the entry and exit prices.

When we think about the entry and exit prices, we should be thinking about the price-to-book ratio. It isn't just the purchase price and the sale price that should be part of your consideration. The price-to-book ratio is important for evaluating where the returns came from. Were your returns amplified by an increase in the price-to-book ratio, or were they reduced by a reduction in the price-to-book ratio? Understanding that element will help you to evaluate the performance of your investment.

For a long-term passive investment in the sector, an investor hopes the company will be able to sustain their dividends. The way to protect dividends is generally to protect book value. The more book value a mortgage REIT has, the more income they can generate. This is a slight oversimplification. However, for practical purposes, it will almost always work. Further, it will be better than the junk you hear from people who don't understand the accounting.

Mortgage REIT Returns

You would want the mortgage REIT to generate a significant level of TER (Total Economic Return). The total economic return for any period is the change in book value plus the dividend that was paid. Many investors don't recognize the importance of total economic return. However, it should generally be the metric that executives focus on over the long term.

When the spread between agency MBS (Mortgage-Backed Securities) and treasuries is high, the mortgage REIT can generate more income from each dollar of book value. However, metrics like core EPS fail to adequately demonstrate these concepts. The accounting uses historical amortized cost. Consequently, the net interest income, net interest spread, and net interest margin can be significantly distorted. What investors would love to see is the mortgage REIT paying out their dividend without a reduction in book value. That can be achieved better in an environment with a large spread between treasuries and agency MBS. When the spread is high, the mortgage REIT has more income available to maintain the dividend. However, it won't always appear that way because of the historical cost accounting.

An Example of How Mortgage REITs Work

I want to make this concept simpler. Throw out most of what you know about net interest spreads and net interest income. Ignore the historical values you see reported from the mortgage REITs. Instead, ask yourself how high of a yield a brand-new mortgage REIT would generate today. Imagine that the mortgage REIT is purchasing all of their assets as of this day. For our purposes, I'm going to make up some numbers.

Let's say that you could reasonably expect a 6% yield on agency mortgages. To figure out the net interest spread, we need to estimate the cost of funds. Even though short-term rates are around 5.5%, a mortgage REIT might lock in their financing for a few years using a swap. Let's assume that they lock in the financing at 4.5%. In this hypothetical scenario, the net interest spread is projected at 1.5%.

• The yield on assets is 6%.

• The cost of funds is 4.5%.

• The difference is the net interest spread of 1.5%.

The 1.5% net interest spread would be multiplied by the leverage. The leverage is the amount of debt relative to equity. To keep this simple, I'm going to have no preferred equity for the hypothetical mortgage REIT. We will simply assume that the leverage is 7 times. Therefore, the income from our net interest spread is going to be 10.5%. That is 7 times 1.5%.

The leverage only looks at the assets financed through debt. There are also assets financed with equity. The assets financed with equity have no debt cost. Therefore, we add the yield on assets to our leveraged net interest spread. That gives us 10.5% plus 6% equals 16.5%. That would be a very attractive gross rate of return.

However, we would still need to deduct overhead expenses. Those will generally be between about 1% and 3%. For this scenario, we will just use 1.5%. That reduces the hypothetical return from 16.5% to 15%. If the mortgage REIT could provide a stable return of 15%, it would be an outstanding investment for the buy and hold investor. However, that generally isn't the case.

When interest rates go up or down significantly, it will negatively impact the mortgage REIT. The issue is negative convexity. I'm aware it should be called concavity. However, we are sticking with the existing language.

In many past periods, we've seen the spread between agency MBS and treasuries be much smaller. Often, the hypothetical return was in the single digits instead of the double digits. If interest rates held precisely steady for agency MBS and the cost of financing, then the mortgage REITs could do quite well for several years. However, we have still seen a significant amount of volatility in interest rates.

Many investors would be inclined to think that the gains to book value between late October 2023 and the end of Q4 2023 were simply the result of interest rates declining. However, that isn't the case. The spread between agency MBS and treasuries can have a substantial impact on the change in book value. Unfortunately, when gains to book value are driven by a tightening between the agency MBS and treasuries, it implies a less attractive environment for reinvesting principal.

If we see substantial gains to book value, it would most likely come with an environment where reinvesting is less attractive. Historically, investors have not done a great job of understanding this. They often overlook the intricate balance between book value gains and the reinvestment environment, focusing solely on surface-level indicators such as interest rate movements.

For Traders

The example I frequently use is one of sporting events. If you're trading between the mortgage REITs, it's somewhat akin to betting on sports. However, the long-term returns should generally be positive for the industry. Therefore, in this scenario, the house is not taking a cut. The reason I use sports as an analogy is because of the timing of information. We're updating models frequently. This could be akin to watching the game play out. Many of the other investors are waiting to hear an update. We can't know what's going to happen in the next quarter, but wouldn't you want to know whether the home team is up by 10 or down by 10 before placing a bet?

Interest rates are changing every day (like the score for a game). An investor trying to predict the change in the share price should have recent information about the underlying portfolio. By the time the company releases their earnings results, you should have forecasted those results at least several weeks ago.

When investors get excited about a significant gain or loss in the earnings release, it's often old news to me. We are using the information in the earnings release and disclosures to update our model, but we are already forecasting the portfolio performance through late January. We can segment that performance between our projections for the fourth quarter and for January. That puts us in a better position to evaluate what has happened through the present day. We want that information because we need to decide about buying or selling the stock today, not buying or selling the stock a month ago.

Whose The Best Analyst For You?

You might think I'm going to make a pitch here, but I won't. We can help both kinds of investors, but that doesn't mean we are the right match. Sure, we have a good history of identifying good buying points. However, if the investor will never sell, then the only chance they have to profit from the analysis is that one purchase date.

If an investor is committed to only using a buy-and-hold approach and wants to focus on yield, they should go get a book by Dave Ramsey or Suze Orman. Learn how to cut debt and live on less so they can survive after the inevitable dividend cuts.

I help buy-and-hold investors in this sector by teaching them to do one of two things:

1. Pick different kinds of stocks.

2. Change strategies.

You've heard that trading frequently leads to lower returns? In aggregate, that's true. Particularly for people who regularly trade against me.

However, the sector performance for mortgage REITs over the last six years is simply bad.

I'm not here to lead the cheers. I have exactly two goals:

1. Make money on trades.

2. Get paid to speak my mind.

If an investor is committed to buy-and-hold, they shouldn't be committed to going after high yields. They should be focused on companies that are able to grow their cash flows and dividends year after year. Do you want to use buy-and-hold on Realty Income Corporation (O)? No problem. Do you want to use a bunch of dividend champions for your portfolio? No problem.

I'll grant, there are some nice preferred shares that are fine for buy-and-hold investing. However, we can still enhance returns thereby swapping between similar shares. I do that frequently. We're usually just getting a modest boost to the expected returns. Maybe 1% to 3%. But that's a big deal when you're looking at dividend yields in the 8% to 11% range.

Just don't pretend that there's any valuable "skill" in paying for a big yield and ignoring capital losses along the way. Self-delusion may be a skill, but isn't valuable.

Last point. I do not hate mortgage REITs. I love them. We have made a bunch of money from trading mortgage REITs. I expect we will continue to make a bunch of money that way. They can be a great tool for growing your wealth, but only if used correctly.

They are like a chainsaw. Remarkable tool, but you have to watch it carefully or avoid it. You can't just turn it on and take a nap.

That's too many words. I'm done. Have a nice weekend.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We're including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC RC PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC RITM FBRT CSWC DX CIM ACRE ARCC TWO NYMT GPMT TSLX ORC MFA TPVG ARR MITT OCSL CHMI GAIN IVR GBDC EARN SLRC OBDC TCPC PFLT FSK MFIC PSEC Click to enlarge

If you're looking for a stock that I haven't mentioned yet, you'll still find it in the charts below. The charts contain comparisons based on price-to-book value, dividend yields, and earnings yield. You won't find these tables anywhere else.

For mortgage REITs, please look at the charts for AGNC, NLY, DX, ORC, ARR, CHMI, TWO, IVR, EARN, CIM, EFC, NYMT, MFA, MITT, AAIC, PMT, RITM, BXMT, GPMT, WMC, and RC.

For BDCs, please look at the charts for MAIN, CSWC, ARCC, TSLX, TPVG, OCSL, GAIN, GBDC, SLRC, OBDC, PFLT, TCPC, FSK, PSEC, and MFIC.

This series is the easiest place to find charts providing up-to-date comparisons across the sector.

Notes on Chart Sorting

Within each type of security, the sorting is usually based on risk ratings. However, it's quite common to have a few shares that are tied. When the shares are tied for risk rating, the sorting becomes arbitrary. There may occasionally be errors where a share's position is not updated quickly following a change in the risk rating. That can happen because the charts come from a separate system. When I update the system we use for members, it doesn't change the order in the charts.

When I say "within each type of security," I'm referencing categories such as "agency mortgage REITs." The "hybrid mortgage REITs" are all listed after the "agency mortgage REITs." However, that does not mean RC (lowest hybrid) has a higher risk rating than the highest agency mortgage REIT. Each batch is presented by themselves.

PMT and RITM are tied for risk rating.

Finally, there's an outlier. We don't cover EARN. However, it was frequently requested for this series. Consequently, I added it to the charts. The important part here is that EARN was never assigned a risk rating. Since it has no assigned risk rating, it got lumped in at the top. However, I do not believe EARN would actually get a higher risk rating than IVR.

This could probably be written better. If someone feels inclined to take it upon themselves to write a section that is objectively better at communicating these points, I would be interested in using it. I'm grateful to have the best readers on SA. I attribute this to self-selection bias. I include enough things to offend the dumb people that I'm left with the best readers.

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the quarter indicated in the chart. We use the current estimated (proprietary estimates) book value per share to determine our targets and trading decisions. Those estimates are not included in the charts below. PMT and NYMT are not showing an earnings yield metric as neither REIT provides a quarterly "Core EPS" metric. Presently, a few other REITs also have no consensus estimate.

Second Note: Due to the way historical amortized cost and hedging are factored into the earnings metrics, it is possible for two mortgage REITs with similar portfolios to post materially different metrics for earnings. I would be very cautious about putting much emphasis on the consensus analyst estimate (which is used to determine the earnings yield). In particular, throughout late 2022 the earnings metric became less comparable for many REITs.

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

BDC Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Preferred Share and Baby Bond Charts

I changed the coloring a bit. We needed to adjust to include that the first fixed-to-floating shares have transitioned over to floating rates. When a share is already floating, the stripped yield may be different from the "Floating Yield on Price" due to changes in interest rates. For instance, NLY-F already has a floating rate. However, the rate is only reset once per 3 months. The stripped yield is calculated using the upcoming projected dividend payment and the "Floating Yield on Price" is based on where the dividend would be if the rate reset today. In my opinion, for these shares, the "Floating Yield on Price" is clearly the more important metric.

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum Click to enlarge

Note: Shares that are classified as "Other" are not necessarily the same. For the purpose of these charts, I lumped all of them together as "Other." Now there are only two left, PMT-A and PMT-B. Those both have the same issue. Management claims the shares will be fixed-rate, even though the prospectus says they should be fixed-to-floating.