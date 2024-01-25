Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2024 5:47 PM ETAmerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.31K Followers

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:AMTB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 25, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laura Rossi - Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Jerry Plush - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sharymar Calderon - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Feddie Strickland - Janney Montgomery Scott

Russell Gunther - Stephens

Will Jones - KBW

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Amerant Bancorp Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Laura Rossi, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability. Thank you. You may begin.

Laura Rossi

Thank you, Darryl. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us to review Amerant Bancorp's fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. On today's call are Jerry Plush, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sharymar Calderon, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As we begin, please note that discussions on today's call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act. In addition, references will also be made to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the company's earnings release for a statement regarding forward-looking statements as well as for information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

I will now turn it over to our Chairman and CEO, Jerry Plush.

Jerry Plush

Thank you, Laura. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining today's call. Today, we will cover our performance for the fourth quarter and full year. But, before we do this, I would like to acknowledge and thank all of my Amerant colleagues for their dedication and effort this quarter as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AMTB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMTB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.