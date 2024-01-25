Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel Q4 2023 Earnings Quick Takes: Time's Ticking

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intel Corporation stock has lagged behind the broader semiconductor sector's rally this year, and the Q4 outperformance has offered little respite.
  • The company's weak forward guidance further exacerbates the situation, suggesting a lack of Intel momentum in catching up to peers with its "AI Everywhere" mandate.
  • Looking ahead, Intel will likely remain a function of broader market trends (e.g., PC recovery; auto slowdown), but struggle to carve a competitive advantage.
  • This is expected to hinder prospects of an upward valuation re-rate needed to justify the costly IDM 2.0 strategy, as confidence in Intel's ability to capitalize on the emerging AI opportunity starts to dwindle.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Gamers Take Part In the Epic.Lan 38 Esports Tournament

Leon Neal

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stock has largely lagged behind the broader semiconductor sector's rally in recent weeks. Led by relentless optimism over at rival NVIDIA Corporation's (NVDA) recent product launches at CES 2024, the Philadelphia

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly, exclusive research content and ideas, and tools designed for growth investing, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to research coverage, exclusive ideas and complementary financial models
  • Monitored and regularly updated price alerts for our coverage
  • A compilation of complementary tools such as growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
8.64K Followers

Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve.

Livy runs the investing group Livy Investment Research. They provide deep-dive coverage, interactive financial models, industry primers and community chat. Livy covers companies that are playing a fundamental role in tackling existing technology hurdles capable of capitalizing on long-term growth frontiers. They include electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, cloud-computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and analytics – all of which are disrupting legacy norms and contributing towards a more efficient, value-adding economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
SR86
Yesterday, 7:35 PM
Comments (30)
“Lagged behind”? It’s up 2.5X.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.