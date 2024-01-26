Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Genuine Parts: Wait For The Next Buying Opportunity On This Dividend King

Jan. 26, 2024 7:30 AM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC) Stock
Kody's Dividends
Kody's Dividends
8.11K Followers

Summary

  • Although there are no guarantees in dividend investing over the long term, Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings are the best bet in my view.
  • Genuine Parts' net sales and adjusted diluted EPS revved higher in the third quarter.
  • The company possesses a BBB credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Shares of Genuine Parts appear to be slightly overvalued.
  • The stock could outperform the S&P in the next 10 years, but I am waiting for a better entry point before adding.

NAPA Auto Parts Store

The exterior of a NAPA auto parts store.

slobo

In recent years, I have added a twist of secular growth to my investing strategy. This can be observed with my purchases of the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.11K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GPC, AMZN, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

