Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arhaus: Lots Of Potential, But Timing Is Wrong

Jan. 25, 2024 7:46 PM ETArhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Stock
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.89K Followers

Summary

  • Arhaus’ revenue has grown at a CAGR of +29%., while EBITDA has exceeded this at +51%. The company is in a rapid growth phase, with good brand development thus far.
  • Arhaus operates a simple but effective business model with attractive, high-quality products and strong consumer interest. So long as this remains, the growth runway appears strong.
  • The company is facing significant headwinds as macroeconomic conditions wreak havoc on the housing market and thus demand for furniture.
  • Arhaus is performing well relative to its peers, with superior upside through better-than-average growth. We expect Arhaus to struggle with maintaining above-average margins, however.
  • Arhaus is broadly trading in line with its peers (accounting for margin erosion), which suggests upside at its current valuation based on growth. We believe the timing is poor, however, due to headwinds.

Gravity in living room

Eoneren

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Arhaus is showing all the hallmarks of becoming a premium retailer in the furniture market. The company has developed its brand well and is operating strongly on the backend. It has good relationships

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.89K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARHS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARHS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARHS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.