FNDB: A Value Bet On A 2024 Bull Market

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF is an equities ETF that aims to replicate the Russell RAFIUS Index.
  • The fund falls into the Large Cap Value category as rated by Morningstar, and exhibits a value-oriented portfolio with a focus on fundamentals.
  • The ETF follows the Russell RAFIUS Index, which employs fundamental factors such as 'Adjusted Sales,' 'Retained Operating Cash Flow,' and 'Dividends plus Buybacks' for stock selection.
  • FNDB does include some tech mega-caps like Apple, Microsoft and Meta, but the index methodology ensures diversification and a value tilt.
  • We recommend FNDB as a robust choice for retail investors in 2024, anticipating a potential shift from growth-oriented to value-oriented funds with favorable starting valuations.

Man in a business meeting using an interactive screen while giving a presentation

Hispanolistic

Thesis

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) is an equities exchange traded fund. The vehicle does not get a lot of attention, although it should. The fund represents a portfolio of U.S. companies which fall in the Large

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

