The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) is an equities exchange traded fund. The vehicle does not get a lot of attention, although it should. The fund represents a portfolio of U.S. companies which fall in the Large Cap Value category as rated by Morningstar:

Morningstar Category (Fund Fact Sheet)

A lot of ink has been spilled on Seeking Alpha in talking about a competitor to this fund, namely the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), with an overall BUY rating for the respective name. We like SCHD and we think it is a robust long term performer, but you might be surprised to find out FNDB outperforms SCHD on a price basis, while displaying a fairly similar total return (i.e. when dividends are factored in).

We are in the midst of a strong market rally in the major indexes, although the broader market does not exhibit the same strength (and we are looking at equal weighted ETFs here). The current rally has brought about stretched valuations when it comes to the S&P 500, with P/E ratios in excess of 20x. While we understand the innovative and game-changing aspect of Artificial Intelligence in everyday life, we have to pause for a second and think if the rally will continue in the same names or whether we will see a change of guard:

Nasdaq vs Commodity (Bloomberg)

History does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes, they say. Do you spot any similarities to the 'dot com' bust in the above chart? We are not saying the 'Magnificent 7' will crash, but something has to give in terms of normalization.

An investor believing we are in for a soft landing should then think we will have some type of rotation into other pockets of the market from the drivers so far, drivers which have been Tech mega-caps.

Value might be boring, but it delivers

Value equities are those stocks that do not have stratospheric growth multiples. Some might call them boring, but they deliver long term:

Performance (Fund Fact Sheet)

With a 10-year annualized total return in excess of 10%, the fund offers compelling returns. What is more important as well, is the fact that yearly drawdowns are capped at -17%, outside of pandemic events like Covid. The fund has a 17% standard deviation as measured on a 3-year look-back, and a Sharpe Ratio of 0.62. The vehicle delivers very similar risk metrics versus its peer group:

Value Large Cap (Author)

While FNDB has the highest standard deviation, it also exhibits the largest Sharpe ratio (risk adjusted returns). The three funds post similar long term performances with equivalent drawdown levels.

The overall risk metrics for the funds are quite similar, with slight tweaks in each individual case. FNDB has the highest risk/reward ratio as illustrated by its Sharpe ratio, while exhibiting a slightly larger drawdown versus the cohort.

Composition - following an index

The ETF follows the Russell RAFIUS Index, which utilizes fundamental factors to construct the underlying portfolio. The three utilized factors are 'Adjusted Sales', 'Retained Operating Cash Flow' and 'Dividends plus Buybacks'. As per the fund literature:

The average of the three fundamental factor weights determines the aggregate fundamental value for each individual company. For each security, a relative fundamental weight is then calculated based on all the securities in the universe. The fundamental value for each security is multiplied by its investability weight and the result is the free float adjusted fundamental weight for the security.

The resulting portfolio is one which is overweight Financials and Information Technology, but exhibiting a very low P/E ratio:

Portfolio (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can see how Financials make up 18% of the fund, followed by Information Technology at 16%. Given the weightings assigned to each equity, the overall weighted average P/E ratio for the portfolio is only 16x, with a 5-year earnings growth of 14%.

The fund does contain tech mega-caps

The fundamental index methodology ensures the diversification of the fund, and an overall value tilt. However, that does not preclude the presence of tech mega-caps in this name:

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

Apple is present with a 3.95% weighting, Microsoft is in the collateral pool at 2.44% and Meta at 1.67%. This is a far cry from the 7% Apple S&P 500 weighting, the 7.2% Microsoft weighting in the S&P 500 index, and the 2% Meta weighting.

The index methodology ensures names which are in pure 'growth' stages are not included, given the three fundamental factors utilized to screen the market. While Apple is a tech mega-cap, it is a very well established corporate with robust earnings per share and free cash flow figures. The screening factors utilized by the index ensure the ETF has a value tilt, via the propensity of value companies to exhibit the requested metrics. A value tilt does not preclude the inclusion of technology companies, which are amply represented.

The take-away here for a retail investor is that the ETF actively screens the market via fundamental factors, and its weightings will never be completely tilted to a very small cohort from a specific sector. Furthermore the included companies will exhibit 'healthy' traditional fundamental income statement and balance sheet metrics, thus pure growth names or distressed equities will fall on the wayside.

The ETF does well against its peers

When utilizing a pure price return, the ETF outperforms its peers:

Price Return (YCharts)

We are utilizing a 10-year look-back period here and comparing the fund versus the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV). The above graph is a pure price change one, but when factoring in the dividend yield, the total returns are very close:

Total Returns (YCharts)

Fundamentals do matter

In the past year we have seen capital chase a particular theme, namely Artificial Intelligence ('AI'). We think that fundamentals do matter long term, and they provide the starting point for robust valuation metrics. While 'hot' money can chase the latest fad, steady investors which have a long term orientation will gain by entering cheaply valued names.

The index followed by FNDB provides for a fundamentals based stock selection that results in a value oriented portfolio, although tech names are also present in the portfolio. We feel the appealing P/E ratio for the fund portfolio, together with its selection methodology provides for long term success and constitute an appealing valuation entry point.

Conclusion

FNDB is an equities ETF. The fund aims to follow the Russell RAFIUS Index, which utilizes fundamental factors to construct its portfolio. The result is a collateral pool that falls in the Large Cap Value Morningstar category, and which exhibits attractive valuation metrics. The ETF has managed to outperform the much better known SCHD in the past 10-years from a price perspective, and represents a robust choice for retail investors going into 2024. We think valuations are stretched for the 'Magnificent 7' into the new year, and if a soft landing is indeed achieved the growth baton will be passed to value oriented funds with good starting valuation points such as FNDB.