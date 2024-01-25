Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.4K Followers

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Travis Lan - Head, IR

Ira Robbins - CEO

Thomas Iadanza - President

Michael Hagedorn - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Steve Moss - Raymond James

Michael Perito - KBW

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan

Nick Cucharale - Hovde Group

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Breese - Stephens

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2023 Valley National Bancorp Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.

I would like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Travis Lan. Please begin.

Travis Lan

Good morning, and welcome to Valley's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Presenting on behalf of Valley today are CEO, Ira Robbins; President, Tom Iadanza; and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Hagedorn.

Before we begin. I would like to make everyone aware that our quarterly earnings release and supporting documents can be found on our company website at valley.com. When discussing our results, we refer to non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items from reported results. Please refer to today's earnings release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures.

Additionally, I would like to highlight Slide 2 of our earnings presentation and remind you that comments made during this call may contain forward-looking statements relating to Valley National Bancorp and the banking industry. Valley encourages all participants to refer to our SEC filings, including those found on Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K for a complete discussion of forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ from those statements.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ira Robbins.

Ira Robbins

Thank you, Travis.

In the fourth

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VLY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.