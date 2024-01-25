Baidu: Poised For Upside As AI Monetization Begins

Jan. 25, 2024 8:15 PM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU) Stock, BAIDF Stock9 Comments
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.86K Followers

Summary

  • Baidu continues to build on its lead in China’s AI race.
  • Having checked the user growth box post-Ernie Bot launch, all eyes are now on monetization.
  • Few of the positives seem to be in the price, and thus, investors get a lot of bang for their buck here.

Search with Baidu

Yongyuan Dai

The times are changing for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) (OTC:BAIDF). Having long been China’s leading search engine company and little more, the company is slowly but surely carving out a new leadership position in the Chinese artificial

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.86K Followers
Private investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BIDU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIDU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIDU
--
BAIDF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News