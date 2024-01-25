Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2024 8:09 PM ETPreferred Bank (PFBC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.32K Followers

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Haas - Executive Vice President of General Information

Li Yu - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Edward Czajka - Chief Financial Officer

Wellington Chen - President & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler

Tim Coffey - Janney

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Preferred Bank Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Haas with Financial Profiles. Please go ahead.

Jeff Haas

Thank you, Rocco. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. With me today from management are Chairman and CEO, Li Yu; President and Chief Operating Officer, Wellington Chen; Chief Financial Officer, Edward Czajka; and Chief Credit Officer, Nick Pi. Management will provide a brief summary of the results and then we will open up the call to your questions.

During the course of this conference call, statements made by management may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon specific assumptions that may or may not prove correct. Forward-looking statements are also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to Preferred Bank's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Preferred Bank. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the SEC required documents the bank files with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC. If any of these uncertainties materialize or any of these assumptions prove incorrect, Preferred Bank's results could differ materially

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PFBC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFBC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.