Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2024 8:32 PM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.32K Followers

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Kessel - VP, IR and Market Analytics

Richard Wallace - CEO

Bren Higgins - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Joe Quatrochi - Wells Fargo

CJ Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen

Brian Chin - Stifel

Chris Caso - Wolfe Research

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Atif Malik - Citi

Charles Shi - Needham

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Chelsea, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the KLA Corporation December Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participant lines have been placed in a listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Kevin Kessel

Thank you for joining the earnings call to discuss the December 2023 results and the March quarter outlook. I'm joined by our CEO, Rick Wallace, and our CFO, Bren Higgins. We will discuss today's results release after the market close and available on our IR website, along with supplemental materials.

Today's discussion is presented on a non-GAAP financial basis, unless otherwise specified. Our full year references all relate to calendar years. A detailed reconciliation of non-GAAP -- of GAAP to non-GAAP results in the earnings material posted on our website. KLA's IR website also contains future investor events as well as presentations, corporate governance information and links to our SEC filings, including our most recent annual report and quarterly reports on 10-Q and 10-K.

Our comments today are subject to risks and uncertainties reflected in the risk factor disclosure in our SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements, including those we make

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KLAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KLAC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.