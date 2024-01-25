DNY59

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is a controversial BDC that has its fair share of supporters and critics. The BDC has one of the longest track records in the industry as it was established more than two decades ago. The BDC has seen periodic cuts to its dividend throughout its history, but I believe the current investment setup in terms of net asset value discount, asset quality and dividend coverage actually provides some legitimate support for making a long case for Prospect Capital. The yield, however, remains risky and investors should monitor the BDC's NII performance as well as dividend coverage!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I worked on Prospect Capital more than two and a half years ago, but avoided the BDC -- A 9% Yield That Is Not Worth Your Time -- due to its weak net asset value growth as well as a high P/NAV ratio. More than two years later, being fully aware of Prospect Capital’s dividend record, I believe the BDC could be an attractive buy for those dividend investors that have a high level of risk acceptance. Currently, the BDC has robust loan quality, good dividend coverage and shares trade at a much lower P/NAV ratio.

A well-diversified BDC with solid asset quality

Prospect Capital is a BDC and provides capital to investment companies. These companies tend to find it difficult to get financing through traditional channels, like banks, which have pulled back from middle market lending after the Great Recession in 2008. BDCs like Prospect Capital are serving middle market companies and provide mostly debt capital for these companies to grow their operations.

Prospect Capital chiefly runs a first-lien strategy which represented 56% of fair value assets. Second-liens represented 16% of assets, measured by their fair value. The fair value of Prospect Capital’ s portfolio in the September quarter was $7.7B which was fairly unchanged from the June quarter.

Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital’s portfolio includes a large amount of real estate investments, which is likely a separating factor from other BDCs. BDCs normally invest a large amount of their capital into recession-proof businesses like software/IT companies, healthcare service providers and professional services firms in order to ensure cash flow and distribution stability. Given its real estate focus, which translates to 18% investment exposure, Prospect Capital may have more downside risk in its net investment income during a recession than other BDCs.

Prospect Capital

What can’t be held against Prospect Capital is that the BDC has bad asset quality. In fact, Prospect Capital has a rather low ratio of non-performing loans in its portfolio right now, which I believe supports the investment proposition.

A BDC's non-accrual percentage reflects the amount of loans -- expressed in both dollar terms and as a percentage of investment assets -- that a lender might have to write off if the debtor falls behind making payments. At the end of the September quarter, Prospect Capital had a non-accrual percentage of only 0.2% in its debt portfolio, which reflects very solid loan quality. The average non-accrual percentages in LTM Q3'23 and in the last two years were 0.5% and 0.4%. From a loan quality perspective, I believe Prospect Capital's investment proposition looks quite solid.

Prospect Capital

Dividend coverage on a 5-qtr rolling basis is above 150%

Prospect Capital is not underperforming its dividend payout and reports quite significant excess coverage. The BDC reported $236.2M in total investment income (86% of Prospect Capital’s total investment income is derived from interest payments on the BDC’s loans) in the September quarter which showed 17% year over year growth while its NII soared 27% to $125.6M.

The large increase in total investment income and net investment income is attributable to generally favorable market conditions, especially in the first half of 2023, which allowed the BDC to charge higher rates for its loans. This Fed-driven backdrop scenario also supported the dividend: Prospect Capital’s dividend coverage ratio (Q3’22 through Q3’23) was a rather impressive 152%.

In other words, the dividend right now is very well supported by the interest income from the debt portfolio as well as other income sources.

Prospect Capital

Massive Discount To Net Asset Value

Prospect Capital trades at a massive discount to net asset value which in part reflects the BDC’s less-than-optimal long term dividend growth record, but, in my opinion, it does not reflect the rather strong portfolio position that I previously discussed.

Prospect Capital’s shares are priced at an excessive discount to net asset value which is, based on current total investment income, net investment income and non-accrual performance not justified. Prospect Capital's current P/NAV ratio is 0.66X while other BDCs are trading much closer to net asset value. Ares Capital (ARCC) and Blue Owl Capital (OBDC), two of the largest BDCs in the market trade at 1.07X and 0.98X NAV. They are trading at higher valuation multipliers because they have better dividend records than Prospect Capital. However, despite the weaker dividend history, I believe there is a case for Prospect Capital given the data points I mentioned in this article. Prospect Capital also trades below its 1-year average P/NAV ratio which implies an average 11% discount to net asset value.

Data by YCharts

Prospect Capital is not a top-of-the-range BDC considering that the investment firm cut its dividend a number of times due to falling NII. Therefore, I believe applying a discount of 10-20% to net asset value ($9.25 per-share as of Q3'23) is reasonable to account for Prospect Capital’s more questionable dividend record. This discount implies a fair value of $7.40-8.30 per-share which is a dynamic and subjective fair value range for me. This is likely the target range at which I would start to slowly exit my position.

Risks with Prospect Capital

There is a risk that Prospect Capital's cyclical real estate exposure will be a drag on the BDC's net investment income during a recession. Secondly, Prospect Capital does not have the shiniest dividend record and numerous times cut its dividend with its NII dropped below its dividend rate. This alone represents a risk and investors should monitor the BDC's NII trajectory and dividend coverage.

Closing thoughts

Even a mediocre BDC like Prospect Capital and its 12% yield can be a buy for income investors at times. Prospect Capital suffered reputation damage due to some of management’s actions like cutting its dividend and years ago proposing to sell shares below NAV. However, the portfolio as it is positioned today, is quite solid: what I see as supporting the long case is the fact that the BDC’s loan quality is quite good and its dividend coverage is in excess of 150%. The low P/NAV ratio is also a big positive, in my opinion. These three reasons make Prospect Capital a buy for me and possibly other speculative income investors as well!