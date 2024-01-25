Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Prospect Capital: 3 Reasons To Buy This Mediocre 12% Yield (Rating Upgrade)

Jan. 25, 2024 10:33 PM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)
Summary

  • Prospect Capital is a well-diversified BDC with solid asset quality and a low ratio of non-performing loans in its portfolio.
  • The BDC has strong dividend coverage on a 5-quarter rolling basis, with a dividend coverage ratio of 152%.
  • Prospect Capital trades at a massive discount to net asset value, making it an attractive buy for income investors.
  • I explain three reasons why I see Prospect Capital as a buy for speculative income investors.

Businessman Capturing A Dollar Sign In A Butterfly Net

DNY59

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is a controversial BDC that has its fair share of supporters and critics. The BDC has one of the longest track records in the industry as it was established more than two decades ago. The BDC

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSEC, ARCC, OBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

