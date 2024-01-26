Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sixth Street Specialty Lending: 8% Yield And NAV/Share Growth

Jan. 26, 2024 8:10 AM ETSixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX)
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a BDC that benefits from economic growth and higher interest rates while offering an attractive yield.
  • TSLX has a solid track record of NAV preservation and growth, and has given investors a 273% total return over the past 10 years.
  • The company maintains a prudent investment strategy, with 91% of its portfolio in first lien senior secured debt and has good portfolio diversification.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

It's hard to keep up with the market these days, as bad economic news could be good news and vice versa as it relates interest rates. That's why a more level-headed approach may be to simply buy income generating stocks such

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
17.67K Followers

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.