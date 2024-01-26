MarsBars

It's hard to keep up with the market these days, as bad economic news could be good news and vice versa as it relates interest rates. That's why a more level-headed approach may be to simply buy income generating stocks such as BDCs that benefit from economic growth even if that means we are in a higher-for-longer rate environment, since most of their debt investments are floating rate.

This brings me to Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX), which I last covered here back in June of last year, highlighting its attractive yield and healthy portfolio. While the S&P 500 (SPY) has risen by an impressive 13% since my last piece, TSLX has doubled that with a 26% total return. In this article, I provide an update and discuss what makes TSLX a continued 'Buy' for income investors.

Why TSLX?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a BDC that's externally managed by Sixth Street, a global investment firm with over $70 billion in assets under management. TSLX has a good track record of investing in private companies in the U.S. middle market segment, as defined by those with annual EBITDA in the $10M to $250M range. This is reflected by its solid track record of NAV preservation and growth. As shown below, TSLX has grown its NAV from $14.71 per share at IPO in 2011 to $16.97 as of the last reported quarter.

Over its history as a public company, TSLX has paid out an impressive $22.08 in cumulative dividends since 2011 ($19.83 in regular dividends and $2.25 in special dividends), which means that investors at IPO have gotten back 1.5x their initial investment in the form of dividends. As BDC investors know, a steadily improving NAV/share combined with high dividends leads to strong total returns. This is reflected by TSLX's 273% total return over the past 10 years, besting the 170% of the S&P 500 and 104% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), as shown below.

Meanwhile, TSLX continued to grow its NAV per share during the third quarter by 1% on a sequential basis, driven by retained earnings after paying both the regular and special dividend, and by net realized and unrealized gains on investments. Notably, TSLX's NAV/share has risen by $0.70 over the past 12 reported months from $16.27 to $16.97.

Moreover, TSLX also maintains a prudent investment strategy of investing primarily in first lien senior secured debt, which stands at 91% of the portfolio total (slightly above 90% from the prior year period). Much of the remainder (5%) is held as equity positions for capital appreciation potential and the rest held in second lien (1%) and mezzanine debt (2%).

TSLX also maintains good portfolio diversification, with no single investment representing more than 2.5% of portfolio total of 131 investments (up by 13 over the trailing 12 reported months). It's investment profile also offers a mix of both growth and defensive sectors, with internet services, consumer products, business services, and healthcare being among its top segments, as shown below.

At the same time, TSLX is largely benefitting from higher interest rates as 99.7% of its debt investments are floating rate. This was the main driver behind the 220 basis points rise in TSLX's return on equity over the trailing 12 reported months to 13.7%. As shown below, TSLX's weighted average yield on income producing assets based on cost has steadily risen over this time frame from 10.9% to 14.3%.

Importantly, portfolio quality remains solid, as investments on non-accrual represent just 0.7% of portfolio fair value. TSLX is also far from being merely an 'armchair investor', as it remains highly engaged with its portfolio companies by having effective voting control on 91% of its investments. This enables management to apply lessons learned and industry expertise in helping to guide the direction of its portfolio companies.

Looking ahead, TSLX should continue to benefit from high interest rates, as a strong December Jobs Report indicated better-than-expected job growth of 216,000 new jobs. In addition, while the US Consumer Price Index has declined since reaching a peak in the summer of 2022, it still remains stickily elevated compared to pre-2022 levels. This implies that interest rates may not come down as fast or even as much as what some may expect, thereby serving as a tailwind for returns on TSLX's floating rate investments.

At the current price of $22.14, TSLX trades at a 1.3x premium to its NAV per share, and that comes with advantages as it enables highly accretive equity raises to make add-on investments. In addition, TSLX carries a strong balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15x, sitting well within management's target range of 0.9x to 1.25x, and well below the 2.0x statutory limit for BDCs. TSLX also carries BBB-/Baa3 investment grade credit ratings from S&P and Moody's, and has well-staggered debt maturities between now and 2027, as shown below.

Importantly for dividend investors, TSLX currently yields 8.3% based on the regular quarterly dividend rate of $0.46, and the dividend is well-covered by an 80% payout ratio, leaving plenty of room for continued special dividends. This also means that TSLX has plenty of spillover income, which raises its NAV/share and which it can use as an additional funding source for new investments.

Risks to TSLX include potential for an economic downturn, which could result in pressures on its portfolio companies as well as lower interest rates, which would lower the effective yield on its investments. Other risks include potential for yield compression due to competition from the likes of industry giants like Ares Capital (ARCC) and Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC).

Considering all the above, I continue to see value in TSLX at the current price of $22.14. While TSLX is admittedly far from being the bargain that I covered over the past couple of years, investors may find value in the quality of the management platform with demonstrably strong results over its history and with tailwinds from the current interest rate environment coupled with economic strength. With an 8.3% yield, TSLX would only need to grow its NAV/share by 1-2% per year to achieve total returns on par with that of the market average, and I believe that's a low hurdle for the company considering its 4% NAV/share growth over the past 12 reported months.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, TSLX offers investors an attractive opportunity to gain exposure a high quality BDC with focus on first lien senior secured debt and steady NAV/share growth. The company's strong balance sheet, prudent investment strategy, and high and well-covered dividend make it an attractive choice for income-oriented investors looking for total return opportunities in today's market.

With favorable tailwinds and diversified portfolio with ability to raise capital in an accretive manner, TSLX has the potential to continue delivering strong returns for its shareholders. So, while it may not be a bargain stock at current trading price, it is certainly worth considering as a strong addition for income generation. As such, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.