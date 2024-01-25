koto_feja

Denmark’s H. Lundbeck A/S (“Lundbeck”) (OTCPK:HLUBF) (OTCPK:HLBBF) (HLUNa.CO) (HLUNb.CO) is in a better place today, at least in some meaningful respects, than it was when I last wrote about the company. Though the local share price performance is only slightly better than the broader pharma space since that September article (and worse than the S&P 500), Lundbeck’s new CEO has, in a relatively short period of time, laid out a cogent plan for maximizing the value of the current portfolio, reorganizing the R&D strategy, and deploying capital toward growth-sustaining R&D.

Whether Lundbeck can execute on this improved operating plan is a key unknown, particularly given that drug development in the neuroscience space is so challenging. The lack of late-stage clinical assets is a drawback, but the company has the capital to make some M&A moves and the market isn’t pricing in a lot of optimism – my own model doesn’t assume any meaningful revenue growth and I can still get to a fair value around 15% above today’s price. For investors who can stomach the risk, this is a name to consider but it will take patience to realize meaningful gains.

Maximizing What They Have

Between the company’s R&D day late in 2023, the third quarter earnings conference call, and the company’s more recent presentation at a major sell-side conference, the new CEO has laid out his strategy for turning Lundbeck around. One of the keys to this in the near term is maximizing the value of the company’s current portfolio, and particularly Rexulti and Vyepti.

Lundbeck continues to see a large opportunity in marketing Rexulti into the Alzheimer’s-associated agitation market, and I agree with the company that this is a significant market opportunity, though likely not as large as once hoped. While as many as 50% of Alzheimer’s patients ultimately experience agitation (and it is frequently the main driver of transitioning to in-patient care), Lundbeck has to fight the perception that cheaper generics (which are similar, but not identical, to Rexulti) are a “good enough” option, particularly given the difference in cost.

An addressable market of over $700M makes it worthwhile for the company to step up its marketing efforts, including direct engagement with physicians and long-term care facility operators as well as direct-to-consumer advertising to caregivers. On the other hand, there could be future competition if Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) reports strong results for AXS-05 later this year. I would also note, though, that Rexulti continues to pick up market share in major depressive disorder (among other indications) and there is still a meaningful runway to gain share/revenue growth with more intensive marketing efforts.

Vyepti is likewise an opportunity for management to drive increased growth through more effective marketing. While Vyepti will never be the market leader in migraine given its less convenient dosing (intravenous versus subcutaneous injection or oral), it does still have a credible niche given its fast onset and depth of response – it is a good option for migraine sufferers who need faster relief and/or haven’t responded adequately to other options.

Of the two other major “strategic” brands, Trintellix and Abilify Maintena, I see more opportunity in the latter, particularly with a new two-month formulation that is more convenient for patients. Trintellix has been in slow decline in the U.S. since the pandemic and given patent expirations starting in 2026, I’m not sure a significant investment of marketing resources here would be worthwhile (in the U.S. market, at least).

A New, Perhaps Better, Approach To M&A

One of the bigger updates from management since my last article is the new attitude toward M&A. Instead of looking for early-stage “home run” candidates, management wants to identify near-to-market acquisition opportunities. What’s more, instead of targeting blockbusters, which often command robust M&A premiums, management is looking for products with peak sales of $500M to $800M that will complement the company’s existing marketing infrastructure.

In many respects this was the profile for the successful Northera acquisition, and I think it’s a good strategy for Lundbeck to pursue. The company has the marketing infrastructure that most R&D-stage biotechs lack and most Big Pharma CEOs want to swing for the fences with their M&A efforts (as opposed to dealing with questions about why the money wasn’t directed toward share buybacks instead of non-blockbuster drugs). I believe this should lead to more reasonable deal valuations and a higher chance of commercial success relative to past M&A approaches here.

Restructuring The Pipeline – Planting Orchards Takes Time To Pay Off

Lundbeck has gone through multiple R&D restructurings over the last 10-plus years, and I have had my issues with many of them. While focusing on areas of expertise and containing overall R&D spending are both logical approaches, I think the company unnecessarily limited themselves and ultimately handcuffed the company to a relative modest number of high-risk/high-reward candidates that flamed out in the clinic.

Management is moving the focus of its R&D from a handful of disease areas to a broader research focus on circuitry/neuronal biology, proteinopathies, hormonal and neuropeptide signaling, and neuroinflammation/neuroimmunology and reprioritizing innovation as opposed to iterations on known pathways. Within this new focus on research categories management will filter early-stage compounds on the basis of their pre-clinical potency as well as market potential and look to prioritize those candidates that have the best chance of clinically-meaningful results in financially-meaningful indications. This will include a turn toward rarer diseases, but not an overall shift to ultra-rare/orphan diseases.

I like this shift, including a willingness to invest in areas like small molecule RNA drugs, bispecific antibodies, and antisense, but it will take time to produce results. As I said in that September article, one of the biggest issues with Lundbeck is that the cupboard is pretty bare with respect to novel late-stage compounds, and that’s a situation that likely won’t change until 2025 (at the earliest), with management targeting two “impactful” new product launches by the end of 2030.

Following up on Vyepti, the anti-PACAP migraine space will remain an important one for the company. While label extension studies of Vyepti have produced some mixed results, Lu AG09222 is an intriguing clinical prospect now, with the company looking to start a dose-finding Phase IIb study (with a subcutaneous formulation) in mid-2024. With the potential to address multiple parts of a $10B-plus global market (including migraine prevention), this could be a significant program by 2025.

In the near term, Lu AF82422, the company’s antibody targeting alpha-synuclein, is the candidate to watch. The company should report Phase II proof-of-concept data in multiple system atrophy (or MSA) before the end of March this year, and while this is a low-probability compound, success in MSA would drive blockbuster sales potential given the lack of treatment options (MSA is a rare disease, affecting around 14,000 people in the U.S., that produces symptoms similar to Parkinson’s but with a much faster/more severe progression).

Looking further out, Lundbeck’s anti-CD40 program (led by Lu AG22515) could have promise in a range of therapeutic areas like thyroid eye disease (or TED), multiple sclerosis, and myasthenia gravis – Sanofi (SNY) reported strong results for its anti-CD40 compound frexalimab in multiple sclerosis, and Lundbeck believes they have a very potent compound.

Other programs to watch include Lu AG13909 (an anti-ACTH compound for Cushing’s), Lu AF28996 (a D1/D2 agonist for Parkinson’s), and a MAGLi drug candidate expected to enter development for pain around mid-2024 (a Phase Ib study).

It is possible, then, that in around 18 months the company could have at least two promising late-stage drugs with large financial potential, as well as multiple Phase II programs. It is also possible, though, that many or all of these efforts will fail in the clinic, leaving the company even more exposed to key patent expirations in 2026-2029 (Trintellix and Rexulti).

The Outlook

I do have some level of confidence in management’s plans to reinvigorate its sales efforts for its current portfolio and supplement that portfolio with selective M&A. I think 3% to 5% revenue growth over the next five years is attainable without M&A and there could be some upside there if the agitation indication for Rexulti really takes off and if management can maximize the Vyepti opportunity.

Forecasting beyond that period is exceptionally challenging, particularly when you consider the low rates of clinical success for early-stage neuroscience programs (<10% for Phase I candidates and around 30% for Phase II candidates). I agree with how Lundbeck is repositioning its R&D efforts and I believe the company can deliver multiple high-potential clinical candidates in the coming years, but there’s simply no way to know today which ones will succeed and it leads to a wide range of potential outcomes for revenue in 2032 and beyond.

Using my projections for the current portfolio and success-weighted revenue estimates for the existing pipeline (and giving no credit for potential M&A or unidentified clinical assets), I expect a sharp fall in revenue in 2029 that will ultimately drive a very slight long-term annualized erosion in revenue. Again, though, if just one of the high-potential programs in anti-PACAP, anti-CD40, anti-alpha synuclein, or MAGLi pan out, it could drive a DKK 3B-6B swing in 2032+ revenue.

I think management’s target of 30%-32% long-term adjusted EBITDA margin is credible, and I’m expecting free cash flow margins to improve from the mid-teens toward the low-20%’s over the next five years, and I believe Lundbeck can generate FCF growth even on weak revenue growth.

Between discounted free cash flow and a P/E-based approach that uses expected EPS growth over the next five years (forward P/E’s in pharma often correlate to expected EPS growth rates), I believe Lundbeck is around 10% to 20% undervalued, and that’s with growth rate assumptions that are below the sell-side averages.

The Bottle Line

Given the impending patent expirations of key drugs (representing close to half of current sales), the early-stage pipeline, and the healthy balance sheet/cash flow position, Lundbeck is a weird hybrid of established mid-cap pharmaceutical and R&D-stage biotech. Prudent M&A can improve the near-term growth potential, but it is in the clinic where better long-term returns will be forged; it’s impossible to know today how many of these compounds will succeed, but I do believe Lundbeck is on a better path today and the valuation embeds a fair bit of skepticism about its future prospects.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.