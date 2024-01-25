Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVRx, Inc. (CVRX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 25, 2024 10:37 PM ETCVRx, Inc. (CVRX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.32K Followers

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Vallie - IR

Nadim Yared - President and CEO

Jared Oasheim - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Margaret Andrew - William Blair

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Bill Plovanic - Canaccord

Alex Nowak - Craig-Hallum

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the CVRx Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mike Vallie, Investor Relations for CVRx. Thank you. You may begin.

Mike Vallie

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for CVRx's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call are the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Nadim Yared; and Chief Financial Officer, Jared Oasheim.

The remarks today will contain forward-looking statements, including statements about financial guidance. The statements are based on plans and expectations as of today, which may change over time. In addition, actual results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the earnings release issued prior to this call and in the company's SEC filings, including the upcoming Form 10-K that will be filed with the SEC.

I would now like to turn the call over to CBRx's President and Chief Executive Officer, Nadim Yared.

Nadim Yared

Thank you, Mike, and thanks, everyone, for joining us.

I'll begin today's call by providing an overview of our fourth quarter performance, followed by our operational update and a review of our financial results by our CFO, Jared Oasheim. Then I will conclude with our thoughts for the rest of the year before turning to Q&A.

We are immensely proud of the achievements of our team in 2023. It's

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CVRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVRX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.