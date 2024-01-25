JJ Gouin/iStock via Getty Images

Cresud (NASDAQ:CRESY) is an Argentinian conglomerate that owns 55% of Irsa (IRS) and 35% of Brasilagro (LND), plus rural land properties in Argentina and investments in agritech companies.

I have analyzed IRS and LND in separate articles (here and here). Therefore, in this article, I will analyze the remaining portion of Cresud, mostly the Argentinian agricultural operations and properties.

I believe that even after bullish assumptions, CRESY's stock does not offer a great opportunity. The reason is that most of the upside provided by its assets comes from eliminating export taxes in Argentina, which seems remote and is not under the company's control.

Subtraction of the parts

The company owns 55% of IRS and 35% of LND, priced at $8.5 and $5, respectively (or $530 million and $175 million in absolute terms). Each CRESY ADR includes approximately $6.5 in assets from these two stock holdings (or $700 million at the company level).

This is only a theoretical exercise because it is unlikely that CRESY could materialize the value in these stock holdings today. However, potentially, someone could be willing to acquire either LND or IRS, and the current stock prices are a starting point for their valuation.

I consider that their stock prices are overvalued in the articles on each company. Still, the market has a different opinion, at least for now, and treating the companies as stock holdings simplifies the valuation. However, the reader should consider that this is a bullish bias.

CRESY is valued today at $850 million. The company also has net debts of about $350 million on its balance sheet. This comes from removing both IRS and LND net debts from CRESY's net debt. Both companies' debts are consolidated in CRESY's balance sheet, but under the assumption that we are selling their stock, those debts should not be considered in CRESY's EV.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, ex-IRS and ex-LND, CRESY's EV is about $500 million ($850 million market cap, plus $350 million individual net debt, minus $700 million in stock holdings).

This article's purpose is to compare those $500 million with the Argentinian assets. This is again under the bullish assumption that both IRS and LND are fairly valued (I think they are overvalued) and that they are sellable.

Complex accounting

Cresud's accounting is complex. I think that it is even excessively complex. Here, we concentrate on the agricultural segment (the real estate segment has been dealt with via the IRS ADR).

Cresud does not provide much information separating the agricultural operations in Argentina from those in Brazil, Paraguay, and Bolivia. We only get the tonnages per product and revenue generated in Argentina versus the rest. Separating both geographies in more detail is essential because Argentinian taxes and regulations on agricultural activities impose a huge burden on Argentinian assets, and their margins are much lower than those in Brazil or Paraguay.

Then, each segment has two sources of income: operations (rents in the urban segment and cultivation in the agriculture segment) and property appreciation. For some reason, though, Cresud has decided to include price appreciation (or depreciation) of properties as a source of operating income in the urban segment but not in the rural segment. In the rural segment, land properties are considered PP&E, whereas in the urban segment, they are considered investment properties, hence the different treatment. Brasilagro also reports lands at acquisitions cost, but provides a fair-value bridge, which is not included in the case of Cresud. This is a strange decision.

Finally, Cresud reports its operations in Argentinian pesos despite consolidating a large foreign company (Brasilagro) and having many income-generating activities tied to the dollar (like grain exports, priced in dollars, or real estate properties, also priced in dollars). Argentinian peso accounting is tricky without considering real estate valuation and foreign subsidiaries.

As mentioned in the article on IRS, the complexity in reporting, accounting, and general understanding of the operational health of each segment requires a higher discount to CRESY's operations. If two companies, A and B, have (on paper) the same business, but it is much more difficult to understand A's accounting, then A should be cheaper than B.

Scenarios with export taxes

Argentina imposes a heavy burden on its grain agricultural production, particularly that of soybean. Export taxes on soybean and other grain exports are 35%, plus value-added taxes of 21% and income taxes of 35% (which are charged on all activities). There is speculation that those export taxes could eventually be reduced or eliminated.

I believe the chances are slim for two reasons. First, despite complaints from the agricultural complex, export taxes are not as sui-generis as they seem. Many countries, like Norway, put a heavy tax on natural resources that can generate rent. Second, all governments since 2002 have maintained those taxes because they are a huge revenue source. Both Macri and Milei, supposedly market-friendly, have maintained them. Milei has, in fact, recently proposed extending them to other agricultural products and other types of exports until a budget surplus is achieved.

Still, if we consider that suddenly, a 35% ad-valorem tax is removed, it would significantly boost profitability.

Operating profits

How much exactly? I have approached it by adding 50% of the Argentinian-generated revenues to the agricultural segment's operating profits from agriculture (without including land sales). This is because a 35% tax removal implies a 54% increase in revenues, and these are cost-free at the operating level. Further, most of CRESY's revenues in Argentina come from grain exports, not cattle ranching.

In this way, I calculate that, without export taxes, CRESY's agricultural segment would have generated operating profits of $75, $228, $208, and $186 million from FY23 to FY20, respectively. With the taxes, the segment reported operating profits from agriculture ex-land sales of -$31, $95, $92, and $70 million, respectively.

These numbers include LND's operating profits (ex-land sales), which I averaged at $70 million since 2021 in my latest article on the company. This means that with export taxes, the Argentinian operations generate only around $20 million in very good years (as the 2020/2022 period was), clearly not justifying an EV of $500 million. However, without export taxes, those profits would soar to more than $100 million (only from Argentinian operations).

Value of land

Taxes have also affected the price of land in Argentina. Specifically, they have put a brake on land appreciation following commodity price increases. That can be easily observed by comparing land prices in Brazil or the US vs Argentina.

Agricultural land prices in Argentina, Brazil and the US (CRESY)

Unfortunately, as mentioned, CRESY does not provide a fair value bridge for its agricultural properties, so we have to speculate based on data that is not as detailed.

First, we must differentiate between land used for agriculture (75 thousand hectares), pastures (140 thousand), and landbanks (320 thousand). The value of land goes from most valuable to least valuable.

CRESY's land is not in the corn belt (or nucleus region as it is called in Argentina), which commands the high prices in the chart above. Recent sales in CRESY's agricultural land (the most valuable) in La Pampa, or Entre Rios, show prices ranging from $7,500/ha in the first case to $4,500/ha in the second.

Most of CRESY's lands (75 thousand hectares of agricultural land, 140 thousand of pastures, and 320 thousand of reserves) are located in the Argentinian province of Salta. This province concentrates 70% of CRESY's Argentina landbank. Paraguay is a good proxy for Salta's land prices because it has a similar climate and logistic costs (Salta's are a little higher). However, Paraguay's land prices reflect the much more profitable Paraguayan production because Paraguay has no export taxes and minuscule other taxes (VAT and corporate income tax of 10%). In 2021, Paraguayan agricultural land was traded at $14 thousand per hectare for soybeans, $1 thousand for pastures, and $600 as undeveloped landbank.

I believe these prices are a good proxy for Salta (and, therefore, the rest of CRESY's holdings), with a 50% adjustment on the agricultural land, or $7 thousand per hectare. The rest of the land does not require adjustments because meat has lower export taxes (9%), and landbanks are usually developed for pasture, and only after some years for agriculture.

With export taxes Without Agriculture $525M $1,050M Pastures $140M $140M Landbank $192M $192M Total $857M $1,382M Click to enlarge

Using these prices, we arrive to a price for CRESY's Argentinian land holdings of between $850 million and $1.4 billion, depending on export taxes. As we saw, export taxes significantly reduce agricultural land's profitability (and hence value).

Conclusions

We saw that CRESY's EV, without its stock holdings, approaches $500 million. The purpose of this article is to compare that EV with CRESY's land holdings in Argentina. We saw that export taxes make a huge difference in both profitability and land value.

In one case, CRESY's EV of $500 million is much higher than average operating profits of $20 million during the boom cycle of 2020-2022. That same EV does offer a discount on the value of land assets ($850 million), but it is not super significant, given that selling land also has costs, especially taxes.

On the other hand, CRESY's lands in Argentina would be much more valuable and profitable if export taxes were removed. Those lands would have generated $100 million in operating profits without export taxes, albeit again, during the bull cycle. On the land value side, the discount is much wider with land prices adjusted for no export taxes.

However, all of this is based on several bullish assumptions.

That IRS and/or LND stock holdings could be sold at current prices or fairly valued.

That export taxes are removed, which has not been true, not even during pro-market governments like Macri or Milei.

That the average profitability of the lands is comparable to the profitability during the bullish cycle of 2020-2022

We have not removed taxes to arrive to NOPAT

All of this, plus the fact that CRESY's reporting is difficult to understand at best, calls for caution.

In my opinion, the conglomerate discount on assets is small if the export taxes are maintained, while their elimination does not depend on CRESY. In the meantime, the investor is exposed to fluctuations in agricultural commodity prices, that are decreasing after a boom period.

For those reasons, I believe CRESY is not an opportunity at these prices.