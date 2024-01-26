imaginima

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) recently declared that it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 10% and issuing a special dividend of $1.50 per share for February 2024. I project SandRidge's expected dividend payments to modestly exceed its free cash flow in 2024 at current strip prices. SandRidge should still end 2024 with over $6 per share in cash on hand though if it doesn't make any major investments.

SandRidge appears to be largely biding its time at the moment and mostly maintaining its cash position. It has only made one announced acquisition (that used roughly $0.30 per share in cash) during the last couple years. The current commodity pricing environment does not appear to favor significant development activity in the NW Stack either.

I now estimate SandRidge's value at approximately $15.50 per share based on 2024 strip prices and long-term commodity prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas. This is a slight reduction compared to when I looked at SandRidge in early November due to the impact of weakening 2024 natural gas prices (at strip) on its free cash flow and the high chance that its assets will decline in production and free cash flow generation abilities (due to limited development activity)

Dividends

SandRidge declared a one-time dividend of $1.50 per share that is payable on February 20, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 5. This dividend payout is expected to add up to around $55 million.

SandRidge also increased its quarterly dividend by 10% from $0.10 per share to $0.11 per share starting with its March 2024 dividend. SandRidge's increased quarterly dividend adds up to approximately $16 million per year in dividend payments.

Future Decisions

SandRidge seems to be largely in a holding pattern right now. It mentioned that it intends to maintain sufficient resources for merger and acquisition opportunities, although its only notable acquisition in the last couple years was its $11.25 million acquisition of an increased working interest in NW Stack producing wells. That acquisition had a roughly 3% effect on its total production and a 5% effect on its oil production at that time.

SandRidge also approved a $75 million share repurchase program in May 2023, which replaced a $25 million share repurchase program that was approved in August 2021. However, as of early November 2023, SandRidge had not repurchased any shares under either program.

Other than that SandRidge mentioned the possibility of allocating capital to high rate of return projects. Based on its prior IRR estimates for NW Stack drilling, a low-to-mid $70s WTI oil environment plus sub-$3 Henry Hub natural gas (2024 strip) probably won't provide high enough returns for a significant 2024 development program there.

NW Stack IRR (sandridgeenergy.com)

Thus it seems likely that SandRidge will continue to bide its time and largely maintain its cash position while looking for select opportunities to deploy that cash.

Estimated Cash Position

At current strip prices (including roughly $76 WTI oil and $2.65 Henry Hub natural gas), I believe that SandRidge could generate around $60 million in free cash flow in 2024. This assumes that there are some production declines if SandRidge goes with a roughly $20 million total capital expenditure budget, resulting in limited development activity.

SandRidge would then end 2024 with around $235 million to $240 million in net cash assuming its quarterly dividend stays at $0.11 per share and it doesn't declare another special dividend after the $1.50 per share dividend in February 2024. SandRidge's total dividend payments during 2024 are currently expected to be just over $70 million, so its net cash would decline by approximately $10 million during the year without share repurchases or further acquisitions.

Notes On Valuation

I estimate SandRidge's current value at around $15.50 per share based on strip prices for 2024 and long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub gas after that. SandRidge's estimated value has been trimmed marginally due to weaker near-term prices for natural gas and the effect that has on its projected 2024 free cash flow.

After its February 2024 dividend, I'd reduce SandRidge's value by another $1.50 per share to reflect its reduced cash balance. SandRidge should still be able to end 2024 with approximately $6.40 per share in cash on hand after these dividend payments.

However, the current commodity pricing environment doesn't appear strong enough for SandRidge to significantly invest in NW Stack development. It will be dealing with production declines at its current assets and also with free cash flow that is likely to decline in future years if it doesn't find high-return investment opportunities.

SandRidge's current asset base should easily support its current quarterly dividend, but its special dividends may become smaller in size if it doesn't find those investment opportunities.

Conclusion

SandRidge announced a $1.50 per share special dividend for February 2024 and also increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.11 per share. This adds up to a bit over $70 million in 2024 dividends, while I am currently projecting that SandRidge can generate approximately $60 million in 2024 free cash flow (before dividends) at current strip. Thus SandRidge's net cash balance appears likely to decline slightly during 2024, although I still expect it to end 2024 with around $235 million to $240 million in cash on hand.

SandRidge's production is likely to decrease due to limited development activity though, so its free cash flow will generally trend downward in future years without additional investments.

I estimate SandRidge's current value at approximately $15.50 per share in a status quo scenario where it doesn't make any major investments and generally maintains its cash balance.