This is the first in a series of reports where we will detail why we like municipal bond closed-end funds ("CEFs") as our trade for 2024. Stay tuned for additional articles.

What if I told you that those of you in the higher tax brackets (22% and up) can get equity-like returns while taking much less risk by investing in municipal bonds?

Muni closed-end funds are our top trade idea for 2024. We think the risk-return could be massive with the potential for 20%+ total returns. This is in a relatively safe asset class.

It is important to make the distinction between the two main risks in bonds- interest rate risks and credit risks. Credit risk is simple. It is the risk that the company goes bankrupt.

Interest rate risk is the notion that bond prices move inversely to interest rates. If interest rates rise, your bond price falls. However, the fall is only temporary.

Why?

Because at maturity, unlike a stock which has no maturity value, a bond will pay back par. If your bond falls in price because interest rates rose, that just means it will return more between now and that maturity date.

This is called the pull to par or the process of a discounted bond (bond priced below par or $100) slowly increasing in value until it reaches par value at maturity. That also means that the longer the bond has until it matures, the more sensitive it will be to changes in rates.

Bond prices and yields

[CR = coupon rate, YTM = yield-to-maturity, M= maturity]

In the last two years, interest rates have moved significantly higher reducing the value of longer maturity bonds. Most municipal bonds are long maturity with most being issued with 10 or 20 years until they mature.

However, these have very little credit risks thanks to most states and municipalities being flush with cash following the Covid relief packages from Congress.

As opposed to credit risks, interest rate risks are temporary. In the last two years, these interest rate sensitive bonds have been clobbered and remain well below their highs.

We think the time for rate-sensitive names of high quality is now. This is especially true since we've seen rates move back higher as the narrative in the markets ebbs and flows (between more rates cuts sooner and less rate cuts starting later).

We have clearly shifted from the former, which drove the markets considerably higher since Halloween, to the latter.

JP morgan

With rates up a bit since their interim lows in December, it could be a good time to add some duration to your portfolio. Munis are a safe way to gain that duration exposure. JP Morgan recently issued a report titled, "A rare municipal bond opportunity: equity-like yields."

Here is the first of several fantastic options with the downside of bonds and the upside of stocks. Remember, these should go in your taxable, non-qualified accounts. Not your tax deferred qualified accounts.

Nuveen Muni High Income ( NYSE: NMZ

This is a "high yield" muni fund that can invest up to 75% of its assets in municipal bonds that are rated at the time of purchase BBB or lower or not rated at all.

Fund Stats:

Total Assets: $1.87B

Leverage: 41.3%

Cost of leverage: 4.40%

Duration: 18.8 years

Avg Coupon 5.75%

Daily Volume: 454K shares

Expense Ratio: 1.16%

Interest Expense: 2.59%

The beauty of this fund is that it pays a steady monthly payout which is great for those in retirement. It allows the investor to rely on the amount of income each month almost like a paycheck.

The portfolio is about one-third investment grade and two-thirds non-investment grade. Muni non-investment grade is not the same as corporate non-investment grade ("junk"). Many smaller municipalities do not get their debt rated due to the cost of doing so versus the size of the issue.

This is evident in the chart on credit quality below showing 55% of the portfolio as "unrated." Only 8% of the portfolio is truly rated 'junk' though most investors place unrated into that category "to be safe."

Where the portfolio manager adds value is by sifting through those unrated municipal issues and picking out the one's that would be rated investment grade had they had the issue rated by one of the nationally recognized statistical rating organizations ("NRSROs").

Nuveen

The fund is currently paying 4.40% in leverage costs. Leverage costs are variable and subject to the changes in short-term interest rates, largely controlled by the Federal Reserve.

If the Fed indeed is going to cut several times, that would lower their leverage costs. Over time, that could help shareholders of the fund in two ways. First, it would mean a higher distribution rate. Obviously, a higher yield being generated and paid out to the shareholder is a good thing.

Second, that higher distribution rate would likely cause increased demand for the shares and close the discount. That's a capital gain to the shareholder as the discount tightens up closer to the long-term average of -1.7%. Remember, the fund is trading near -12% so there is the potential for 11% capital gains ON TOP OF the 5.31% yield, most of which is tax-free.

As opposed to most muni CEFs today, NMZ actually earns its yield. Many are using artificially high distribution in order to attempt to close the discount and stave off activism from hedge funds.

This is a fund that one could buy today and hold for many years to produce a steady stream of tax-free income with lower risk.

The default rate on muni bonds is very low historically and today, almost non-existent. That is a result of all the Covid relief provided to the states to shore up budgets. The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, delivers $350 billion to state, territorial, and local governments across the country. The CARES Act also provided $150 billion in direct funding to state and local governments.

In aggregate, the $500 billion essentially plugged every budget deficit in the country. Then the economy recovered and most states were flush with cash. States like Illinois, New jersey, and Connecticut which were the most fiscally challenged states, are not on solid footing, having been bailed out by taxpayers.

State rainy day funds are now the highest they have ever been.

schwab

The performance of the fund has been strong long-term. We see NO REASON to invest in a high yield muni ETF or mutual fund today. NONE! The advantages of the CEF wrapper are substantial and detailed below in our "Why Closed-End Funds?" primer. That said, the performance speaks for itself. We can see the NAV total returns of NMZ versus the largest passive high yield muni ETF, the VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD). NMZ trounces the ETF by more than 135%!

Here is the discount chart (price in black and NAV in blue). We've seen a roll over recently as rates have moved back up from the 3.9% area (on the 10-year treasury) to 4.15%. Given the long duration of these municipal bonds, they can be very rate-sensitive.

If you missed the boat on the big rally from Halloween until the end of the year, we've retraced some of that large move allowing a nice entry point today.

CEFConnect

Final Thoughts On NMZ

For investors who are in the top couple of tax brackets for their marginal rates, this is a no-brainer. For example, if you pay the top rate (making more than $693K in a joint return), the tax-equivalent yield of the fund is 8.43%.

cefconnect

This is why JP Morgan noted that the returns in municipal bonds are "equity like" since the S&P 500 has returned approximately 8.5% long-term. But you would be invested in municipal bonds, not volatile stocks.

Additionally, Vanguard recently issued their capital market assumptions where they believe large cap US stocks will return just 5.2% annually for the next ten years. That's well below the median long-term average. At the same time, you're taking 17.1% volatility (measured by standard deviation).

They don't break out municipal bonds but using treasuries as a substitute, they see a 4.9% annualized return for the next ten years. That's just 30 bps below that of stocks. However, look at the median volatility. Just 5.9% or approximately one-third of the risk. What a great trade off!

Vanguard

The opportunity in muni CEFs could be one of the best risk-adjusted return opportunities in quite some time. We think the returns could be similar or better than what we saw in 2019 when discounts started the year very wide but by August, had largely closed as the Federal Reserve had pivoted.

We can measure that with an ETF of muni CEFs, the VanEck CEF Municipal Income (XMPT) which returned over 20% for the year. We think that muni CEFs could do that or more in 2024.

Why a Closed-End Fund ("CEFs")?

The answer is simple. They have a distinct advantage over open-end funds and you can add to that advantage by purchasing opportunistically at a wider than normal discount.

CEFs have a fixed number of shares which means they deviate from the NAV of the fund, unlike an open-end fund like a mutual fund or exchange traded fund.

Those open ended funds have daily cash flows, investors putting in new money that needs to be invested and redeem their shares for cash which means money is constantly flowing in and out of the fund and the portfolio manager is constantly trading -buying new bonds when money is flowing in and selling bonds when money is flowing out.

The problem with that is it may not be the best time to buy or sell muni bonds but the portfolio manager is "forced" to do so anyway. This also means they need to buy mostly only the most liquid bonds to be able to trade them easily. The more liquid bonds come with a lower yield (liquidity discount) reducing your overall return.

A CEF doesn't have that problem which is a key advantage.

Why does a CEF's price trade away from the NAV? There are a myriad of reasons including the basics such as supply and demand as well as performance and fees. Here are some of the reasons:

Blackrock

CEFs offer higher yields than comparable security structures like mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

Blackrock

Why A Muni Closed-End Fund?

We are currently in the midst of a generational opportunity in terms of the 'cheapness' of closed-end funds as measured by their discounts. Today, according to RiverNorth, the discounts are in the widest 2% of observations going back to 1996. In other words, 98% of the time, the discounts are tighter.

Rivernorth

Discounts, in time, tend to mean revert and we expect that to happen sometime this year. Even if they don't (which we assign around a 25% probability), you are still getting a juiced yield.

That is because a wider discounts results in a higher distribution yield to you.

For example, if fund ABC has a NAV at $10.00 per share and the price is also at $10.00 (zero discount), and pays $0.50 per year in distributions, you are getting a 5.0% tax-free yield.

If the fund trades down to a -10% discount and the price is now $9.00 versus a $10.00 NAV, and you are still getting that same $0.50 in distributions, then your yield is now 5.55%. You just generated an extra 55 bps by buying at a discount.

For reference, today's muni discounts are averaging close to a -12% discount. That additional yield, after you gross it up for the tax benefit, may add enough yield to offset the management fee. In other words, you're getting the fund for free.

Investors should consider holding their bonds in closed wrappers like closed-end funds to avoid the problems associated with open-end funds and bonds. Your accounts will thank for it.