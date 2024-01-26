Chalffy

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) is one of the largest pure-play natural gas utilities in the United States, boasting operations in eight states in the central and southern parts of the nation:

Atmos Energy

The company currently serves approximately 3.3 million customers throughout these states, which is less than we might expect. After all, Texas alone has approximately 30.9 million inhabitants. However, natural gas utilities are a bit different from electric utilities as they do not necessarily serve every customer in a given region. Indeed, far from universal, natural gas is generally only available in areas with somewhat high population density due to the very high cost of running natural gas distribution pipes across a wide area. However, Atmos Energy does still enjoy the general cash flow stability that we normally expect from utilities. This is the biggest reason why they have become fairly popular among retirees and other conservative investors who do not wish to take on excessive amounts of risk.

As regular readers will likely remember, we previously discussed Atmos Energy in the middle of September. The stock’s performance in the market has been fairly impressive since that time, as its price has gone up 1.67% since the date that my previous article was published. This is substantially better than the 2.50% decline that the U.S. Utilities Index delivered over the same period:

Seeking Alpha

It is actually somewhat surprising that the utilities sector delivered such a disappointing performance over the period in question. The utilities sector was the worst-performing in 2023 due to the fact that it frequently trades almost like a proxy for bonds. Bonds did deliver a disappointing performance during the first half of October but rebounded since that time. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) is up 3.06% since September 22, 2023, so it managed to beat both Atmos Energy and the broader U.S. utilities sector. The fact that Atmos Energy still managed to outperform its sector is quite positive though, but we can see that most of its improved performance was simply caused by the fact that Atmos Energy did not decline as much as the broader index during the first half of October 2023.

Unfortunately, Atmos Energy does not have as good of a yield as some of its peers. As of the time of writing, the stock yields 2.86% compared to a 2.88% yield on the sector index. Natural gas utilities tend to have higher yields, though, which we can see here:

Company Current Yield Atmos Energy 2.86% Spire Inc. (SR) 4.97% New Jersey Resources (NJR) 3.97% NiSource Inc. (NI) 3.89% Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) 4.11% Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) 5.00% Click to enlarge

The fact that many of the pure-play natural gas utilities, except for Atmos Energy, have higher yields than the utility sector as a whole is at least partially driven by lower earnings multiples. The market has been assigning lower valuations to these companies due to the electrification push that some investors believe will render natural gas obsolete as a fuel for heating homes or cooking food. That is not likely to be the case though, and in fact, Atmos Energy is fairly well-positioned to deliver strong earnings growth over the coming years. As such, investors who purchase their shares and wait for a few dividend hikes may ultimately end up earning a similar yield on their initial investment as they would receive from the peer companies shown above.

Despite the recent appreciation in the share price, Atmos Energy appears to offer a very attractive valuation relative to its peers. When we combine this with the recent dividend hike, the company could be worth buying today if you are willing to accept the comparatively low yield in the short- to intermediate-term while the growth story plays out.

About Atmos Energy

As mentioned in the introduction, Atmos Energy is one of the largest pure-play natural gas utilities in the United States. It serves approximately 3.3 million customers in the states of Colorado, Kansas, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia. The company also owns a midstream company in Texas that provides natural gas pipeline and storage services throughout the state. It seems very likely that the company’s natural gas utility business is the operation that nearly every investor thinks about when they are considering purchasing shares of this company. However, the pipeline operation should not be completely ignored. After all, Atmos Energy stated in December that it expects the midstream pipeline company to account for approximately 34% of its full-year 2024 net income:

Atmos Energy

Thus, only about two-thirds of the company’s earnings actually come from the natural gas utility. However, this is not something that really changes the overall thesis here too much. After all, midstream companies and utilities have similar characteristics, most important among these is the fact that their cash flows tend to be stable over time. I have explained the reasons for this in various previous articles. For example, in my previous article on Atmos Energy, I explained why the company’s utility business’s cash flows should be stable over time:

The reason for the relative stability of the company’s cash flows should be fairly obvious. After all, Atmos Energy provides a product that most people consider to be a necessity for our modern way of life. There are very few people that do not have some sort of heating system in their homes, and for people that have a natural gas line, that heating system will almost certainly be powered by natural gas. As such, the company’s customers will generally prioritize paying their natural gas bills ahead of making discretionary purchases during periods in which money gets tight.

The midstream company should also enjoy relatively stable cash flows over time due to the business model that these companies employ. I explained this business model in a previous article on EnLink Midstream (ENLC), which is a pureplay provider of midstream services:

In short, the company enters into long-term (typically five to ten years in length) contracts with its customers. Under the terms of these contracts, the company moves a customer’s natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil through its network of pipelines and other infrastructure. In exchange, the customer compensates EnLink Midstream based on the volumes of resources that are transported. This provides the company with a great deal of insulation against volatile energy prices.

Thus, both of Atmos Energy’s businesses enjoy very stable cash flows over time. As such, we should be able to assume that the company as a whole will also enjoy a substantial amount of cash flow stability over time. This is certainly the case, which we can see by looking at the company’s operating cash flows. Here they are for the past eleven twelve-month periods:

Seeking Alpha

It is necessary to look at the company’s financial performance over a full-year period as opposed to simply looking at them on a quarter-by-quarter basis. This is because the cash flows of the natural gas utility business, which accounts for the majority of the company’s overall operating cash flow, will vary significantly throughout the year. Here are the company’s quarterly operating cash flow numbers:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the company’s quarterly numbers exhibit a far greater amount of variation than its twelve-month figures. This is because of the seasonal usage of utility-supplied natural gas. The biggest consumer of natural gas in the homes and businesses of most of the company’s customers is the heating system. Those of you that have all-gas homes can easily attest to this as your natural gas consumption is going to be much higher during those periods in which you need to run the furnace. As space heating is not really needed during the summer months, the company’s customers will use much less natural gas during those periods. As such, their utility bills will be lower during the summer than during the winter and so will the natural gas utility’s revenues. This naturally has an impact on its cash flow and all other measures of financial performance. This is why we need to look at the numbers over a full-year period to truly evaluate the company’s performance.

As we can see from the chart that shows the company’s full-year cash flow figures, Atmos Energy has generally delivered fairly stable-to-growing cash flows over time. The negative figures during the first four periods are not worth worrying about because they were caused by a once-in-a-century winter storm in February of 2021. That was Winter Storm Uri, which managed to freeze natural gas pipelines in Texas, and caused natural gas prices throughout the state to temporarily skyrocket. Every natural gas utility company that operates in Texas saw its cash flows devastated during that period. We can see this above in the company’s quarterly cash flow numbers, as only the first quarter of 2021 has operating cash flows that are significantly out of the ordinary. A storm of that magnitude is unlikely to occur again during our lifetimes, and even if one does it should be a rare event. As such, the overall statement about Atmos Energy enjoying remarkably stable cash flows should remain true despite that one miserable quarter.

Improving Growth Prospects

Atmos Energy’s largest individual business operation is its natural gas utility in Texas. Of the company’s 3.3 million customers, 2.1 million are located in Texas. That represents 63.6% of the company’s total customer base. As some readers might be aware, Texas is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the state of Texas is seeing its population grow at a 1.55% annual rate. This should be sufficient to drive the state’s population from 30.9 million today to approximately 33.3 million by 2029:

World Population Review

It should be fairly obvious how this would be a tailwind for Atmos Energy going forward. After all, in theory, the more people that are living within the company’s service territory, the more customers that it should be able to provide with natural gas service. All else being equal, this should result in greater consumption of its product and by extension higher revenue. The higher revenue should translate into more money being available to make its way down to the company’s bottom line and ultimately to shareholders.

Admittedly, not every state in Atmos Energy’s service territory is experiencing population growth. For example, Louisiana is experiencing a 0.31% annual population decline. However, Texas is a far more important state for Atmos Energy due to being the home state of nearly two-thirds of the company’s customers. As such, the population decline in Louisiana should be more than offset by the growing populations in both Texas and in the other states throughout the company’s service territory that are also experiencing population growth (such as Virginia).

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that a growing population will benefit Atmos Energy. After all, the new members of the population have to be purchasing homes or opening businesses within the company’s service territory in order to truly benefit the company. As Atmos Energy’s service territory does not include every individual community in Texas, we do not know for certain that this is the case. The rapid population growth in Texas should still be a net positive for the company, though. If nothing else, it will certainly not hurt the company.

Even in the best-case scenario, we can see that the population of Texas is only expected to grow at a 1.55% annual rate. A 1.55% growth rate is not going to be enough to satisfy any investor, so the company needs to do better than this going forward. Fortunately, the company does have other methods available to it to deliver growth and total returns that are much closer to what investors actually want to see from a company in their portfolio. One way in which Atmos Energy can do this is by growing its rate base. I explained the concept of rate base in my previous article on this company:

The rate base is the value of the company’s assets upon which regulators allow it to earn a specified rate of return. As this rate of return is a percentage, any increase to the rate base allows the company to raise the prices that it charges its customers in order to earn this allowed rate of return. The usual way that a utility will grow its rate base is by investing money into upgrading, modernizing, or even expanding its utility-grade infrastructure.

Atmos Energy recently released an updated capital investment plan that details its projected capital investments through 2028. This is therefore a more recent plan than the one that we had available that we discussed the company, as that plan only discussed the company’s planned investments at the time that extended through the end of 2027.

Here is a summary of the company’s new capital plan:

Atmos Energy

As we can see, Atmos Energy is planning to invest approximately $17 billion into activities that grow its rate base through 2028. This is a $2 billion increase over the $15 billion capital plan that the company was touting throughout 2023. The fact that the plan has increased in size is not exactly surprising, as it is fairly typical for a utility company to need to continually increase its capital spending programs due to the simple fact that a larger rate base will require commensurately larger investments just to maintain the same growth rate. In addition, a larger rate base will also cause depreciation to increase and the company needs to constantly increase its investments to overcome that effect.

As such, Atmos Energy is projecting that its earnings per share will grow at a 6% to 8% compound annual growth rate through the end of 2028, which is in line with the company’s previously projected growth rate. When we combine this earnings growth with the company’s current 2.86% dividend yield, we see that Atmos Energy should be able to deliver an average total return of 9% to 11% annually. That is generally in line with its peers so we probably should not expect outsized total returns here. However, this earnings per share growth rate is still higher than some other natural-gas utility companies such as Northwest Natural Holding.

Financial Considerations

As I stated in my previous article on this company:

It is always important that we investigate the way that a company is financing its operations before making an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. This is usually accomplished by issuing new debt and using the proceeds to repay the existing debt because very few companies have sufficient cash on hand to completely repay their debt as it matures. This can cause a company’s interest expenses to increase following the rollover in certain market conditions. As of the time of writing, interest rates in the United States are at the highest levels that we have seen in more than twenty years so this is a very real concern today. In addition to interest-rate risk, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. Thus, an event that causes a company’s cash flows to decline could push it into financial distress if it has too much debt. Although utilities like Atmos Energy typically have remarkably stable cash flow, bankruptcies have occurred in the sector so this is not a risk that we should ignore.

As I have noted in a few recent articles, several of Atmos Energy’s peers have begun to see the impacts of higher interest rates reflected upon their cash flows and income statements. For example, New England’s Eversource Energy (ES) has seen its interest expenses increase to $222.3 million per quarter compared to $137.8 million back in the first quarter of 2021. As interest expense directly reduces net income and earnings per share, rising interest rates serve as a drag on a company’s financial performance.

Atmos Energy has certainly not been immune to this phenomenon, although the overall impact of higher interest rates on this company has been relatively muted compared to other utilities. As we can see here, the company’s interest expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $31.8 million compared to $26.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. That is not really too much of an increase.

Seeking Alpha

Interestingly, though, we can see that the company’s net interest expenses are actually down compared to early 2021 despite the fact that interest rates are much higher now. This is something that is very good to see, as it showcases the company’s financial discipline. After all, interest is actually less of a drag today than it was back in the post-pandemic era when the federal funds rate was at 0%. Any investor should be able to appreciate this, as it showcases the company’s financial discipline relative to its peers.

We can see further evidence of the company’s financial discipline by comparing its net debt-to-equity ratio to its peers. This ratio basically tells us the degree to which a company depends on debt to finance its operations as opposed to wholly-owned funds. As of September 30, 2023, Atmos Energy has a net debt of $7.1075 billion compared to a shareholders’ equity of $10.8701 billion. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65 today. Here is how that compares to the company’s peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio Atmos Energy 0.65 Spire Inc. 1.62 New Jersey Resources 1.65 NiSource Inc. 1.70 Southwest Gas Holdings 1.55 Northwest Natural Holding 1.32 Click to enlarge

As we can clearly see, Atmos Energy has the lowest net debt-to-equity ratio of any of its peer companies. It also is the only company on this list that has a higher shareholders’ equity than net debt. This continues the argument about this company’s overall financial discipline relative to its peers.

Unfortunately, the company’s current net debt-to-equity ratio does represent an increase over the 0.61 ratio that it had at the end of the second quarter. This may be concerning on the surface, but a quick glance at the table shown above compared to the one in my previous article on this company shows that all of the company’s peers also saw their net debt-to-equity ratios increase during the third quarter of 2023. That is typical for natural gas utilities due to the seasonal nature of their businesses.

Overall, investors should not need to worry about the company’s debt load right now. It does not appear that there are any problems here.

Dividend Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why many investors purchase shares of utility companies is that these entities usually have higher dividend yields than companies in many other industries. This is because the relatively low growth rates of most of these businesses mean that it makes sense to pay out a significant percentage of their cash flows to the investors in order to provide a reasonable return. In addition, the market does not typically assign high earnings multiples to utility companies, so the dividend ends up being a fairly high percentage of the stock price.

Atmos Energy is no exception to this rule about utilities typically having higher dividend yields than companies in other industries. As mentioned earlier in this article, the stock has a 2.86% yield at the current price. This is quite a bit higher than the yield of the S&P 500 Index (SPY), although it is not as high as many of the company’s utility peers. Fortunately, though, Atmos Energy has a long history of raising its dividend on an annual basis:

Seeking Alpha

As we can clearly see, the company has increased its dividend during each of the past ten years. It also increased it since the last time that we discussed the company, which is very nice to see. After all, the high level of inflation that we have seen over the past few years has diminished the purchasing power of our incomes, which is a very real problem for retirees or other individuals who depend on their portfolios to generate the incomes that they need to cover their regular bills or finance their desired lifestyles. The fact that Atmos Energy increases its dividend annually helps to offset this effect and helps income-focused investors maintain their purchasing power over time.

As is always the case though, we want to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividends that it pays out. After all, we do not want to be the victims of a dividend cut that reduces our incomes and almost certainly causes the company’s stock price to decline.

The usual way that we analyze a company’s ability to pay its dividend is by looking at its free cash flow. During the twelve-month period that ended on September 30, 2023, Atmos Energy had a levered free cash flow of $410.5 million. This was one of its better periods, as historically the company has had negative free cash flow during most twelve-month periods:

Seeking Alpha

Unfortunately, the company’s levered free cash flow was still not sufficient to cover its dividends during the period. Over the course of twelve months, Atmos Energy paid out a total of $430.3 million to its investors. This is something that might immediately be concerning to many investors as the company is not generating sufficient cash internally to fully cover its dividends.

However, it is common for a utility such as Atmos Energy to finance its capital expenditures through the issuance of debt and equity. The company will then pay its dividend using operating cash flow. This is mostly due to the incredibly high costs involved in constructing and maintaining utility-grade infrastructure over a wide geographic area. During the twelve-month period that ended on September 30, 2023, Atmos Energy had an operating cash flow of $3.4597 billion. That is more than sufficient to cover the $430.3 million dividend and still leave the company with a substantial amount of money left over for other purposes.

Overall, it does not appear as though we need to worry about Atmos Energy’s dividend today. The company is one of the few utilities that actually has a positive free cash flow, and its operating cash flow is substantially above the dividend requirements. Investors should definitely not have to worry about a cut in the near future.

Valuation

According to Zacks Investment Research, Atmos Energy will grow its earnings per share at a 7.26% rate over the next three to five years. This is in line with the 6% to 8% that was projected earlier based on the company’s rate base growth from its new capital spending program, so it should be pretty solid.

The Zacks earnings per share growth estimate gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 2.37 at the current price. Here is how that compares to the company’s peers:

Company PEG Ratio Atmos Energy 2.37 Spire Inc. 2.48 New Jersey Resources 2.55 NiSource Inc. 2.10 Southwest Gas Holdings 3.56 Northwest Natural Holding 3.81 Click to enlarge

(all figures sourced from Zacks Investment Research)

As we can see, Atmos Energy generally compares quite reasonably with its peers in terms of valuation. The company is not the absolute cheapest on the list, but it is not the most expensive either. When we combine the company’s incredibly strong balance sheet and financial discipline with this reasonable valuation, we can see that the stock looks like a decent buy today.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atmos Energy might be worth buying today. The company’s stock has been outperforming its index lately, but the valuation does not appear to have gotten ahead of itself. Indeed, it appears that it is very reasonably priced relative to many of its peers. The company’s increased capital spending program should allow it to grow its earnings per share at a 6% to 8% rate over the next five years and when this is combined with the current dividend yield, investors could be well positioned for a 9% to 11% total return going forward. That is quite reasonable for a utility. This company also boasts one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and has been handling today’s higher interest rates incredibly well.

Overall, Atmos Energy looks like a buy today.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.