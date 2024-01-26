franckreporter

Investment Briefing

In the 12 months since our January 2023 report, where the recommendation was to buy the common stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the $300s, investors have lifted the bid on the company's market value by $3.7Bn or around $50 per share. It now trades in the $350s at the time of publication (Figure 1).

Figure 1.

Bernard Investments' holdings are concentrated in high-quality companies that (i) require minimal incremental capital to maintain their already high competitive position, (ii) produce a rate of earnings against the capital required to conduct business, and (iii) spin off consistent cash flows to shareholders without jeopardising the growth trajectory. It is my job to source these selective opportunities. In our estimation, there is strong evidence that suggests MOH is primed to compound its corporate valuation over the coming 3–5 years and unlock risk capital for its shareholders. In this report, I will share our insights and judgement on MOH for 2024 and beyond.

The investment case for MOH is relatively simple, and needn't be overcomplicated with excessive jargon or philosophy. Namely:

The company provides managed healthcare services (insurances and so forth) under Medicare and Medicaid, with 5.2mm booked members at the end of Q3 '23, up 31,000 YoY. It's worth noting that the insurance business can be somewhat of the holy grail for the capital allocator. One receives premiums upfront, as insurance 'float' - a form of free leverage, so there's no cost of acquiring this capital. This can be immediately invested to generate investment income, term premium, and capital gains. Plus, if one underwrites good business, profitability is high. Moreover—and central to our thesis on MOH - is this type of business requires very little incremental capital to maintain its competitive position, or grow. There are no inventories, minimal CapEx requirements, and capital (float) is received prior to service. Consequently, this is a low margin, high capital turnover business, where the ratio of sales to assets its tremendously high, but profit margins are packed tight. Such a business doesn't differentiate on product (it's all 'insurance' end of the day); but differs on pricing and turnover of business. This enables MOH to produce (i) an average $7–$9 in sales per $1 of capital invested in the business, and (ii) incremental profit growth from each $1 of FCF reinvested to grow. I will demonstrate this here today. Given this, the firm spins off tremendous amounts of FCF for reallocation, without jeopardising earnings attributable to its owners—a total of $130/share in the last 2 years on a rolling TTM basis. It is unsurprising to see the company's stock price rise by a similar magnitude in that time, therefore.

Collectively, we continue to rate MOH a buy. Each of the above points are detailed in the arguments below.

Critical investment facts

Our central theses on MOH's ability to compound its intrinsic value (outlined in the five points above) provide scope for investors at all points of the risk spectrum, and for all three investment horizons. The theses are linked to the supporting arguments below.

(1). Short-term horizon investment returns (0–12 months)

The rate of return for investment securities in the first 12 months after purchase is heavily dependent on starting multiples. Purchasing companies at (i) cheap absolute multiples and/or (ii) cheap relative multiples provides a statistical advantage that is skewed to the upside as it relates to the risk/reward calculus—provided the earnings and asset factors are also present.

MOH presents to us with these characteristics (Figure 2). It trades at an 8% discount to the sector and at par to the industry at ~10x forward pre-tax earnings, adjusted to 1.4x when factoring growth estimates. Even more compelling, the firm has created $5 of market value for every $1 of equity capital employed in the business as I write, trading at 5.5 times the value of equity recorded at accounting value.

The dislocations in these multiples are abundantly clear when completing the comparative analysis on a returns basis:

Against the equity capital employed, the firm produced post-tax earnings of $1.2Bn in the last 12 months, or 27% return on equity, 1.5x industry and similar above the sector.

Adjusted for the 5.5x P/Book multiple, the investors ROE is still ~5%, about 50% above the industry.

The scope for these starting multiples to rate higher are supported by the economics and fundamentals discussed in the next sections.

Consequently, allocation at a 9-10x pre-tax earnings multiple provides a statistical advantage for the coming 12 months returns in our opinion.

Figure 2.

(2). Mid-term horizon investment returns (1-3 years)

The prospects of any company's corporate valuation over a 1-3 year time period is heavily dictated by fundamental factors, namely sales and earnings growth.

MOH is well positioned for growth in our estimation due to 3 critical factors, namely:

Recent acquisitions that have added >$2Bn in annualized premium revenue tracking forward, Successful reinvestment of FCF to promote additional sales and earnings growth in the core business, Robust forward growth estimates that are outsized relative to end market projections.

Wall St estimates' the company to produce 13-16% annualized growth out to FY'26, on sales growth of 7-14% in the same time (Figure 3). Research conducted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") Office of the Actuary ("OACT") project a CAGR of 5.4% for the industry into 2031. In that vein, MOH would capture additional market share growing at 7-14%, along with a share of the profit pool at 13-16% growth in earnings.

At 17-18x FY'23 EPS estimates of $20.85 derives a price target of $365-$370, stretching to ~$415/share at '24 estimates of $23.55. Ultimately both upsides represent a wide enough margin of safety to maintain an adequate risk/reward calculus.

Figure 3.

There are underlying catalysts that are poised to spur this growth, as seen in Table 1, below.

In particular, the company is set for its Nebraska launch in January 2024, anticipating this to bring in another $600mm in additional annual premium. Another Medicaid contract in New Mexico, beginning mid-'24, is expected to yield $500mm annually. Further, completed acquisitions include My Choice Wisconsin, adding c.40,000 members and $1Bn in annual premium. Regulatory approval for the Bright Medicare acquisition is also underway, with a projected Q1 2024 close.

Our estimates project the company's 2024 premium revenue to fall around $38Bn this year, indicating a 19% YoY growth rate. This is within range of management's estimates. I'd note that specific earnings guidance will be provided in February. But management are eyeing a long-term CAGR of 15%—18%, outlined back in 2023 at the company's investor day.

Table 1. Catalysts for sales + earnings growth

Date Acquisition Cost ($MM) Commencement Additional Annual Premium January 1, 2024 Nebraska implementation NM Successful launch $600MM Mid-2024 New Mexico Medicaid contract NM Contract commencement $500MM Early September '23 My Choice Wisconsin acquisition $74MM Closing announced September ;23 $1,000MM Q1 2024 Bright Medicare acquisition $510MM Expected closing Not specified Total: $2,100MM 2024 Estimated Total (inc. numbers not shown here): $38,000MM (Est.) Click to enlarge

(3). Long-term investment returns (3-years+)

MOH's long-term investment prospects are backed up by attractive economics that see it produce a high ratio of sales relative to the capital required to run the business.

Margins are exceptionally tight, overcompensated by the fact it brings in $7-$9 in revenue per $1 of capital employed, clear testament to the capital-light nature of operations. Further, incremental capital requirements are low, with the firm reinvestment small portions of earnings to produce impressive earnings growth these last 3 years.

Consequently, the firm persistently produces a return of 25-30% on capital invested in the business.

This is an anomaly, but an exceptional one. The high business returns promote 3 things:

(1). Because the capital employed is so efficient (high capital turnover), there is little extra cash needed to stay competitive or grow.

(2). MOH can therefore spin off high amounts of cash to its shareholders without jeopardising growth or competitive position.

(3). This drives higher valuations and provides scope for additional reinvestment opportunities.

In the long-run, stock returns closely mirror business returns, so moving forward this is excellent data to position against.

Figure 4.

Meanwhile, Figure 5 and 6 illustrates how MOH methodically converts sales + earnings growth to FCF on an ongoing basis thanks to the above mechanism.

By all measures considered, we estimate these trends to continue. Critically, it has spun off a cumulative $130/share in FCF since 2021.

Recall that FCF = NOPAT less investment, where NOPAT is pos-tax operating profit, and investments are all capital required to maintain competitiveness and to grow.

For MOH, it has (i) wound back capital intensity to new investments, inc. M&A, and (ii) NOPAT has simultaneously ratcheted higher.

Figure 5.

Consequently, it has methodically rotated earnings to FCF as mentioned, given the low incremental capital and high ratio of sales to assets employed in the business. Since 2021, it has averaged $0.75 in FCF per $1 in new earnings (Figure 5), converting $0.90 on the dollar at least since 2022.

These are bullish long-term factors in our opinion.

Figure 6.

Discussion summary

After extensive review of the updated investment facts, the additional data corroborates a reiterated bullish stance on MOH. The company's economics are of high class, throwing off piles of cash to shareholders, with minimal incremental capital requirements to grow or stay competitive. Additional sales + earnings catalysts are clearly visible for the coming 1-3 years, sporting above-market growth rates moving forward. Whereas starting valuations of 17-18x forward earnings appear fair relative to peers and when adjusted for growth expectations.

Collectively, we reiterate MOH a buy, with next price objectives to $370 then $415 per share. Net-net, reiterate buy.

Key risks include:

1. Market risks must be considered given current frothy valuations and cyclical inflows to alternative markets outside of equities.

2. Consideration must be given to MOH's inability to meet sales and earnings targets, which could negatively impact expectations and its market value.

3. Macro-level risks cannot be ignored either, in particular the inflation/rates axis which could pose systematic risks to broad equity markets.

Investors must know these risks in full before proceeding with any investment decision.