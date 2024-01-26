Daisy-Daisy/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to award a Buy investment rating to Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares.

With my earlier write-up for ITRI published on November 6, 2023, I performed an analysis of the company's Q3 2023 financial results and its full-year fiscal 2023 management guidance. For this latest article, I focus on Itron's latest manufacturing expansion announcement and the favorable sell-side sentiment for the stock.

Itron's valuations are appealing based on the EV/EBIT-to-Growth valuation metric. Positive analyst sentiment, and good growth prospects relating to water meter products and the Asia-Pacific market, should allow ITRI to trade at higher valuations. As such, I stick to a Buy rating for ITRI.

Spotlight On ITRI's Water Meter Manufacturing In Indonesia

Itron issued an announcement on January 22, 2024 highlighting that it is "expanding production" of its "Aquadis+ volumetric water meter" to its plant in "Cikarang, Indonesia." Prior to this latest disclosure, ITRI has only been manufacturing the company's Aquadis+ water meters in France, although it did make other types of water meters at its Indonesian production facility previously.

The key thing to note is that ITRI's latest announcement has favorable read-throughs for the company's water meter products and its Asia-Pacific business operations.

In its most recent quarterly financial results presentation, Itron credited a +18% YoY top line growth for its device solutions segment in Q3 2023 to "growth in water meter sales." ITRI also mentioned at the company's third quarter earnings call that there has been an increase in "investments in automating metering, automating water services, improving efficiency, reducing leaks" in the European market which has boosted water meter sales.

It is also relevant to note that water meters are high-margin products for ITRI. At its Q3 2023 earnings briefing, Itron revealed that the higher water meter sales have "contributed to some of the dramatically improving gross margin levels" for its device solutions segment. In specific terms, ITRI's device solutions segment witnessed a +8.6 percentage points expansion in gross profit margin on a YoY basis in Q3 2023.

Therefore, it is easy to understand why Itron has decided to manufacture its Aquadis+ water meters in Indonesia, on top of its existing production in France. In its January 22, 2024 announcement, ITRI shared that the Aquadis+ volumetric water meter product is "smart metering ready" and "maximizes accuracy in measuring water volumes." It makes a lot of sense for Itron to increase the number of production locations for the Aquadis+ water meter to cater to the robust demand for water meters as evidenced by its Q3 financial performance.

Furthermore, it is a wise decision to produce the Aquadis+ water meter products in Indonesia, rather than other countries or markets. This is because Itron has yet to tap the full growth potential of its products and solutions in the Asia Pacific region. In the first nine months of 2023, ITRI derived a mere 5% of its revenue from Asia Pacific, with the rest of the company's sales generated from North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

Itron stressed in the company's January 22 disclosure that it aims to "meet the growing Aquadis+ water meter demand in Asia Pacific countries, including Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia" with the manufacturing expansion to a Southeast Asian country, Indonesia. It will be realistic to expect that ITRI's recent move is likely to boost the company's future revenue contribution, especially in water meter products, from the Asia Pacific region going forward.

Wall Street Is Becoming Increasingly Bullish On Itron's Prospects

There are a number of signs that indicate that the sell-side analysts have become much more positive on ITRI's outlook.

A recent January 19, 2024 Seeking Alpha News article noted that "Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to Outperform from Market Perform" taking into account Itron's "reasonable valuation" and the "likely upside to FY 2024 consensus." Earlier, JPMorgan (JPM) revised its investment rating for ITRI from Underweight to Neutral on the basis that Itron is "poised to increase revenue and profit margin" this year with "supply chain headwinds" abating as reported by Seeking Alpha News on December 12, 2023.

The mean sell-side analyst rating for ITRI improved from 3.44 at the end of July last year to 3.92 now, with ratings of 1 and 5 representing Strong Sells and Strong Buys, respectively.

Also, the full-year FY 2023 and FY 2024 consensus normalized EPS forecasts were raised by +30.0% and +12.6%, respectively in the last three months. Nine of the 13 analysts covering Itron's stock revised their FY 2023 bottom line projections upwards for the past three months, and none of the analysts cut ITRI's FY 2023 earnings estimates during the same time frame.

I am of the opinion that positive analyst sentiment could drive the company's stock price higher. Itron is undervalued and favorable sell-side research reports could be a re-rating catalyst for ITRI.

A stock is generally seen to be trading below fair valuation, if its earnings growth rate exceeds its earnings multiple, and this is the case for Itron. ITRI's consensus FY 2023-2025 normalized EBIT CAGR forecast is +40.4% (source: S&P Capital IQ), while Itron's consensus next twelve months' EV/EBIT multiple is 21.2 times. This translates into an attractive EV/EBIT-to-Growth ratio of 0.53 times (21.2 divided by 40.4).

Final Thoughts

Itron is deserving of a Buy rating. The Wall Street analysts have become more bullish on ITRI, and there is room for Itron to increase its revenue derived from Asia Pacific and water meters in the future.