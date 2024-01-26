9 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Dilok Klaisataporn

We're back this week after a hiatus last week. This week features nine new dividend increases that I'll cover. Most of the increases are inflation-beating, and a few come with juicy yields. Read on to see who they are.

As an investor utilizing a dividend-growth strategy, I always look forward to receiving dividends, especially increases. I have observed that companies that regularly increase their dividend payouts perform significantly better than those that do not. I constantly monitor these companies and am happy to share my insights on upcoming dividend increases. I have compiled a list of top stocks expected to raise dividends in the upcoming week. You can confidently use this analysis to construct your portfolio and for timely purchases.

How I Created The Lists

The information presented here is a result of merging two sources of data - the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from this website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. The process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown in dividends for at least five years.

Companies must have higher total yearly dividends to be included in this list. Hence, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is when you must purchase shares to be eligible for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. If the ex-dividend date is a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have bought the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 0 Champion 3 Contender 4 Challenger 2 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 13 1.88 29-Jan-24 4.17% Contender Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 27 7.59 30-Jan-24 3.00% Champion Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 21 3.99 30-Jan-24 5.96% Contender Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 31 1.05 31-Jan-24 11.11% Champion Fastenal Company (FAST) 25 2.27 31-Jan-24 2.63% Champion The AES Corporation (AES) 12 4.18 31-Jan-24 4.22% Contender Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 7 0.94 31-Jan-24 4.24% Challenger PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) 13 4.3 1-Feb-24 5.16% Contender Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (LW) 8 1.36 1-Feb-24 28.57% Challenger Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent APOG 0.24 0.25 4.17% EPD 0.5 0.515 3.00% LNT 0.453 0.48 5.96% FELE 0.225 0.25 11.11% FAST 0.38 0.39 2.63% AES 0.166 0.173 4.22% GHC 1.65 1.72 4.24% PNM 0.368 0.387 5.16% LW 0.28 0.36 28.57% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High APOG 53.32 36.02 55.41 15.78 48% Off Low 4% Off High EPD 27.13 23.32 27.43 10.06 16% Off Low 1% Off High LNT 48.12 44.32 54.31 19.91 9% Off Low 11% Off High FELE 95.32 82.18 106.31 35.17 16% Off Low 10% Off High FAST 68.83 46.14 70.1 33.28 49% Off Low 2% Off High AES 16.49 11.3 26.83 0 46% Off Low 39% Off High GHC 730.92 540.39 736.2 11.53 35% Off Low 1% Off High PNM 36.03 35.17 48.29 20.05 2% Off Low 25% Off High LW 105.84 81 116.7 33.2 31% Off Low 9% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule EPD 7.59 5.3 3.6 2.9 3.9 10.5 PNM 4.3 5.8 6.1 6.8 8.7 11.1 AES 4.18 5 5 5 15.3 9.1 LNT 3.99 5.9 6 6.2 6.8 10.1 FAST 2.27 12.9 11.9 12.7 13.4 14.9 APOG 1.88 9.1 8.6 8.8 10.3 10.7 LW 1.36 14.3 6.8 7.9 9.2 FELE 1.05 15.4 13.2 14 11.4 15 GHC 0.94 4.4 4.4 4.4 5.4 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

My investment strategy involves finding stocks combining increasing dividends and consistently outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as my dividend growth benchmark. This ETF has a remarkable track record of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a proven record of growing dividends. I prefer to invest in the ETF if a stock cannot beat the benchmark. I've added companies to my personal investment portfolio based on this analysis. I also routinely use this analysis to choose timely additional purchases.

With indices at all-time highs, finding value in this market could be challenging. Fortunately, the breadth is still thin, and several companies are considerably off their highs. EPD also offers a juicy 7.6% yield, while AES and LNT are around 4%.

I'm comparing SCHD to everyone on the list. I've chosen the 10-year dividend growth rate as the comparator, as that is one of the key metrics to be included in SCHD. It's also a proxy for success, as it is easier to continually grow a dividend over long periods with the share price following. Here are the results.

The first chart here is the 10-year results of everyone except for LW. LW doesn't have the 10-year stock history, but I wanted to provide the complete decade analysis versus SCHD.

Data by YCharts

On this view, FAST was the top dog with a 300% return, followed not-so-closely by SCHD at 196%. Interestingly, everyone else lagged SCHD by a considerable margin over the past decade.

Now, let's include LW, though it shortens the time frame.

Data by YCharts

With this modified view, which goes back to 2016, FAST was still the top performer, as expected, with a 335% total return. LW was thoroughly in second place at 241%. You can see why I wanted to make sure to include them. Though their time frame has been shorter, they've been a solid performer, and with the light blue line, you can see that even going into the COVID-19 crash, they were the top performers overall.

FELE finished in third with a 187% total return, with the SCHD index coming in fourth at 134%. Everyone else finished below.

Please do your due diligence before making any investment decision.