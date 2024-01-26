Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Australia As An Investing Opportunity - Stocks, Bonds And Real Estate

Jan. 26, 2024 2:00 AM ETANZGF, ANZGY, CBAUF, CMWAY, CROC, DAUD, EWA, FAUS, FLAU, FXA, HAUD, NABZY, NAUBF, UAUD, WBK, WEBNF1 Comment
Summary

  • Stocks in Australia have been trading in the same range since 2020, but a breakout upwards is overdue.
  • Bond yields have been rising in line with central bank interest rates, presenting an opportunity to buy bonds at par value with yields upwards of 4%.
  • Australia offers investment opportunities with growth prospects in the stock, bond and real estate market over the next two years.

Beautiful shot of a kangaroo looking at the camera while standing in a dry grassy field

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

The article looks at Australia's three key investment markets to find lucrative opportunities.

The three key investment markets in Australia are stocks, bonds, and real estate. The course of each is shown graphically in the charts below.

My investment approach is very simple. I find countries with the highest and strongest macro-fiscal flows and low levels of private debt and invest in them using country ETFs and contract for difference (CFDs)I use functional finance and sectoral flow analysis of the national accounts of the nations I invest in. This is after the work of Professors Wynne Godley, Micheal Hudson, Steve Keen, and William Mitchell. Roger Malcolm Mitchell, Warren Mosler, Robert P Balan, and many others.One can analyze a country in seconds with four numbers as a % of GDP and these are G P X C where[G] Federal spending.[P] Non-Federal Spending.[X] Net Exports[C] CreditOne can then derive a set of accounting identities that are correct by definition.GDP = G + P + XAggregate Demand = G + P + X + C or GDP + Credit.GDP = GDIG and X are regularly reported in official national account statistics and one can work out P as follows:P = G + XAsset prices rise best where the macro-fiscal flows are strongest and where the private sector balance is highest.The 20-year land/credit cycle identified by Fred Harrison and Phillip Anderson is also a key investment framework that I take into account.

Long equities and real estate

Comments (1)

Skagit profile picture
Skagit
Today, 2:52 AM
Comments (3.67K)
EWA is well diversified considering the makeup of the county's primary businesses. By location, Australia does a lot of business with Asia but one doesn't worry much over the oddball politics one might find in Myanmar or China. Assuming China does recover, they buy lots of resources and LNG.
