Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Resilience Vs. Risk

Jan. 26, 2024 1:30 AM ETSMH, XLK, IDGT, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, IGPT, KNCT, FDN, XSD, RSPT, PTF, FXL, XSW, AIQ, BUG, TDV, WFH, XNTK, QTEC, PNQI, PSCT, NXTG, SOXX, GAMR, SKYY, SOCL, TDIV, FTEC, ARKQ, ARKW, HACK, CIBR, ITEQ, XITK, XWEB, PRNT, FINX, SNSR, FTXL, FITE, DTEC, IZRL, BLOK, BLCN, LEGR, ROBT, KOIN, IETC, OGIG, IRBO, LOUP, QTUM, ESPO, ARKF, CLOU, IHAK, WCLD, HERO, FNGS, LRNZ, WUGI, THNQ, TECB, BTEK, ANEW, MOON, ARKX, GINN, WCBR, DAPP, ILDR, IDAT, SOXQ, METV, XPND, XDAT, VCAR, XT, WTAI, UBOT, ROBO, BOTZ, KOMP, ARKK, IYZ, VOX, IXP, XTL, XLC, FCOM, FIVG, IWFH, DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO, DBA, TAGS, JJGTF, JJATF, MOO, VEGI, FTAG, YUMY, PBJ, KROP, IVEG, EATV, CORN, SOYB, SHY, LMBS, FTSD, SPTS, SCHO, VCSH, VGSH, TUA, BILS, BBSA, OPER, USFR, ISTB, XTWO, XTRE, BSV, ULTR, TUSI, XHLF, TBIL, CSHI, SLQD, MINT, BIL, SHV, JPST, GSY, NEAR, FLOT, ICSH, AAA, FLRN, GBIL, FLTR, FTSM, TFLO, PULS, VNLA, VRIG, VUSB, LQDH, ULST, TBLL, IGBH, RAVI, FLDR, SGOV, JAAA, GSST, ARCM, SADAX, WUSDX, FLUD, TBUX, WUSNX, CRHSX, EKIZX, ESAAX, ESACX, ESADX, GESVX, SADIX, SWSFX, WCIAX
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
843 Followers

Summary

  • Investors could consider finally buying bonds under the assumption that they will earn reasonable yields and, when we do have periods of slowing economic growth and/or market shocks.
  • Equities will remain a ballast and will likely continue to be driven by real fundamental factors such as earnings and margin expansion, as much as by unreal factors such as sentiment and human behaviour.
  • Alternative investments including private investment vehicles, structured products and derivative embedded strategies producing correlation and income benefits may be worth considering weaving into a portfolio.

business financial investment

utah778

By Robert Jenkins, Director, Global Research, Investment and Wealth Solutions, LSEG Lipper

What a long, strange trip 2023 was! So how can investors navigate the near-term risks on the horizon and find compelling valuations in US companies?

  • Where

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
843 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMH--
VanEck Semiconductor ETF
XLK--
Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
IDGT--
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF
IGM--
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
IXN--
iShares Global Tech ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.