zorazhuang

Investment Rundown

Even after falling around 40% from its highs back in February of last year, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) still looks quite expensive. The short interest has risen and sits at 3.16% right now, which will be aiding in pushing the share price down over the short term even more I think. The short interest has been steadily declining the past few months, which is technically bullish for the stock over the long term perhaps, but I think it could quickly rise again should reports fail to impress and interest rates not be cut very quickly. For the short-term, it could be a concern, but if AOSL captures growth well, the concern over the long-term I think is small. The last few years have been incredible for the semiconductor industry as growth has been immense following a lot of adoption by companies in all parts of the market to better the efficiency of their operations. Between 2020 and 2022 the top line for AOSL grew by over $300 million or nearly 70%. Since then it has faltered slightly but remains strong. the market headwinds like rising interest rates and increased material costs have all contributed to the demand is lower, but it has to be said that AOSL has weathered the storm quite well factually.

My issue with the company right now lies more in the valuation it has received. I do think that over time there will be significant growth for the company, but I would still like to pay a good price for it. The earnings would have to grow very quickly to justify the 36x multiple. A 20% CAGR for the EPS could justify it but I just don't see that being the case the next couple of years. I think there are other options out there right now trading at far more appealing valuations. Investing in AOSL just feels like you aren't going to see the return until many years out and you open up your portfolio to both volatility and downside risk instead. By no means do I think AOSL won't have a bright future, but there is always a price to pay and the company doesn't exhibit an appealing one right now, forcing me to rate it a hold instead.

Company Segments

AOSL operates in the power semiconductor industry and specializes in designing, developing, and supplying an extensive range of products. The company caters to various sectors, including computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications, with a global presence in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and other international markets.

Portfolio Overview (Investor Presentation)

Its product lineup is diverse, featuring power discrete products like metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), SRFETs, XSFETs, electrostatic discharge-protected MOSFETs, and high to mid-voltage MOSFETs. Additionally, AOSL provides power ICs, essential for controlling and regulating power management variables such as current flow and voltage levels. Some of the markets that this touches on are computing and power supply which according to AOSL are the two largest markets for them in Q1 FY2024. The computing market is expected to make up roughly 40% of the revenues for the company and power supply along with industrial around 24%. The growth seems to lie in both markets with power supply expected to grow to nearly $45 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.52%. The one that I find the most exciting though has to be the computing market, which in the US alone will grow to 8.1% by 2030.

Market Expansion (Investor Presentation)

AOSL seems to also be betting quite big on this market right now as they build up manufacturing capacities. The gross property, plant, and equipment for the company have been steadily growing over the past few years and this will be a big aid to future revenue growth. The computing market opportunity for AOSL sits at $2 billion and with the company already being a market leader in several areas like high-performance MOSFET and PIC they are well positioned to outperform competitors.

In the last report, the CEO of AOSL Mr. Chang had the following to say about the market opportunities and growth initiatives, "We also aim to deepen our penetration in our core markets with integrated solutions and drive higher BOM content. We believe the fundamentals of our business remain strong driven by record Tier 1 customer partnerships and market share across many of our end markets and we continue to expect to navigate the current environment better than the broader market that we serve". This comment is aligned with what I want to see from them going forward, investing in the markets with the highest growth opportunities, where they also hold a leading position in some parts.

Earnings Highlights

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

Over the past 12 months, the shares have been declining at a steady rate for AOSL and I think this can partly be attributed to the higher interest rates which have made the stock seem more expensive as the top and bottom lines retreat. YoY revenues fell by around 10% and the EPS by a lot more, nearly 80%. EPS was $0.19 compared to $0.88 in Q1 FY2022. Looking closer at the cause it seems to be tied with material costs as the cost of goods sold has not decreased the same way as the revenue, leaving a lower gross margin than last year, 28.2%. AOSL has made cuts to its staff though it seems as if the selling, general, and administrative expenses have declined nearly $5 million YoY. These cost-cutting moves have been very well needed I think and helped divert a nearly catastrophic low EPS result.

Target Model (Investor Presentation)

The company targets by 2025 and 2026 are the following, revenues of $1 billion and gross margins at 30%. The record revenues were achieved in 2022 with $777 million generated, and now it seems FY2023 will end with just shy of $700 million in revenues. This means AOSL has to put up a CAGR of 14% roughly if they want to hit it by the end of 2026. Given the high-growth markets the company is in I don't see this as something impossible.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

The valuation of the business however still looks quite expensive even if they see and target strong growth in the coming years. The FWD p/e is at 38x right now and I would expect it to go lower in 2024, possibly down to 28x if they can improve margins and raise their pricing power for products so the rising material costs are not cutting into gross profits so much anymore. Even at a hypothetical 28x earnings multiple I still see the business as too overvalued. Trends like share dilution and low hedging against high materials costs make me want to get a bigger margin of safety. With AOSL I would like a price point more in line with the sector and I think the risks I list support the fact it would be necessary to get this as well. At 23x earnings AOSL would be trading at $16 - $17 per share if the 2024 EPS estimate of $0.73 holds. Over the long-term AOSL could still generate good value for investors but to add or start I position I would need more conviction.

Risks

One of the risks facing AOSL, along with a lot of other semiconductor companies is tied to interest rates. It has been very evident in the past few quarters or even 12 months that rising interest rates are harmful to the tech sector almost more than others. It's a sector that is very capital-intensive and with a lot of companies and customers relying on cheap debt to fund expansion. When that option is then removed it dulls demand quickly. AOSL saw the revenues dip by around 10% YoY, which is a lot better than many other peers. I think this was possible because of the large number of customers the company has already managed to accumulate over its years in operations, and especially the last few years. Some of the notable customers are Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the US.

Share Dilution (Seeking Alpha)

Worth to also mention, and something I tend to include in risk segments for companies is whether or not investors are being diluted. In the case of AOSL shares outstanding have steadily been issued over the past few years. The rate of which is not that high but it's a common theme in a lot of tech companies, unfortunately, and a negative against any buy thesis in my opinion. It's not a risk that puts me off rating it a buy, that would be more tied to the valuation instead. But for those seeking a more shareholder-friendly semiconductor company you might have to look elsewhere right now.

Final Words

The stock price for AOSL has been in a steady decline the last several quarters and there is not enough growth in the medium term that I would be convinced to pay such a big premium it currently has. I do admit AOSL is making the right moves, moving more heavily into the computing market which likely will be a foundation of growth for in the next 10 years. Those already invested and willing to hold 10 years will likely do well, but those wishing to start a position may very well see better prices in the near term if the coming reports disappoint, which isn't entirely impossible as 2024 might not be the recovery year a lot of investors are hoping for. Rates will still be high and companies like AOSL will struggle to produce the same growth as in 2021 and 2022.