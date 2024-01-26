JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCPK:CZMWF) is a company that I've reviewed a few times, going from an overall "HOLD" rating to a "BUY" rating when the company dropped down to an undervalued price. I actually bought a non-trivial position at the time of my last position - and this has not only outperformed but outperformed significantly. By significantly, in this context, I mean that the company is up over 29% in less than 3 months, which goes into the category of market-beating performance.

It once again shows the importance of investing at the right valuation, and why, with my strategy, I seem to have a decent chance of outperforming the overall market if I focus on qualitative undervalued investments.

In this article, I will update my thesis on Carl Zeiss Meditec. Any 30% movement in stock warrants, as I see it, an update, even if the company may have "room to run" still, as Carl Zeiss Meditec does. You can find my last article on the company here.

However, for some investors, this company may now be at a price or upside that does not meet their targets or expectations - so let's see what we have here, after 3Q, going into 4Q, and into 2024E and beyond above all.

Carl Zeiss Meditec - An Undervaluation has Returned Over 29% in 3 Months

The company's last reported results due to its different fiscal year is the 22/23 full-year results published in December of last year. These results have confirmed what we see in terms of results for a very qualitative company, meaning that Carl Zeiss managed to grow the top line by double digits during a very challenging macro. Specifically, over €2.05B of top-sales revenue from below €2B, and close to double digits even adjusted for currency.

You can find these results here.

However, challenges certainly exist. The growth in revenue was accompanied by a decline in both EBIT and EBIT margin, down to 16.7%, (Source: Carl Zeiss IR) which is a decline of over 400 bps. This is the lower end of the forecast range communicated in the company during the year. This decline, as such does not come as a surprise to me or to other analysts but is fully expected.

On the operating side, the company also managed to make more efficient its production and logistics. It managed to reduce both production and delivery times to customers given the strained SCM early in the year and also has pushed significant capital to CapEx.

On a high level, the increases in results were made from both business units, but Microsurgery was the star of the show, managing a double-digit 18.3% unadjusted-for FX, revenue growth for the quarter, which is a significant market outperformance. Ophthalmology also grew by over 7%, still a good growth rate.

There was also no specific region that significantly underperformed geographically. EMEA was up double digits, with core markets in Central and Southern Europe showing strong trends, and Americas were up even more at 17.2%. (Source: Carl Zeiss IR)

So what exactly was the problem then? Why are results down despite such impressive top-line trends?

It's not a failure in pricing making up for the decline in volume, as you might expect, at least not in a big way. The main impact is instead a more unfavorable mix, meaning fewer products sold with a portion of recurring revenue, which comes in turn at higher rates of margins. Also, there was a significant amount of Chinese sales of surgical products for COVID-19-related supply shortfalls in the YoY period, which was not there during this period, and which is also the reason for the decline.

Furthermore, the company has non-trivially increased its portion of R&D spending, with the ratio now up to 16.7%, which is an increase of almost 1.5% in a single year - and there are some effects from negative FX as well. So, the reason is FX, R&D, and sales mix - all of which to some investors might give the indication that the company has somehow worsened in trends - but which I would not characterize as such. (Source: Carl Zeiss IR)

Because of these quarterly results, this comes to a €3.25 EPS on a full-year basis, a marginal drop from the prior year's result of €3.29, and the board has already proposed its €1.1/share expected dividend for the full year. As before, the dividend is only of a marginal appeal in the investment given its yield of less than 1.2% (but at least more than 1%) at a current share price of below €98.5. (Source: Carl Zeiss IR)

The commoditization of premiumized stocks that I spoke about in my last article has taken a pause, and we've seen a reversal in the fortune of these companies since then. Carl Zeiss remains a very qualitative and solid business, and the portfolio includes things like the new CIRRUS 6000, laser systems, and other products used worldwide.

What remains the main investment argument for Carl Zeiss, as I see it, is the company's quality and overall margins. Despite a margin drop, the company remains one of the best MedTech businesses in the industry with a 15%+ EBIT margin and other impressive gross/net margins.

The decline for Carl Zeiss in 2023E is however only the first step of a two-year decline if forecasts and trends are to be believed. Due to the materialization of negative effects and timing as well as the destocking of inventories, 2024E is currently forecasted to bring about a drop of double-digit character, almost 15% with EPS going down to potentially €2.75 or thereabout. (Source: F.A.S.T graphs/S&P Global)

This creates perhaps what I consider the core of my thesis here. I believe the valuation or share price for Carl Zeiss over the next 12 months, as it digests what I believe to be a likely short-term decline in company earnings, will moderate. While I'm still positive on Carl Zeiss here, I'm less positive than in October when I was able to buy below €90/share does not make the company non-buyable for the long term. I believe that in a few years, the double-digit share price will seem like a dream - but I have a high conviction that we'll see Carl Zeiss drop at the end of these quarterly reports during the 2024 fiscal.

As I said in my last article - There is still plenty to like here, despite the market. I have no plans of divesting or in any way lowering my overall investment here. It made it clear in my last article that while Zeiss has never been my #1 focus, it's one of those companies where I slowly intend to build a position as the company shows its appeal like it is now. I have been building it, it has outperformed, and I'm happy with my position.

Adding more shares here is possible, but it's done at a lower upside, and with both withholding tax considerations and a sub-1.2% yield, it's far from the most attractive potential that I see here.

Let's look at the risks and upsides.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Risks & Upside

The primary risks to Carl Zeiss are not operational - but macro - that is my view. The company has a superb market position and can usually defend its position using expertise and pricing. Fluctuations in pricing are common in all industries, and with the last few years of COVID-19 chaos, it's natural that we'll see some higher fluctuations than usual when these trends normalize. FX is also a risk, but one that the company does not control, more one that it "rides".

Ups and downs do exist, and the company has spent a long time where I would consider it at a very fair valuation (around 15x P/E), and the bout of high valuation is one that needs to be viewed with a lot of care - but I believe that a certain degree of premiumization remains justified for a company that has managed an average EPS growth of 13.8% for the past 20 years.

That's also where the main upside comes in - the continuation of this double-digit growth rate is for the base case for this company based not only on forecasts but on underlying trends and customer demand across the world. This crystallizes into a nearly 30% EPS reversal in 2025E, followed by further double-digit growth in 2026E, which is expected to bring about EPS of nearly €4/share.

And if forecasts are to be believed, this is only the beginning.

Carl Zeiss EPS forecasts (TIKR.com)

If this turns out to be even halfway close to the reality in the next few years, investors should be able to enjoy significant growth in earnings and dividends.

Let's look at the company valuation.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Valuation

Carl Zeiss Meditec's valuation still includes a fair bit of premium. This is one of the very few companies where I consider 25x+ P/E to be valid on a forward basis. The company still has a significant 15% annualized upside to a ~35x P/E.

However, this upside is now far removed from what I could see in my last article. Also, my PT is a lowered one, at €120/share, though still the same as my last piece. I believe this to be a fair target going into 2024E as well. Unpacking this price target, I give the company a continued premium of 28-30x to earnings, which is about half the excessive heights it reached during COVID-19, but significantly above the 15-20x P/E it averaged when it grew less than it did historically. My justification for this price target is that the growth rate is now clearly, on average, above 10% per year, and coupled with the company's market position, portfolio, and quality, this is what I view as justified for this company. (Source: FactSet/F.A.S.T graphs)

I can see why some hold a target closer to double digits - but I disagree with the lower growth assumptions that some of these targets entail.

However, analyst targets are currently lagging a bit. S&P Global averages come from a low of €52 - where I'd love to see growth assumptions, to a high of €140, which assumes almost 17-19% EPS growth to maintain that sub-35x P/E fair value, which I consider unlikely. The average here comes to €103, which is below my €120/share, but still implies a small upside going into a weak 2024E here. (Source: S&P Global)

Here is my current thesis for Carl Zeiss Meditec.

Thesis

Carl Zeiss Meditec is an incredibly qualitative Medtech business originating out of Germany but with an international growth and sales profile. It does not offer a compelling yield, but what it does offer is a very compelling overall long-term upside. Even conservatively speaking if you accept some of the premiumization here, you have triple-digit upside potential

However, this requires you, as mentioned, to accept one of the highest premiums I've ever seriously considered for this market. Provided it's essentially a market leader in extremely specialized areas, this might make sense to you as well - but I would size your position with extreme care.

Nonetheless, I added my voice to the chorus of "BUY" with this company. A quality company has the right to cost quite a bit - and this is the highest I accept for a business like this. I say "BUY".

My PT comes to a 28x forward P/E, which puts the company at around €120/share long-term, a lowering from my last price target - and this is still the target that I maintain going into 2024E.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

It's even possible for me here to call the company actually "Cheap" - and that is rare for this business.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

