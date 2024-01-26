Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: The Ripple Effect - A New Chapter In Leadership Dynamics

Summary

  • Tesla lost the energy storage market lead to Sungrow and faces tough battery competition from CATL and BYD. BYD's Q4 2024 EV sales lead also impacts Tesla's valuation.
  • The CyberTruck faces practical range challenges in towing and hauling, while Tesla's affordable Model 2 raises concerns about its manufacturing impact and market position.
  • Tesla released FSD Version 12, showing potential in autonomous driving, but still appears to be operating at a Level 2 (L2) capability.
  • The EU's investigation into Chinese EV firms might slow down competitors like BYD in Europe, potentially benefiting Tesla.
  • If Tesla loses its EV lead, its valuation could drop 45% to $360 billion. Leading in EVs, energy, and autonomy could boost it by 81% to $1.2 trillion.

Sleepy businessman driving car

Tesla's Q4 Earnings Report: Stock Decline and Sales Slowdown

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) latest earnings came out yesterday, January 24th, for the 4th quarter of last year. The news wasn't great - their stock dropped about 6% after the report came out.

Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

L
Leo S13
Today, 4:02 AM
Comments (31)
My view, you can't go wrong with Tesla, the paradigm has shifted towards EV and like how analogue watches and TV and cameras have shifted to digital, EVs will pave the way. Unlike digital appliances EVs are hard to excel on and it took Tesla many years to reach what it is today and remember BYD has a longer history developing EV then Tesla and look at how much Tesla has grown. Also there is a romantic relationship with cars and Eu and US will likely stay with their Western counterpart just as China with their BYDs. Bullish Tesla.
S
S957
Today, 3:58 AM
Comments (310)
Been eying to short TSLA since this autumn, with the writing on the wall frankly re. growth slowdown and weaker guidance.

Clearly a few weeks before pre-results was the time to do it, but will be watching price action closely.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

