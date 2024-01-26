Milos Dimic/E+ via Getty Images

Tesla's Q4 Earnings Report: Stock Decline and Sales Slowdown

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) latest earnings came out yesterday, January 24th, for the 4th quarter of last year. The news wasn't great - their stock dropped about 6% after the report came out.

The main issue seems to be that both their auto sales and energy business slowed down compared to the previous quarter. Tesla said they expect car sales to keep decreasing in 2024 too. The reason is they're shifting attention to ramping up production of their next-gen vehicles at the new Gigafactory in Texas. So it looks like Tesla has some challenging times ahead as they transition to their future lineup of products. Furthermore, as we shall show below, BYD surpassed Tesla in Q4 2024 in terms of EV unit sales. This has a negative knock-on effect on Tesla's valuation of its EV and energy businesses.

Investment Thesis

Back in November, we downgraded Tesla to a Hold rating because some key things worried us:

First, Sungrow surpassed Tesla in global energy storage market share last quarter. That was a surprise we didn't expect. Second, Tesla already faces stiff competition from leaders like CATL and BYD in batteries. That puts their cost position at risk.

Since then, BYD has officially passed Tesla in EV sales for Q4 2023. This is a huge blow to the growth projections underlying Tesla's lofty valuation. Losing the EV lead undermines the auto business growth outlook, which is central to justifying Tesla's valuation. It also risks their cost advantage in batteries, which depends partly on auto scale and tech improvements. This could hurt their energy storage business too, since battery supremacy is its foundation.

We will walk through three recent developments and what they mean for Tesla's competitiveness: the CyberTruck launch, the new FSD software, and EU investigations of Chinese EVs. We'll also break down Tesla's valuation into its auto, energy, and autonomous driving businesses.

If Tesla loses the EV lead for good, our base case is a 45% valuation ($360 billion) drop from today's prices. But if they lead in EVs, energy, and autonomy, the bull case is 81% upside. ($1.2trillion) The EU probe into Chinese autos could slow BYD in Europe and buy Tesla time. We'll see if that's enough.

Given the uncertain competition, we remain neutral on Tesla until we see if they can regain the pole position in EVs in the next 3 quarters. The risk/reward seems balanced for now.

Auto Business: Tesla vs. BYD

BYD surpassed Tesla in EV sales last quarter with 73% growth for pure EVs and 52% for plug-in hybrids. They sold over 526k units in Q4 2023, beating out Tesla's 494k.

BYD Group passenger plug-in car sales year-to-date (YOY change):

BEVs: 1,574,822 (up 73%)

PHEVs: 1,438,084 (up 52%)

Total: 3,012,906 (up 62%)

Although exports make up less than 10% of BYD's total unit sales, the company is nevertheless increasing its exports to foreign markets.

BYD's overseas electric vehicle sales demonstrated an outstanding trajectory, reaching a total of 242,766 vehicles sold in markets outside China in 2023. This staggering figure reflects a year-on-year increase of 334%, surpassing the company's cumulative overseas sales for nearly two decades.

Tesla's pricing war couldn't stop BYD's rise. And it dragged Tesla's auto profit margins down by 700 basis points year-over-year in Q4.

Now Tesla is working on the Model 2, which they aim to manufacture much more cheaply using innovations like large single-cast parts, an "Unboxed Process," a 48-volt system, and a structural battery pack with 4680 cells. The goal is to sell it for about half the price of Tesla's lowest-cost models currently.

We're not overly hopeful, though, about this low-cost model strategy because it doesn't significantly alter the way cars are made. As a result, the progress has to be watched.

Further, Tesla only lowered their cost of goods sold per vehicle by about 10% in 2023, to around $36k. But that's still far above BYD's price of around $14k per car.

TSLA

In addition, as Tesla focuses on the Model 2, BYD will likely produce more EVs than them in 2024 based on Tesla's outlook. That scale will give BYD better battery pricing. Although Tesla still leads in luxury EVs, losing the total volume crown puts downward pressure on their valuation since the mass market is much bigger than luxury.

With Tesla's assumed leadership in the EV industry, a DCF model makes more sense to value this business. Here are the assumptions we used:

Global TAM of 70 million car unit sale

WACC: 8.6% (19% cost of equity, 3.9% cost of debt)

Long-term free cash flow margin: 10%

Terminal growth rate: 3%

Average price per car $45,800 (FY2023)

Long-term market share: (Bull case: 10%/Base Case 5%)

Net Debt $7.4 billion

To come up with a bull case and base case valuation for Tesla, let's make some assumptions about their future market share and compare it to Toyota's valuation.

For the optimistic bull case, we'll assume Tesla maintains its technology and cost leadership in electric vehicles and can capture a 10% global auto market share in the long run, similar to where Toyota is today. If Tesla achieves that type of scale and market position, it could potentially be valued at around $320 billion, matching Toyota's valuation.

For a more conservative base case, we'll assume Tesla ends up with a 5% market share as a strong player in EVs, but stops short of reaching Toyota-like dominance. In that scenario, we could see Tesla's valuation ending up around $170 billion.

CyberTruck Launch

Tesla did start delivering the CyberTruck on December 1st, 2023. It got lots of media and consumer buzz. But we don't think it's a killer product. Truck buyers in the US want utility for hauling and towing. Tests show the CyberTruck's range drops massively from 340 miles to just 115 miles with a load. No surprise - we saw the same with Rivian's R1T pickup, with the range plummeting from 300-400 miles to 100 miles. That's not comparable to a gas F150 at 700 miles. So CyberTruck's market is just luxury buyers.

Launching the CyberTruck now seems to be dragging Tesla's stock down as it consumes capital spending but won't help valuation much. The truck factory in Texas currently only accounts for 5% of Tesla's total 2.3 million unit capacity.

TSLA

Their free cash flow is already pressured by higher capex and flat operating cash generation.

TSLA

Overall, we see Tesla's auto outlook creating downward pressure on valuation given the expected 2024 slowdown. And the CyberTruck so far has limited positive impact despite the hype.

Energy Business: Growth and Challenges

Tesla's energy business did grow storage deployments by an impressive 125% last year.

TSLA

But growth slowed big time in Q4 to just 10% sequentially. While Tesla says annual growth should continue, the erratic quarterly figures suggest softer, less stable demand. That casts doubt on our bold disruption thesis for their energy storage play. And with BYD passing Tesla in EV volumes, it's hard to justify Tesla still leading in energy storage.

TSLA,LEL

Previously, we'd estimated a huge $76 trillion total addressable market for Tesla Energy. That was based on assumptions around global needs for energy storage to handle peak and low demand.

But in our last piece, we noted the energy storage market is shifting. Sungrow has now passed Tesla in market share. We also think battery leaders like CATL and BYD are emerging, putting Tesla in a tough competitive spot with potential cost disadvantages.

BYD has positioned itself as a significant player in battery production, achieving a new energy vehicle power and battery installed capacity of 150.909GWh in 2023. This secures BYD the second position globally, only surpassed by CATL.

Remember, growth stock valuations depend on telling a compelling future story. Despite higher margins, Tesla's loss of order momentum and lagging position on battery costs weaken the narrative around their market share penetration. Of course, we expect continued energy growth from Tesla, but it's tough to get the market excited about how much when they don't lead on key metrics.

With Tesla's assumed cost leadership in energy, a DCF model makes more sense to value this business. Here are the assumptions we used:

Energy storage TAM of $76 trillion (Total energy supply of 165 PWh/year, Megapacks capacity 3.9MWh)

WACC: 8.6% (19% cost of equity, 3.9% cost of debt)

Long-term free cash flow margin: 12.5%

Terminal growth rate: 3%

Long-term market share: (Bull case: 5%/Base Case 1%)

Let's think through some scenarios for Tesla's future market value. If Tesla can maintain its cost leadership position in electric vehicles, investors may be willing to value the company assuming it could capture 5% of the global auto market in the long run. With that assumption, Tesla's market value could reach around $890 billion.

On the other hand, if Tesla loses its cost advantage and doesn't maintain a dominant position in EVs, investors may only be willing to value the company assuming a 1% long-term market share. In that more pessimistic scenario, Tesla's market value would be around $180 billion.

EU Investigation of Chinese EV Firm

One potential positive is the EU investigation of Chinese firms like BYD, Geely, and SAIC for unfair EV competition in Europe. If the EU takes a harder line, it could help Tesla regain a cost edge as Chinese EV sales there drop. Geopolitical tensions also pose risks to Chinese energy storage expansion overseas.

However, we're cautious about overplaying this angle. After all, cars and batteries aren't advanced technologies. Consumers ultimately benefit from the cheapest options regardless of who makes them. The EU may simply see cheap Chinese EVs as a way to lower costs for their citizens.

Overall, we're less optimistic but will watch the EU investigation since it could quickly improve Tesla's energy position. Beyond that singular catalyst, we expect the energy business to steadily grow in importance but not justify a much higher valuation in the near term given its small 6% revenue contribution today.

Autonomous Driving: FSD Version 12 and Market Impact

Tesla just released their much-hyped FSD Version 12 on January 22nd, 2024. Media jokes this is the "last hope for self-driving." And it's now available to all consumers.

FSD Beta v12 upgrades the city streets' driving stack to a single end-to-end neural network trained on millions of video clips, replacing over 300k lines of explicit C++ code.

This gives Tesla the potential to leverage its huge lead in driving data collection to regain leadership in autonomous driving. That's versus L4 peers like Waymo and Huawei, and L2 players like XPeng (XPEV). FSD uses lower-cost cameras rather than lidar or high-def maps like competitors. And Tesla makes more profit selling to consumers directly rather than automakers. So FSD structurally advantages Tesla on cost and business model sustainability.

Tesla's cumulative miles logged with FSD beta have accelerated since 2023, suggesting growing acceptance over time. But based on YouTube reviews and forums, V12 still seems to operate at an L2 level. While we're excited about the potential, L2 doesn't replace human drivers and has limited TAM for valuation purposes.

TSLA

With Tesla's assumed cost leadership in autonomy, a DCF model makes more sense to value this business. Here are the assumptions we used:

WACC: 8.6% (19% cost of equity, 3.9% cost of debt)

Long-term free cash flow margin: 25%

Terminal growth rate: 3%

FSD price: $10k per vehicle

Bull case 5% market share of 70 million annual unit market/Base Case 1% market share

With a market share of 1% or 5%, our valuation range for Tesla's FSD business is $11 or $71 billion. Given that V12 is still L2, the upside scenarios seem already very optimistic. However, even in an optimistic valuation scenario, the value that autonomy adds to Tesla is only around $70 billion. So while autopilot progress is important, it may not be a huge near-term catalyst to send Tesla's valuation substantially higher than the bull case.

Service Revenue: A Stable, Yet Limited Contributor

Tesla's service revenue has become a nice stable stream, now making up 10% of total sales. That's even bigger than their energy business contribution. However, profitability is still weak at single-digit margins for the service segment. So while it provides some support, the valuation upside from services is limited for now.

TSLA

We'd want to see Tesla boost service margins and grow it into a major high-margin revenue contributor before getting more excited about the long-term valuation potential there. Of course, steady service income is still a positive for Tesla, reducing reliance on vehicle sales. However, the profitability profile limits the valuation impact today compared to segments like autonomy or energy storage.

TSLA,LEL

Risk Analysis: Valuation Concerns and Market Position

The key risk we see is Tesla being valued solely as an automaker if its leadership positions in energy and autonomy remain unclear.

Based on the bull and bear case valuations we explored, Tesla's future value seems highly dependent on whether it can maintain leadership in electric vehicles and energy products versus falling behind competitors.

In our base case where Tesla loses its dominant position, the company could end up being worth around $360 billion in total (45% downside). But if Tesla keeps leading in EVs, and energy, and makes progress in autonomy, the bull case valuation is over $1.2 trillion. (81% upside)

Business Base Case Bull Case Auto $170 billion (1% market share) $320 billion (5% market share) Energy $180 billion (1% market share) $890 billion (5% market share) Autonomous Driving $11 billion (1% market share) $71 billion (5% market share) Total $361 billion $1281 billion Click to enlarge

When comparing the different business segments, autos, and energy appear to be much larger value drivers than autonomy in the near to mid-term. Self-driving tech remains highly speculative.

So for the next few quarters, Tesla must fight to regain the lead in EVs over BYD. Maintaining pole position in the core auto and energy businesses seems central to reaching those optimistic valuations. Autonomy offers exciting potential upside, but the auto and energy markets will likely make or break Tesla in the next couple of quarters.

Conclusion: Uncertain Future and Neutral Stance

In our view, Elon Musk has a strong vision for setting Tesla's direction, but execution seems weak lately, especially with rising competition in EVs and energy storage. Tesla may need to build a top-notch team and dedicated culture to boost its competitiveness against the fast-moving Chinese EV makers.

Our valuation analysis shows Tesla's future value depends heavily on maintaining auto/energy leadership versus losing ground to competitors like BYD. Autos and energy appear to be much larger value drivers than autonomy in the near term. So regaining the EV lead over BYD is crucial in the next few quarters. Tesla's core auto/energy businesses will likely make or break the bull/bear valuations over the next couple of quarters.

The dynamics with Chinese rivals and EU involvement create an uncertain endgame in the global EV and energy storage leadership race. This fluid situation could quickly change Tesla's positioning. But it also creates potential opportunities if dynamics like EU relations with China develop favorably for Tesla. We'll be monitoring closely for any competitive developments that could change our neutral view of the shares.

