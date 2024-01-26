Torsten Asmus

The Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TMV) is a leveraged ETF, which we generally caution against. In this particular case TMV takes a 3x leveraged position against a portfolio of high duration Treasuries, meaning maximal duration sensitivity in addition to the leverage. This speculative instrument is suitable for investors who believe market expectations, particularly for long-term rates could rise further, causing the underlying index to fall and for TMV to rise. We believe there is somewhat of a case to be made on this, and think that next week may provide some catalysts for downside to long-duration Treasuries, as we are quite sure that inflation is not going to go down absent an aggressive rate policy.

Leveraged ETFs

It is necessary for us to caution against the use of leveraged ETFs, as they have features that make their behaviour unintuitive and essential to understand.

Because they reset daily after mimicking changes in the index that day by a -3x factor in the case of TMV, there is the problem of value erosion. While a 1% rebound after a 2% drop isn't so bad for the underlying index, having a 6% drop and a 2% rebound is more of a problem. There is a reason why Warren Buffett's #1 rule is, don't lose money. If you lose money, you have less to recover with, meaning for every drop you need a bigger percentage recovery to bring you back to square 1. If an asset drops 33%, you need an almost 50% recovery to recover. If an asset drops 50%, you need 100% recovery to breakeven.

Even if the next day is a bigger rebound than what you lost the previous day for the underlying index, with leveraged ETFs it is not very helpful because more money was lost the prior day, and the net movement of the underlying index won't be reflected in the performance of the leveraged ETF, which will start to demonstrate value erosion due to the resetting.

If you don't fully understand these risks, do not proceed with a leveraged ETF. They are best used over short durations because of value erosion. They are highly speculative burst instruments.

Links for reference on these risks:

TMV Specifically

With TMV the risks of the high 3x leverage, which tends to be the furthest these leveraged ETFs go, there is the added issue of high duration, which increases the sensitivity of the underlying portfolio to changes in rate expectations by markets, particularly longer-term rates which have been fluctuating a lot in the last couple of years.

The current state of affairs is that everyone is talking about rate hikes, even as early as March. The Fed started this narrative in its comments, where it said quite explicitly that it is happy where expectations are anchoring for inflation, and that the full effects of the current rate regime hasn't been reflected yet and therefore it must start to focus on the other side of its dual mandate, i.e on growth.

We do not buy this optimism that the inflation battle is won, and we look at a couple of very simple data to determine that there is still a problem.

Inflation expectations for the next year are still above 3%, and we don't care what Powell says about inflation expectations several years out from now, as they will be subject to change depending on how inflation evolves and how discussions around that evolve.

Wage growth rates are still way above 3%, and that is one of the fundamental drivers of inflation expectations, as workers and employers continue to try outrun each other.

3% is of course way above the 2% policy. While there is argument that the inflation rate in the US overstates inflation, as it doesn't allow for the effects of owning property and that not everyone pays rent, it's not that strong of an argument as rates as they are currently calculated are still the standard.

Next week, there are going to be several data releases on labour, namely the JOLTS report, and there will also be Fed comments where the Fed has the inside line on the economy and indicators of financial tightness and inflation.

On the matter of financial tightness, we also add the following:

Optimism undermines the inflation battle as it loosens credit conditions, rendering the benchmark rates ineffective in transmission. This is very much happening, we are seeing more private equity and debt transactions coming through lately, especially debt.

The USA always has high velocity of money, which can explain the differentials also compared to Europe, and the strong jobs market, labour turnover and more online hustling all contributes to this effective money supply as well.

Data by YCharts

Just to illustrate some of the behaviour of the ETF and how it might function as a bear instrument, observe the performance over the last month. This is a period in which markets went from an ebullient and extraordinary December and November 2023 where there was utter confidence in rate cuts and the end of market turmoil to now where there have appeared some doubts about the Fed's signals and what they mean for markets. TMV has rocketed compared to underlying 20+ Year Treasuries (TLT) captured by an iShares ETF called TLT (see above).

Of course, over the last three months, you can see how a bear bet against rate increases has failed. Although keep in mind that this is a longer horizon than what is ideal for an ETF like this, due to all the factors mentioned in the article's first section.

Data by YCharts

In all, we feel quite confident that the case is leaning towards upside surprises in rates for the year, where cuts are priced in imminently: unrealistic in our view.

Next week's jobs data will likely continue to show quite a lot of strength, as there is still a manpower problem in the labour force, and we think that the Fed just might start staging for higher for longer after all in its FOMC comments. TMV would benefit in that regard. As the catalysts come soon, value erosion effects will be less, and TMV is supposed to be used in bursts over short periods.

However, we would not take this position ourselves as it is too volatile and speculative.