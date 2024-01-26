A Case For International Investing

hxdbzxy/iStock via Getty Images

The Problem of Recency Bias

The S&P 500 Index recently hit an all-time high. Unfortunately, few realize that when we adjust for the money supply, stocks remain at levels they reached back in 1996. $1 in 1996 is equal to $2.00 in 2024, so investors need double what they had in 1996 to have the same standard of living. This is profound when you look at this chart.

Inflationchart.com

This makes today's extreme overvaluation as I discussed in my last piece, The Age of Overvaluation, all the more concerning. It is important to keep the current valuation as measured by the CAPE ratio, in mind when making decisions of how to allocate capital over long periods of time.

The 50-year average of the Shiller P/E (CAPE Ratio) is 21.8, currently we are sitting at 32.57. It is clear that U.S. Stocks at the current CAPE ratio are poor investments for long term investors, yet that is exactly where investors are putting their capital.

Across social media, on financial news, and even in real conversations, I have heard more and more about a desire to restrict investing to US markets only. To paraphrase a noted financial analyst on CNBC, international destinations are great for vacationing but not for investing. Even professionals can fall for recency bias. It is a blind spot of human behavior.

As investors look at the outstanding returns they had, earning a cumulative return of over 597.15%, or 11.18% a year in the 2009-2023 period, adjusted for inflation, and including dividends. That is an incredible run for U.S. Stocks. Over the same period, international stocks have gone nowhere.

The chart below depicts the performance from 2009-2023 of five funds which track five indexes in the US and International markets.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index (VXUS)

-Which tracks the investment performance of the FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index, an index designed to measure equity market performance in developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States.

Vanguard Developed Market Stock Index (VTMGX)

-Which tracks the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index, a market-capitalization-weighted index that is made up of approximately 3,700 common stocks of large-, mid-, and small-cap companies located in Canada and the major markets of Europe and the Pacific region.

Vanguard EM Stock Index (VEMIX)

-Which tracks the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index which is made up of common stocks of large-, mid-, and small-cap companies located in emerging markets around the world.

Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX)

- Vanguard 500 Index Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing U.S. large-capitalization stocks.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (VTSMX)

-Which tracks the CRSP Total Market Index, a sampling index which represents the broad U.S. Stock Market

Morningstar

It is no wonder why investors want to focus entirely on U.S. stocks, but this is recency bias in action. Recency bias is the notion that what has done well in the recent past will continue to do well in the future. Investors saw this in the late 1990's stock craze, piling into tech stocks at ultra-high valuations expecting the party to go on forever. Unfortunately, the exuberance gave way to reality and the market fell over 80% leading to a lost decade for U.S. Stocks. Another problem of recency bias is forgetting about the periods when foreign stocks outperformed the U.S. While investors think this never happens it actually happens more than they think.

Tweedy Browne & Co.

In the observed return periods from 1969-2023 (526, rolling 10-year measurement periods) US Stocks as measured by the S&P 500 index beat international stocks as measured by the MSCI EAFE index 294 times or 56% of the observed periods. Investors forget that the tables were turned not that long ago with international stocks beating the U.S. market significantly, and emerging markets besting the U.S. by close to 3x.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth

This is what recency bias looks like; taking the recent returns and allocating your money based on those results. This is no way to invest, it is reactionary, rather than taking a thoughtful planning approach to your financial future.

I have always advocated investors taking a big picture, long term approach to investing. Designing a portfolio of uncorrelated assets that meet your long-term goals and holding them through thick and thin.

This is why it is important for investors to maintain an allocation to international equities as part of that plan, so let's examine the case for why international investing is so important.

The Evidence for International Investing

Investors should reconsider their decision to invest in US markets to the exclusion of international equities. International stocks provide better valuations and in the case of emerging markets, higher growth rates in their economies. Investing in particularly small cap stocks in these markets, may provide investors with an opportunity to capture this rapid growth. Reviewing the literature on international investing and how U.S. investors can best benefit from adding overseas stocks, we turn to the research.

1. Global Equity Investing: The Benefits of Diversification and Sizing Your Allocation by Vanguard authors Brian Scott, Kimberly Stockton and Scott Donaldson. They state:

"The rationale for diversification is clear-domestic equities tend to be more exposed to the narrower economic and market forces of their home market while stocks outside an investor's home market tend to offer exposure to a wider array of economic and market forces."

Despite their findings, a previous Vanguard study showed a clear home country bias in investors' portfolios.

Vanguard

2. What Causes Home Asset Bias and How Should it Be Measured? by Debra Glassman and Leigh Riddick found that U.S. investors tend to under allocate to international stocks because of a perception that international stocks carry more risk, but this perception is overstated by a factor of 1.5 to 3.5 their historical value.

3. Investor Diversification and International Equity Markets, by Ken French and James Poterba. They found that the perception of return will depend on the market you are in. For example, a U.S. investor was more likely to see forward returns for their home market to be higher than say, a UK investors perception of forward returns for the U.S market.

In this paper, we construct new estimates of the international equity portfolio holdings of investors in the U.S., Japan, and Britain. More than 98% of the equity portfolio of Japanese investors is held domestically; the analogous percentages are 94% for the U.S., and 82% for Britain. We use a simple model of investor preferences and behavior to show that current portfolio patterns imply that investors in each nation expect returns in their domestic equity market to be several hundred basis points higher than returns in other markets. This lack of diversification appears to be the result of investor choices, rather than institutional constraints.

4. International Diversification Works (Eventually) by Clifford Asness, Roni Israelov and John Liew.

Common, short-term crashes can be painful, but long-term returns are far more important to wealth creation and destruction. We show that over the long term, markets do not tend to crash at the same time. This finding is no surprise because even though market panics can be important drivers of short-term returns, country-specific economic performance dominates over the long term...Diversification protects investors against the adverse effects of holding concentrated positions in countries with poor long-term economic performance. Over longer horizons, underlying economic growth matters more than short-lived panics with respect to returns, and international diversification does an excellent job of protecting investors."

5. "Mononationals: The Diversification Benefits of Investing in Companies with No Foreign Sales," by Cormac Mullen and Jenny Berrill

The authors make the argument that owning multinational companies overseas provides no real diversification benefit. Instead they argue for investing in "mononationals" that capture the growth in the local economies they operate in. Concluding:

"We suggest that a portfolio of international stocks classified solely as domestic offers the potential for more international diversification benefits than a portfolio of more-internationalized stocks."

6. "Where Are the Gains from International Diversification?" by Rex Sinquefield. The author found that international small cap and value stocks provide the best diversification benefits.

Larry Swedroe did an analysis looking at the correlations between various global markets. He found that:

When designing a portfolio, all else equal, we would prefer to add asset classes that have lower correlations. With that in mind, to see which international asset classes provide the greatest diversification benefits, we'll look at the correlation data for both large and small stocks. The table below shows the annual correlations for the last 20 calendar years, January 1999-December 2018.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth

As you can see, the benefits of international diversification are greater when investing in small stocks versus large stocks. For example, the correlation of the S&P 500 Index to the EAFE Index was 0.86 versus 0.76 for the EAFE Small Cap Index. We see the same result when looking at the correlation of the S&P 500 Index to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. For large stocks, it was 0.76 versus 0.70 for small stocks.

The biggest error investors make is not including international stocks, thus missing out on the diversification benefits. However, even those who do include international stocks tend to only include broad indices that do not capture the premia offered by small and value stocks.

Because of their lower correlation and the higher expected returns of international small stocks (and even higher for small value stocks), you should consider including an allocation to them when constructing your portfolio. For example, using Dimensional indices, from 1990 through 2018, while the EAFE Index returned 4.4%, the Dimensional EAFE Small Cap Index returned 6.1% and the Dimensional EAFE Small Value Index returned 7.4%. Too many investors only include an allocation to the EAFE and Emerging Markets Indices.

Conclusion

Investors need to rethink their decision to allocate to the U.S. only. In this piece I have reviewed the behavioral error of recency bias that leads to this decision. I have explored other periods in history and demonstrated how this behavioral error worked for investors. Finally, I reviewed the literature concerning international investing, and formed the conclusion that the best diversification benefits from international investing comes from small cap and value stocks. Finally, a few ways for investors to invest in international markets.

While it is impossible for me to make a recommendation for any specific fund or allocation, as every investor's needs are different. I want to engage in a general discussion about possibilities for investors to reap the rewards from international diversification.

Factor Funds

The most direct way to gain access to the factor premiums is to invest in funds that directly target these premiums. Some funds that may work in this space are funds from Avantis Investors, or Dimensional Fund Advisors. As many of DFA's funds were conversions from their tax-managed mutual fund lineup, I like to use Avantis for tax advantaged accounts and DFA for taxable accounts. Avantis also has fund of fund solutions for international markets as well as international value stocks that are worth consideration.

Some funds for further research.

The funds presented are available at both Avantis and Dimensional (with the exception of the high profitability funds, which are Dimensional only,) so investors can choose which works best for them.

Avantis/DFA International Large Cap Value (AVLV)(DFIV)

DFA International High Profitability (DIHP)

Avantis/DFA EM Value (AVES)(DFEV)

DFA EM High Profitability (DEHP)

Avantis/DFA International Small Cap (AVDV) (DFIS)

Index Funds

If you are committed to using index funds, please read the methodology of the funds you are using. There can be real differences in results based on the index methodology.

Look no further than the domestic small cap market, where there is a real divergence between the S&P 600 Index and the Russell 2000. This is because the S&P 600 index imposes a profitability filter.

International indexes can also vary according to methodology and then subsequent performance divergence results. Also consider country concentration as we see with China in EM index funds.

One other consideration is currency hedging. I addressed this thoroughly here and came down on the side of whatever is best for your investor behavior is what you should do.

The evidence shows that it may reduce volatility, but over the long run should make no difference in returns. As we have been in a bull market for the US dollar, hedging has worked well for investors producing higher returns than owning international stocks on an unhedged basis.

This certainly can change in any period. In fact, many expect it to change, according to a recent study from Wellington Management Company the reversal of the trend in the U.S. dollar is a core part of their capital market assumptions which have EM stocks outpacing the U.S.

When the Federal Reserve eventually begins to back away from its tightening agenda, we could see an end to the dollar's impressive bull run. That may provide an opportunity for EM equities from the currency perspective - but also given that emerging markets have historically tended to perform better when the dollar is weak.

A reasonable compromise for investors may be to split their allocation in half with part hedged and part unhedged. For investors who want to combine index funds with factor funds, consider the iShares ACWI Ex-US Index (Hedged) (HAWX) and the iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index (Hedged) (HSCZ), combined with value, and profitability funds from your preferred factor or active strategy. iShares also makes developed (HEFA), and EM (HEEM) hedged products for those who want to split the large cap allocation found in (HAWX) between developed and EM.

Active Management

While the record for active managers remains dismal, even in emerging markets, there is a case to be made for using active managers that have a focus on a specific style or strategy, exhibit relative low costs, or reduced risk exposure for investors by combining styles and factors.

Some funds to consider in this area are:

AQR

AQR International Momentum (AIONX)

AQR International Defensive (ANDNX)

AQR International Multi-Style (QICNX)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund (QTENX)

Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox International Stock (DODFX)

Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets (DODEX)

Regardless of which strategy you choose the case for adding and maintaining international stock exposure is well supported by the evidence. Pick a strategy that works best for you and stick with it as part of your well diversified, uncorrelated asset portfolio, over the long run.