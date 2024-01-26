oneillbro

There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn't true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true. ― Soren Kierkegaard

Today, we put Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the spotlight. On initial glance, this housing related concern looks wildly overpriced given the moribund housing market which saw the lowest level of existing home sales in 2023 since 1995. Ironically, this was the last time the Federal Reserve actually pulled off a successful 'soft landing' which so many in the market are counting on in 2024. Despite the headwinds in the residential and commercial real estate markets, the stock is up nearly 60% over the past 12 months. Can the good times continue? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

The company is headquartered in Winchester, VA and had previously operated from two business segments: Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. Management divested its commercial division in 2022. Trex Company manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company bills itself as 'the world's #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly decking and railing and a leader in outdoor living products'. The stock trades for approximately eighty bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just over $8.8 billion.

The company has and will likely continue to benefit from the conversion of wood based outdoor products to composite materials.

Trex Company made Bank of America's top ten short term ideas list to start 2024. Trex also named a new CFO at the start of the fourth quarter.

Third Quarter Results:

The company posted its Q3 numbers on October 30th. Trex delivered a non-GAAP profit of 57 cents a share, seven cents a share above expectations. Revenues rose slightly over 61% on a year-over-year basis to $303.8 million, more than $13 million above the consensus. It is important to remember that 3Q2022's results were substantially impacted by channel inventory destocking. For the first nine months of 2023, the company had sales of $899 million compared to $879 million in the same period in 2022. Management provided guidance for FY2023 that would imply sales of $1.09 billion at the mid-point of a tight range. Leadership provided Q4 sales guidance of $185 million to $195 million. Much lower than Q3, mostly due to seasonality.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analyst firms are mixed on the company's current prospects. Since third quarter results hit the wires, eight analyst firms including Jefferies, UBS and Citigroup have maintained/assigned Hold/Sell ratings to the stock. Price targets proffered range from $72 to $84 a share. Six analyst firms including Goldman Sachs and Stifel have reissued/initiated Buy ratings on the stock with price targets ranging from $70 to $92 a share.

Approximately six percent of the outstanding float in the shares in this stock are currently held short. Insiders are loyal as there has been no insider activity in the shares since 2021. The company ended the third quarter with limited cash and no long-term debt listed according to the 10-Q management filed for the quarter.

Operating cash flow was $288 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to $244 million over the same period a year ago.

Verdict:

Trex Company made a $1.65 a share in profits on $1.11 billion. The current analyst firm consensus was profits improving to $1.85 a share in FY2023 even as revenues fall slightly to $1.09 billion. They project earnings of $2.19 a share in FY2024 on sales growth of 11%.

It is hard to find much of reason to own the shares at current trading levels. The stock trades at over 42 FY2023E earnings. Sales are set to be slightly down this year before a rebound is projected in FY2024. On a two-year basis, sales growth is projected at 5%. The stock is also selling for a monstrous over eight times sales for what is still a building materials concern at its core. Competitor The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is going for four times revenues in comparison. Taking an annual rate of Trex's operational cash flow gives you a cash flow yield of approximately four percent, the same as the 'risk free' yield on a 10-Year Treasury.

Given housing affordability is near historical lows, it is hard to see the housing market bouncing back in 2024, especially with average mortgage rates hovering around seven percent. The company has grown nicely over the years and will continue to benefit from the migration away from wood. That said, the stock is simply not compelling at current valuations.

