Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust: Spiral Upgrade Concerns?

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.71K Followers

Summary

  • The Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust shares still trade at a considerable discount to NAV even as other altcoin funds now trade at large premiums.
  • Transfer volume on the Ethereum Classic network has increased significantly in recent weeks while DAUs remain at depressed levels.
  • Ethereum Classic developers are hard forking the network at the end of January, and indications from the status page are that miners and exchanges are not ready for it.

Ethereum Classic crypto currency amoung other coins - digital currency of the future

BeneathBlue

It has been nearly eight months since I last covered the Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETCG) for Seeking Alpha. Despite a monstrous 62% discount to net asset value at that time, I called the trust shares a "sell" anyway and noted some

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.71K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ETCG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETCG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETCG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.