Overview

My recommendation for Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) is a hold rating, as I am not a fan of the risk/reward situation given that KNX is already trading at 20x forward earnings. Operating performance was not favorable as well, with trucking continuing to decline and intermodal facing pressure (and still not profitable). While management existing in the insurance business was a good choice, I don’t think it is enough to turn the sentiment around. Note that I previously rated a hold rating for KNX as 3Q23 results were weak, reflecting the challenges that KNX was facing in the transportation sector. Profitability was also not trending in the right direction.

Recent results & updates

KNX reported 4Q23 reports yesterday. Total revenue saw a 2% decline to $1.931 billion, coupled with an adjusted operating ratio [OR] of 93%, and EBIT saw $118.5 million. Consequently, KNX reported adj. operating EPS of $0.39 versus $0.43 consensus estimates.

I believe 4Q23 results were quite mixed, with the outlook remaining uncertain despite some positives. The uncertain outlook is well reflected in management's forward-looking guidance. Specifically, they refrained from providing guidance for FY24 due to factors such as an uncertain bid season, weather disruptions in January, and the timing of the inflection, which made it difficult to forecast into 2H24. Instead, they guided for 1H24, expecting an EPS range of $0.37 to $0.41 for 1Q24 and $0.53 to $0.57 for 2Q24. Looking more closely at the 4Q23 performance, we can still see headwinds present. For instance, while trucking revenue grew by 25%, USX acquisitions were the main reason. After adjusting for the acquisition, the trucking core business's revenue fell by 12.5%, showing that the difficult operating environment is still not over. KNX continues to experience a weak pricing environment, especially in the premium pricing tier, and project volume. The most recent demand trend in December was also not positive, as management noted a drop in demand in December.

Loose capacity prevented any premium pricing opportunities as well. Revenue per mile was up 1.4% sequentially, reflecting stability in the existing businesses, while US Xpress saw positive progress as we continue working on the business mix. There were a few seasonal projects for truckload and the projects that did exist were smaller in scale than what we see in a typical peak season. Loose capacity prevented any premium pricing opportunities as well. from: 4Q2023 earnings call

Aside from trucking, intermodal also continues to see pressure with no signs of recovery. Revenues fell 16%, driven by a 19.7% decrease in revenue per load. Qualitatively, the weakness was driven by customers choosing to convert to trucks due to better pricing and transit times, which was compounded as a headwind as it negatively impacted revenue per load. What was worse than this performance was that this segment remained unprofitable.

The only major positive that I took away from the quarter was that management finally let go of its insurance business. This segment has been a drag on both revenue and profit performance. In the quarter, revenue declined by 47% and remained loss-making, generating $71.7 million in EBIT losses. The timeline to complete the existing policy is 1Q24, and KNX has already begun canceling policies. Although this will not have a meaningful impact on 2024 performance, it was good to know that resources are not being freed up to address other parts of the business.

One important catalyst to track ahead that I expect will have a major impact on stock price sentiment is the contract negotiation with labor unions. With inflation still above the Fed's long-term target level of 2% and the upward pressure on wages still present in the economy, I believe the unions will not let go of this opportunity to negotiate aggressively against the trucking industry, making 2024 margin performance uncertain.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, the risk-reward situation remains unattractive. Because of the weak operating performance seen so far, compounded by the uncertain outlook for the intermodal segment and margin performance (due to the labor union negotiation), I have revised my estimates downward, matching consensus estimates for FY24 (13% revenue growth and 5% net margins). Historically, consensus has been fairly accurate in their earnings estimates (more than often underestimating). The KNX valuation is the one that is puzzling. Given the performance, I do not believe it should be trading at 20x forward earnings. Note that KNX used to trade between 11 and 18x forward earnings, and every time he went above the top-end range, valuation came back down in quick fashion and large magnitude. I expect the same pattern to repeat again, driving valuation down to its historical average (through-cycle) earnings of 15x. Playing devil’s advocate, even if the valuation stays at 20x, the reward is still not attractive at all.

Author's valuation model

Summary

I maintain my hold rating on KNX due to an unfavorable risk-reward situation. The recently reported 4Q23 results reflected mixed performance, with total revenue declining 2%, an adjusted operating ratio of 93%, and adjusted operating EPS of $0.39. Despite the positive decision to divest the insurance business, KNX faces ongoing challenges in its core trucking and intermodal segments, with weak pricing environments and unprofitable intermodal operations. The uncertain outlook, marked by the absence of FY24 guidance and labor union negotiations, adds to the cautious stance.