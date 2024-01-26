Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TSLT: Risky Bet On Tesla Shares

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.47K Followers

Summary

  • Leveraged ETFs, such as the T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF, are being introduced in the market, providing daily leveraged returns on single stocks like Tesla.
  • The TSLT ETF suffers from volatility and tracking error over time, causing it to underperform its theoretical returns.
  • The appeal of single-stock leveraged ETFs lies in their potential for extraordinary returns during periods of strong stock performance, but the fundamental outlook for Tesla is poor, making the TSLT ETF a risky investment.

Damaged Tesla Model 3

shaunl

It never ceases to amaze me what passes for innovation on Wall Street. One good example is leveraged ETFs. In the 2000s, leveraged ETFs were first introduced and applied to broad indices, like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq100 Index. Then, as if broad indices

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.47K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TSLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.