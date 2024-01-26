shaunl

It never ceases to amaze me what passes for innovation on Wall Street. One good example is leveraged ETFs. In the 2000s, leveraged ETFs were first introduced and applied to broad indices, like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq100 Index. Then, as if broad indices did not provide enough risk for investors, fund manufacturers started issuing 'innovative' levered ETFs like the Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares ETF (LABU) that provide daily levered returns on narrow sectors like biotech stocks.

In recent months, we have seen even more extreme behaviour with the issuance of single-stock levered ETFs like the T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT).

The TSLT ETF provides daily 2x levered exposure to shares of Tesla shares. Like all levered ETFs, the TSLT suffers from volatility over time. Furthermore, near-term prospects for Tesla shares are poor, as the company downgraded its growth prospects for 2024. I rate the TSLT ETF a sell.

Fund Overview

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF seeks to provide daily returns that are twice the return of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) stock. The fund achieves this levered return by holding cash plus total return swaps struck with large investment banks that are reset nightly to maintain 200% exposure to net assets (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - TSLT holdings (rexshares.com)

Investors considering the TSLT ETF should read these warnings from FINRA and the SEC.

Levered ETFs Only Designed To Work On Short Time Horizons

As a reminder, levered ETFs only provide their desired exposure on short time horizons. When investors start looking beyond the 1-day horizon, volatility and convexity will start to introduce tracking error.

For example, if we started off with $100 invested in TSLT, if TSLA returns 5% on day 1, the position will grow to $110 (2 times 5% return). If TSLA returns 5% again on day 2, the holding will grow to $121.00, more than twice the theoretical 2-day compounded return of 10.25% or $120.50.

Conversely, if the index returns were consecutive -5%, then the initial investment will end up at $81.00, versus twice the 2-day compounded loss of 9.75% or $80.50. This effect is 'positive convexity'. In layman terms, investors' exposure grows as the bet is winning, but shrinks as the bet is losing.

Finally, if the returns on TSLA stock is +5% followed by -5%, investors end up with $99.00, less than twice the 2-day compounded loss of 0.25% or $99.50. This effect is called 'volatility decay'.

While on a day-to-day basis, the impacts of positive convexity and volatility decay are small, if we compound them over many days, they can cause significant deviation in realized vs. expected performance.

For example, since inception in October, the TSLT ETF has lost 14.6% in value while TSLA's stock has only declined by 4.0%, so TSLT has underperformed its theoretical 2X return by over 6% in 3 months (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - TSLT vs. TSLA (Seeking Alpha)

Is TSLT Designed To Underperform?

In fact, according to modeling done by RexShares, when volatility is high, the TSLT ETF is expected to underperform its theoretical returns. For example, if TSLA's annualized volatility is 100%, the TSLT ETF would be expected to lose 63.2% of its value, even if the cumulative return for the year was 0% for TSLA shares (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Estimated fund returns for TSLT depending on TSLA returns and volatility (TSLT prospectus)

Given that Tesla is one of the most volatile large-cap stocks in the market with historical 90-day realized volatility ranging from 40% to 75% in the past year, the TSLT ETF is almost designed to underperform (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - TSLA has high realized volatility (alphaquery.com)

What Is The Appeal Of TSLT?

With such a large slippage 'tax', what exactly is the appeal of single-stock ETFs like TSLT?

The way I look at it, the appeal of leveraged single-stock ETFs are as 'swing trading' instruments for nimble investors, who may not be satisfied with the returns from just trading the shares directly. Due to the positive convexity of the ETF, if the underlying stock goes through a multi-day stretch of strong returns, holders of the TSLT ETF can experience extraordinary returns.

For example, if we look at Figure 2 above and isolate the time period from October 30th to December 27th, assuming investors had perfect timing and bought at the absolute swing lows and sold at the absolute swing highs, the TSLT ETF could have netted investors 67.2% instead of 32.5% returns from the underlying stock (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - TSLT magnifies returns (Seeking Alpha)

In fact, if TSLA's stock goes on another epic run like it did in 2020, when TSLA shares went up 743%, the TSLT ETF may go up several thousand percent due to positive convexity (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Theoretical 2x TSLA returns (Author created with data from Yahoo Finance)

Fundamental Outlook For Tesla Is Poor

However, before investors start counting their chickens before they hatch, investors need to consider how likely Tesla's stock will rally 700% from the current level.

After today's large selloff, Tesla is currently the 11th largest publicly traded company in the world with a $580 billion market cap (Figure 7). For Tesla to go 7x, it will have to become the most valuable company in the world. While not impossible, this move is highly unlikely.

Figure 7 - TSLA is 11th largest company in the world (companiesmarketcap.com)

In fact, with a poor Q4/23 earnings report and a cloudy outlook for 2024, I believe the outlook is poor for Tesla's shares. Despite the stock selloff, Tesla's shares are still outrageously valued at over 81x Fwd P/E and 32x Fwd EV/EBITDA (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - TSLA is extremely overvalued (Seeking Alpha)

Tesla's prospects are unlikely to improve until 2025, when its 'next generation' vehicles are expected to be delivered (author's note, there are scant details on these 'next gen' models, not even mock-ups).

Conclusion

Investment products are increasingly becoming speculative, as investors clamour for 'leverage' and short-term gains. The TSLT ETF gives investors exposure to 2x the daily returns of TSLA's shares.

While nimble investors may be able to derive extraordinary gains from speculating in TSLT if they have perfect timing, these products are also exceeding risky. If timed incorrectly, an investment in TSLT can lead to some eye-watering drawdowns. Levered ETFs also suffer from volatility slippage over time.

In the near-term, I would advise against buying the TSLT ETF, as Tesla's shares appear to be extremely overvalued relative to the company's poor near-term prospects.

I rate the TSLT ETF a sell.