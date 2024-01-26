Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AGNC Investment: The Cycle Has Shifted

Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • AGNC Investment had one of its best quarters in two years, with tangible book value (TBV) increasing by nearly 8% sequentially to $8.70.
  • Spread income remains high, powered by the firm's hedging strategy.
  • The outlook for AGNC now looks much brighter with the Fed set to shift gears and start to cut rates this year.

I upgraded AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) back in June, saying that with the Fed tightening cycle likely coming to an end now was the time to start accumulating shares. Including dividends, the stock has generated an over 5% return since then.

Geoffrey Seiler
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Today, 4:09 AM
Having agency-backed mortgage focus which should be pretty safe why is it not a buy-hold share?
